“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness —That to secure these rights, governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.”
Yes, you have heard those words before. You may know them. At one time, students were required to learn them in class.
That is part of the preamble to the Declaration of Independence. It was signed on July 4, 1776, by 56 representatives of the 13 colonies of the New World. Those new states fought England and won the war for their independence.
“All men are created equal ...” It doesn’t say that everyone is the same, because they are not. People are individuals with their own talents, abilities and ideas. It doesn’t matter where they are from, what their religion is or the color of one’s skin.
The early settlers believed that God led them to a new country and they became friends with others. If the Pilgrims had not become friends with the Indians, they wouldn’t have made it. People from different countries, speaking different languages, came to America and together they made up this country. Together and with God’s guidance, they made this a great nation.
There are always some people who think they are better than anyone else. When settlers moved west, they encountered Indians. Some settlers became friends with Indians and they worked together, but some used force to push the Indians off their land so they could take over.
People were brought to America from Africa and worked for wealthy settlers. Some had a good place to stay, good food and were treated decently, but others had to work very hard and the smallest mistake was costly.
We can’t change history, but we can learn from it. What happened 100 or 200 years ago is over and no one is alive to compensate. It is over. Learn from it and make the best of our country now. Treat people as equals. Forget their skin color, their language and their religion. Look at them as brothers and sisters from God.
Listen to them. No, you are not always going to agree, but you might be surprised what you can learn if you take the time to listen. Working together, America can be the nation it was meant to be.
Sunday is July 4 and the country will celebrate Independence Day. Remember the words from the Declaration of Independence. Celebrate with love for all mankind in your heart.
Sympathy
— Sympathy goes to the family of William “Bill” Otto, who passed away on Sunday, June 27. Bill grew up in Pleasantville and spent most of his life there. He was involved in several businesses in Pleasantville and he and his wife, Kim, are well-known in the area. May God give comfort and peace to the Otto family.
— A Celebration of Life for Gary Shreffler was held on Saturday afternoon, June 19, at the pavilion behind the Pleasantville Fire Hall. Gary, son of Sally and Don Shreffler, passed away on May 30, 2021, in Lerna, Illinois. Gary grew up in the Corry area and later moved to Illinois with his family.
A memorial service was held in Illinois for Gary, but it was decided to have a service in this area, where Gary still had relatives and friends. It was a damp day, but people gathered at the pavilion for the service. His mother invited people to share a memory of Gary. One lady said she used to babysit him. An uncle told about a memory he had and others shared special memories of Gary. Afterward, everyone was invited to have cake and visit.
Everyone received a memorial sheet with Gary’s picture and the following verse:
“We did not know that morning, that God would call you home. In life we loved you dearly, in death we do the same. It broke our hearts to lose you. You did not go alone, for part of us went with you the day God called you home.”
The family spread Gary’s ashes in the Allegheny Mountains of Pennsylvania where he was raised. May God be with his family during this time of mourning.
Recent events
— Those who ordered hoagies from the Faith Community Church picked them up last week and the church said the sale was a success. The congregation says “Thank you.”
— Martha and Paul Thompson’s family gathered at their home on Sunday, June 20, for two reasons. It was Father’s Day and they recognized all the fathers. It was also Paul Jr.’s birthday. He was actually born on Father’s Day. His wife, Debbie, brought a cake and the kids all sang “Happy Birthday, Papa” (or Uncle Paul, depending on the singer). Birthday and Father’s Day gifts were opened and there was a lot of love and laughter. Martha said it is always a special day when her family gets together.
Paul had another birthday surprise. When he went to work, there was a cow on the garage roof. Dustin Armstrong and Cole Harvey had put a black and white cow on the roof with a balloon that said “Happy Birthday!” It has been the talk of Enterprise. One lady said her family had had a gorilla on their business at one time, and another said she had never seen a cow on a roof. Martha said they have been serving people for 54 years and most of the people are more than customers, they are loving friends.
TOPS
Pleasantville TOPS met Thursday evening at the Pleasantville Community Church with 10 weigh-ins and a weight loss of five pounds and two turtles (weight stayed the same). There were seven TOPS and three KOPS. The top loser was Brenda.
