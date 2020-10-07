“For with God nothing shall be impossible.”
The dictionary defines the word impossible as “incapable of being or occurring, utterly impracticable or hopeless.” Many times doctors have told someone, “I’m sorry, there’s nothing more we can do” and then watched in amazement when that hopeless case gets better. Many “impossible” things have happened over the years, because people stood back and let God take control. He can see what we can’t and He knows what is best.
The Brooklyn Bridge is a suspension bridge that spans the East River from Brooklyn to Manhatten Island in New York City. It was the first bridge to use steel for cable wire, but it took 14 years to build. Many thought it would never be completed.
In the 1860’s, John Roebling, a creative engineer, got an idea for a “spectacular bridge project,” but bridge-building experts told him it wasn’t possible. John thought it was and he convinced his son, Washington, who was just becoming an engineer, that it was possible. The two worked together to figure out how they could accomplish their dream and how to avoid obstacles. They managed to convince bankers to finance the project, then hired a crew. With excitement and energy, they began building in 1869.
A few months later, an accident at the site killed John and severely injured his son. Washington took over, but in 1872, during the founding of the New York pier, he had a crippling attack and was unable to walk or talk. People thought that was the end of the bridge, because no one else understand how it could be built.
Washington didn’t give up and laying in a hospital bed, he figured out a communication code. He could only use one finger, but with that finger he tapped out communication to his wife and she would relay the instructions to the crew.
The building of the bridge started again, but problems continued to come up. Using field glasses and sending messages through his wife, (who must have had strong faith in her husband and his dream), the bridge was completed in 1883. For years, Washinton tapped out his instructions with one finger until the bridge was done. The Brooklyn Bridge has been considered an engineering miracle.
Do things look bad to you right now? Things are not getting any better and you don’t know a way out? You don’t need to have all the answers, just let the Lord guide you. He helped Washinton build an “impossible” bridge with one finger and He can help you with whatever you are facing. Ask Him and believe.
Sympathy
Sympathy goes to the family of Robert “Bob” Morris who died at home on Monday, Sept. 28. Bob and his wife, Jean, had been married for 68 years. They lived in the Titusville area and raised four children. Bob coached football and wrestling at Titusville High School for several years, and later was principal at the Pleasantville Elementary School. Bob and Jean owned the memorial shop by Woodlawn Cemetery for several years and many people dealt with them there. The couple were devote believers in God and always active in church work. Bob’s twin sister, Betty McIntyre, died in August. May God give comfort and peace to the Morris family.
Recent events
— October is Pastor Appreciation Month. This event began in 1992 by a group of pastors and church leaders who wanted to honor those who serve in the ministry. They used Paul’s words to Timothy, “Let the elders who rule well be considered worthy of double honor, especially those who labor in preaching and teaching.”
Some people look at ministry as an easy job. The minister delivers a sermon Sunday morning, leads Bible study once a week and may have to officiate for a wedding or funeral once in a while. That sounds easy to many people, but it is not. It takes time and preparation to get ready for those services, but a true minister does much more than that. He/she is on 24-hour call, ready to be there when needed. They provide hope, security and comfort to those in need.
Take time this month to let your minister know you appreciate what he/she does. You don’t have to spend a lot of money. Most would rather receive a card of thanks and maybe a hand-made gift, something from the heart. Everyone needs to know they are appreciated and sometimes ministers are neglected. Do something for the minister who has done something for you.
Pleasantville TOPS
Pleasantville TOPS did not meet last week, so everything is the same.
The challenges are: Watch your portions and drink water. The positive thought is: “Did you eat cookies?”
TOPS will have weigh-in from 5:30 to 6 p.m., Thursday at the Pleasantville Community Church and the meeting will begin at 6. For more information, contact Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
With the colder weather coming, most churches are trying to get back to “somewhat normal.” Many who were meeting outside are now meeting in the sanctuary but people are asked to be cautious. We still should take precautions and follow the guidelines to try and keep people safe. Family members sit together, but others should keep at a safe distance, and no hugging or handshaking. Some churches have a set-up so you can stay in your car and hear the service. If you have questions, check with the church to see what they are doing and when. Also, if you have any needs, contact the church or the minister.
— Enterprise Methodist, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Tonight, 6:30, Bible study. Sunday, 9 a.m., worship with guest Shane Hinderliter; 6 p.m. Youth group. Monday, 6 p.m., PPR (Grand Valley).
— Faith Community Church, Rev. Jerry Drake - Wednesday, 6 p.m. Bible study on Revelation. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Pleasantville Community Church, Rev. Shawn Jacobson - Tonight, 6, Men’s and women’s Bible study. Wednesday, 6 p.m., Prayer meeting. Sunday, 11 a.m., worship; 6 p.m., Youth group.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian - Sunday, 11 a.m., worship with guest speaker Josh Botts; service, followed by Fall Fest.
— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Janet Sill - Wednesday, 6:15 p.m., SPRC meeting; 7, Charge Convention. Sunday, 9:50, worship.
— Pleasantville Free Methodist, Rev. Chuck Riel - Sunday, 11 a.m., worship.
— Pleasantville Independent Baptist, Pastor Richard LaRocque - Sunday, 11 a.m., worship.
— Full Gospel, Pastor Dave McCauley - Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lord’s Extended Hand Thrift Store. Sunday, 11 a.m., worship.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Rev. Fred Frye - Wednesday, 6 p.m., Bible study. Saturday, 3-5 p.m., drive-thru Soup and Pie Supper. Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship: 11:15, Sunday school.
— Grand Valley Methodist, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Wednesday, 6 p.m., Bible study. Sunday, 11 a.m., worship. Monday, 6 p.m., PPR; 6:30, Church conference.
