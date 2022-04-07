“Rejoice greatly ... the King comes to you, lowly and riding upon an ass.”
The prophet Zechariah wrote those words 500 years before Jesus was born. He went into details about the life and work of the coming Saviour, but many didn’t understand.
The Jewish people believed a Messiah was coming, but when He did come, many didn’t accept Him because He wasn’t what they expected. We don’t always get what we expect, but it could be something so much better.
Parades have been used as celebrations for a long time. There was a parade for Charles Lindburgh after he flew across the Atlantic and for the Apollo 11 astronauts. There are football parades and parades for other sports teams.
Towns and cities often have a parade to recognize a special event. Many people remember the parade in Titusville in 1959. People came from all over to see the birth place of oil and help Titusville celebrate 100 years. Reporters from Pittsburgh came up and Titusville was even on television. A parade is a big thing and draws a lot of attention.
When we think of a parade, most people think of bands, marching units, sports teams, floats, antique cars and various entertainment. However, the greatest parade of all wasn’t like that.
Over 2,000 years ago, Jesus road into Jerusalem on a donkey. One unit — just Jesus on a donkey — but the people crowded all around when they knew He was coming. Many waved palm branches and others laid palms or their cloaks on the road to keep that special Person from getting dusty.
Usually, the plans for a parade begin months before the event, but no one knew Jesus was coming until He came. Some ran ahead and told their family and friends, but everything was last minute. Many had heard about Jesus — the man who healed the sick, calmed the storm and brought the dead to life. He knew everything. Yes, they wanted to see this Man who was like no other.
Few, if any, realized that Jesus was fulfilling a prophecy. Zechariah had foretold of the “King” riding on a donkey. He made several prohecies about Jesus and they all came true.
The people on the road to see Jesus didn’t know until He was coming, but the journey had actually been foretold years before. All four gospels, Matthew, Mark, Luke and John, report the triumphal entry.
The Sunday before Easter is known as Palm Sunday, because palms were used when Jesus rode into Jerusalem. The disciples didn’t want Him to go to Jerusalem, they knew He was in danger, but Jesus knew He had come for one purpose and He had to fulfill that. He loved us that much, that despite how He was treated, He was willing to die for you and for me.
Remember why Palm Sunday is recognized and be prepared to show your love.
Sympathy
— Sympathy goes to the family of Steven Peterson, of Union City, who passed away on March 31, 2022, at Corry Hospital. Steven graduated from Titusville High School and later moved to Union City. His daughters and grandchildren live in the Union City area. Steve has brothers and a sister in this area; Scott Peterson and David Peterson and his wife, Kim, of Pleasantville, Rick Peterson and his wife, Laura, and Debbie Millard and her husband, Doug, of Titusville and Rob Peterson and his wife, Julie, of Centerville. A celebration of life will be held later. May God give comfort and strength to Steven’s family.
— Sympathy goes to the family of Ann Shriver, who passed away Sunday, April 3. The former Ann Cubbon graduated from Pleasantville High School in 1946, and then worked at Pennbank for several years. She married the late Tom Shriver and they made their home in Pleasantville and raised two children there; Nancy (deceased) and Eric. The couple later moved to Titusville. Eric is the last surviving member of the family. He plans to have a memorial service later this summer. May God give comfort and peace to Eric and all those who loved Ann.
Recent events
— Saturday was the first day of trout season and it was cold but a few people did go fishing in Enterprise. It was nothing like it used to be. At one time, the road was lined with cars and people were fishing up and down the creek. A few fish were caught, but one man stated, “It’s just too cold for the fish to bite.”
— The Shamburg Christian Church of God had their spring soup & pie dinner on Saturday. Although it wasn’t the normal crowd, the waiters and waitresses were busy. It was a time for a good meal and good fellowship. The next soup & pie dinner is scheduled for October.
— Martha and Paul Thompson had their family get-together on Sunday, and they celebrated another birthday — their daughter, Barbie. Martha had made a cake she hadn’t made in a long time — an oatmeal cake. Everyone liked it and most of it was gone by the end of the day. The community wishes Barbie a wonderful year.
— Waste Management of Pennsylvania is now handling the trash in Pleasantville borough. They also do recycling and some people have wondered what can be recycled. Some of the items for recylcing include; cans, plastic or glass bottles, cardboard (flattened), newspapers and aerosol cans. If you have a question about an item, call the borough building.
TOPS
Pleasantville TOPS met Thursday evening at the Pleasantville Community Church with 7 weigh-ins and a total weight loss of 3 pounds and two turtles (weight stayed the same). There were six TOPS and one KOP, with Cathy as the top loser.
The challenge is: Watch your portions. The positive thought was: “Did you eat cake?”
Belinda’s menu was chosen, Loretta won the 25-cent fund and 50/50 rolled over.
TOPS will have weigh-in from 5:30 to 6 p.m. on Thursday at the church and the meeting will begin at 6. For more information, contact Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
— Enterprise Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Friday and Saturday, Prayer Journey (Grand Valley). Sunday, 9 a.m., worship; 10:15, Sunday school. Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Bible study.
— Faith Community Church, Pastor Ralph Walters - Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Pleasantville Community Church, Rev. Shawn Jacobson - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45, worship; 6 p.m., Youth Group. Tuesday, Men’s and Women’s Bible study.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., worship with guest speaker.
— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Jerome Alsdorf - Sunday, 10:30 a.m., Palm Sunday service. Tuesday, Pastor Jerome at church.