Scheduled events
Police officers have been given a bad name. Yes, there are some who are racist, cruel and only in it for themselves, and they should be removed from their position - legally and officially. Unfortunately, you will find some people like that in every type of work. Most people in the police department are good people who care about others. They went in to that type of work to help others, and they often risk their their life to do it.
Enterprise, Pleasantville and most small towns in this area don’t have a police department or even a town policeman, but most of us are in Titusville on a regular basis. We have had to deal with police officers at various times, even if they were just directing traffic. Let them know who appreciate what they do.
From 5 to 7, tonight the police department and the fire department will be open so people can come in, look around and ask questions. Stop, look around and tell them you appreciate what they do.
Wherever you are, say thank you to the police in your area.
— For those who like to hunt, squirrel season is in and will continue through Nov. 27. On Saturday, junior hunters began hunting rabbits and on Saturday, Oct. 10, they can begin hunting rabbits. Both seasons continue through Oct. 17. Archery season for deer began Saturday and will continue through Nov. 20. All hunters are urged to dress appropriately and follow all rules and regulations.
— Pleasantville Senior Citizens will meet from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday at the Pleasantville Community Church and all area seniors are welcome. Take time to stop and visit, play games and have fun. Lunch is served at noon, but reservations must be made by Monday. If you have any questions or would like to make a reservation for dinner, contact Martha Sparks or Leona Burrows.
— The Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department will have a fish dinner this Friday, with the set-up as it was in the spring. The menu includes fried or baked fish, a choice of French fries or baked potato and either applesauce or coleslaw. Place your order on Friday afternoon by calling (814) 589-7635 from 1:30-6:30. The dinners may be picked up from 4:30-7, and they will deliver to residents within the borough. Enjoy a good meal and support the fire department.
— The Grand Valley Fire Department will have a craft show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., this Saturday, with a variety of items available. Stop and look around. It is not to early to do some Christmas shopping.
— The Shamburg Christian Church of God will have their annual Soup and Pie Dinner on Saturday, but things won’t be the same. The dinner will be a drive-thru from 3 to 5 p.m. There will be four kinds of soup: chicken noodle, vegetable, potato and ham and chili. There will be four kinds of pie to chose from: cherry, apple, pumpkin and sugar-free apple. There will be people directing traffic, so place your order then get it to take home and enjoy. Cost is a donation.
— Monday is Columbus Day, named for Christopher Columbus, who was the first “historically-important European discoverer of the New World.” Columbus believed the earth was round and that he could reach the east by sailing west. They left on Aug. 3 and sighted land on Oct. 12. Columbus explored several of the Carribean Islands before returning to Spain.
Several years ago, I took some teenagers to Chautauqua Lake to see a replica of one of the ships Columbus used. The boat was supposed to have been an accurate copy of the original.
The boat was so small, not much bigger than a station wagon or a van. Columbus felt God was leading him and He must have been, or they never could have made it.
Since Monday is Columbus Day, banks, post offices and other government agencies will be closed. .
— The Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry will be at the pavilion behind the Pleasantville Fire Hall on Wednesday, Oct. 21. There is no charge for the food boxes but pre-registration is necessary. There is no age limit, if you meet the income requirements. For more information or to register, call the Pleasantville Methodist Church at (814) 589-7385.
— The Pleasantville Methodist Church will have a pancake dinner from 4:30 to 6:30 on Wednesday, Oct. 21. It’s all you can eat for a donation, and take outs will be available.
— The Burt family on Fleming Road will not have their “haunted hayride” this year. They have always done a great job decorating and the hayride was spooky but fun. The family is planning on doing a hayride next year, better than ever.
— Enterprise will have trick-or-treat from 1 to 3 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 24 - the week before Halloween. Pleasantville will not have their annual community Halloween party this year, but the borough will have trick-or-treat. It is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 29, from 6 to 7. Those participating are asked not to be in large groups. Families can be together, but observe the distancing rules, and only go to houses where the light is on. The Pleasantville Methodist Church will have “trunk or treat” in their church parking lot at that time. Grand Valley will have trick-or-treat from 5 to 6:30 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 31.
Military list
Our military list includes Steve Batko, Jay Bowes, Dalton Burns, Sidney Callahan, Jacob Hart, Josh Jacobson, Autumn Kinney, Austin Kinney, Ben Lewis, Shy Lewis, Heather Luchka, Kimberly Miles, Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Andrew Moronski, Ben Nosko, Cody Sterling, Trey Tanner, David Vroman, Bill Wencil and all those serving in the military at this time.
Prayer list
Pray for our country, that people will make the right decisions, so God can bless America. Our prayer list also includes Peter Weis, infant Kendell Willis, Lanny Pollard, Millie Weber, Paul Thompson, Lloyd Jackson, Jami Hillman, Lenora Wencil, Chandra Brandon, Mary Ann Kopper, Richard Kinney, Mike Firster, Kay Seeley, Elwin Van Cise, Martha Thompson, Sue Wagner, Audrey Walters, Gary Fratus and all those with coronavirus. .
Birthday list
Belated birthday greetings go to Bob Seeley who had a birthday Sept. 28 and his brother, Jack, who had a birthday on Oct. 4. Birthday greetings this week go to Brenda Burns on Oct. 8, Mike Firster on Oct. 9, John Smith and Dylan Walters on Oct. 10, Doug Edwards, Jenny Kinnear, Sandy Tyler, Cindy Pettit and Charlie Fox on Oct. 11, Brandon Seeley on October 12 and Tom Hoepfl and Dillion Speer on Oct. 13.
Anniversary list
Happy anniversary to Jacie and Alan Ongley and Jackie and Jason Lane on Oct. 12. May everyone have a great day.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-3787.