— Pleasantville Free Methodist, Rev. Chuck Riel - Tonight, 6:30, Prayer meeting. Sunday, 6:30 a.m., Men of Integrity (campgrounds); 8, prayer; 9:45, Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Full Gospel, Pastor Dave McCauley - Sunday, 9:45 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Pastor Fred Frye - Tonight, 6 p.m., Bible study on Luke. Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship; 11:15, Sunday school.
— Grand Valley Methodist, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Thursday, 6 p.m., Bible study. Friday and Saturday, Prayer Journey, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, 11 a.m., worship; 6 p.m. Youth group.
Scheduled events
— The Titusville First United Methodist Church has been having a special service every Wednesday since Lent began, and the last service is today. The service will be held from noon to 12:30, and is open to people of all denominations. Today’s speaker will be Rev. Tim Maybray, of the Titusville Free Methodist Church. After the service, a lunch will be served in the church fellowship hall. For more information, call the Titusville Methodist Church at (814) 827-1829.
— The Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry will be at the Pleasantville Fire Hall on Wednesday, April 20. There is no charge for the food boxes to those who qualify, but you must pre-register. For more information or to register, call the Pleasantville Methodist Church at (814) 589-7385. If no one answers, leave your name and phone number and someone will return your call.
— The Pleasantville Fire Department Auxiliary will meet at 6 on Thursday evening at the Pleasantville Fire Hall, and at 6:30 the Pleasantville Fire Department will have a meeting. Anyone interested in participating in the auxiliary or the fire department is welcome to attend.
— On Friday evening, the Pleasantville Fire Department will be serving fish dinners from the back window of the fire hall. The menu includes your choice of deep fried or baked fish or chicken nuggets, baked potato, French fries or macaroni and cheese, apple sauce or cottage cheese and a roll. To place your order, call (814) 589-7635, beginning at 1 p.m., on Friday. Dinners can be picked up from 4:30 to 7 p.m. and delivery is available in the borough at that same time. When you place your order, ask them to deliver.
— The Pleasantville Presbyterian Church will have a community Easter egg hunt this Saturday at their chapel. The event will take place from 10 to 12, “rain, shine or snow.” All area children through fifth grade are welcome to attend. Collection bags will be provided.
— An Easter Prayer Journey will be held this weekend at the Grand Valley Methodist Church. The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday. The theme is The Sedar Plate and as you go through the different stations, you will learn the true meaning of the sedar plate.
The Sedar Plate contains foods that represent the lives of the Israelites while they were slaves in Egypt and their newfound freedom after leaving that country. The different stations of the prayer journey will tell you what those foods are and what they represent.
The church is located at 107 Goodwill Street, Grand Valley, and people can come and go at their own convenience. For more information, call Pastor Penny at (814) 436-7409 or (814) 657-3132.
— Sunday is Palm Sunday. A county-wide Palm Sunday service will be held at 6 on Sunday evening at the Trinity United Methodist Church at 2 Center Street, Oil City. The speaker will be Pastor James Abenroth from the Oil City Church of the Nazarene.
— Palm Sunday is the beginning of Holy Week. On Thursday, the Pleasantville Methodist Church will be open from 4 to 7 p.m. for silent communion in the sanctuary. The Enterprise Methodist Church will have a traditional sedar meal for their Maundy Thursday service, representing the Last Supper. The meal will begin at 5 on Thursday, April 14.
— The Pleasantville Community Good Friday service will be held at the Full Gospel Church at Jerusalem Corners. The service will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 15, and host Pastor Dave McCauley invites the public to attend.
— On Tuesday, April 12, the Pleasantville Borough Council will meet at 6:30 at the council building.
— Due to the pandemic, the Pleasantville Alumni Association has not had their annual banquet for two years, but one is scheduled for this year. The Pleasantville Alumni Banquet will be held on Saturday, June 25, at the Pleasantville Fire Hall.
Social hour will be held from 4 to 5:30, and then dinner will be served. The business meeting will begin at 6:30. Anyone who graduated from Pleasantville High School, would have after 1969 or anyone who ever taught at Pleasantville is welcome to attend. The class of 1947 will be celebrating 75 years. Since there was no banquet the last two years, the classes of 1945 and 1946 will also be recognized.
Military list
Easter is coming and many of our servicemen and women will not be home. Send a card or note just to let them know you care. Our military list includes Jay Bowes, Dalton Burns, Sydney Callahan, Austin Foster, Jacob Hart, Josh Jacobson, Josiah Jacobson, Autumn Kinney, Austin Kinney, Samantha Lewis, Shy Lewis, Ben Lewis, Heather Luchka, Kimberly Miles, Andrew Moronski, Ben Nosko, Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Cody Sterling, Trey Tanner, David Vroman, Bill Wencil and Noah Willis.
Prayer list
Our prayer list includes Lanny Pollard, Paul Thompson, Sandy Peterson, RIchard Kinney, Alice Jackson, Tammy Jones, Audrey Walters, Mary Ann Kopper, Martha Thompson, Billi Jo Fulton, Gary Fratus, Lenora Wencil and Jami Hillman. Remember our country and our leaders. God bless America.
Birthday list
Happy birthday to Roy Pepple, Ken Bickel, Keri McGarvie and Mike Perrett on April 8, Caitlin Underhill on April 9, Tedra McGarvie, Billy Cole and Bo Foote on April 10, Joel Johnson on April 11, Dennis Milford on April 12 and Brenda Savitz, Randy Wescoat and Dave Pearson on April 13.
Anniversary list
Happy anniversary to Michele and Scott Grazier on April 10. May everyone have a wonderful day.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-5396.
(1) comment
"god bless America"
America has already been blessed. We waste that blessing every day. It is time to ask god to bless poor nations and those with evil dictators. Africa needs blessed more than America does.