The challenge is: Eat vegetables. The positive thought is: “Did you eat breakfast?”
Cathy’s menu was chosen, Sally won the 25-cent fund and 50/50 rolled over.
TOPS will meet on Thursday at the church, with weigh-in from 5:30 to 6 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 6. Anyone interested is welcome to attend. For more information, call Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
Most churches are having services now, but many still have radio or online services. Some churches are planning outdoor services for the summer. Be careful when you go out, and if you are sick, stay home.
— Enterprise Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Sunday, 9 a.m., worship; 10:15, Sunday school. Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Bible study.
— Faith Community Church, Rev. Jerry Drake - Tonight, 6, Bible study. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Pleasantville Community, Rev. Shawn Jacobson - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45, worship; 4:45, Young adults; 6, Youth group. Tuesday, Men’s and Women’s Bible study.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., in the sanctuary.
— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Jerome Alsdorf - Sunday, 10:30 a.m., worship.
— Pleasantville Free Methodist Church, Rev. Chuck Riel - Tonight, 6:30, Prayer meeting. Sunday, 8 a.m., prayer; 9:45, Sunday school; 11, worship;
— Pleasantville Independent Baptist, Pastor Richard LaRocque - Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Full Gospel, Pastor Dave McCauley - Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Pastor Fred Frye - Tonight, 6, Bible study on the book of Luke. Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship (pavilion), followed by burning burdens.
— Grand Valley Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Sunday, 11 a.m., worship.
Scheduled events
— The Pleasantville Presbyterian Church is offering hot dog/chips meals from 6 to 7 p.m., every Wednesday from June 23 to July 28. Drivethru will be available or you can stop and “ketchup” with neighbors and friends. There will be games and activities for kids.
— The Enterprise, Grand Valley and Sanford Methodist Churches are collecting shoes for a mission project. If you have shoes that are in new or gently-used condition, the church would be glad to get them. They will take slippers, sneakers, flip flops, boots, sandals, dress shoes or whatever you have. You can leave them at the Enterprise Church or at the parsonage in Grand Valley outside the main door of the garage. The shoes will be sent to those who are less fortunate and will also provide funding for the Erie United Methodist Alliance. If you have any questions, call Pastor Penny Helmbold at (814) 657-3132.
— Tomorrow is July 1, and it usually a busy month. Many things that were cancelled last year are taking place this year, some on a smaller scale.
— The Pleasantville Fire Hall will be open for rentals beginning July 1.
— Pleasantville Senior Citizens will meet on Thursday at the Pleasantville Community Church. The doors will open at 10 a.m. for games and visiting. All interested seniors are welcome to attend. Dinner will be served at noon, but meals must be ordered by Monday. For more information or to order a meal, contact Martha Sparks or Leona Burrows.
— The Pleasantville Bicentennial committee will meet at 6 on Thursday evening in the kitchen area of the fire hall. Members of the Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department will meet at the fire hall at 6:30. The department is looking for new members and anyone interested is welcome to attend.
— Would you like a delicious homemade treat for the holiday weekend? Alf’s Angels, a Relay for Life team, will have a bake sale on Friday outside of the Sav-A-Lot store in Titusville. The sale will begin at 9 a.m. and they will have pies, breads, fudge, brownies, cookies and other baked goods. All proceeds will go to the American Cancer Society.
— Friday begins the July 4th weekend. Last year many people were staying close to home, but things are better now and traffic may be heavy. Drive safely and watch out for other drivers.
— For many people, it isn’t the 4th of July without fireworks, but some communities have fireworks during their hometown celebration. Centerville is usually a popular place for the holiday, but they won’t be having fireworks this year. If you want to see fireworks this weekend, Oil City will have them at about 10 on Saturday night. Franklin has various activities going on this week and will end their celebration with fireworks at the River Front on Sunday night.
— Wolf’s Corners is having their fair this week. The fair exhibits will open at 5, with a variety of booths. Each evening there will be horse pulls, tractor pulls or some special show. The event will end with fireworks at 10, Sunday night.
— The Pleasantville Methodist Church is getting a new minister. Pastor Jerome Alsdorf, who lives in the Cherrytree area, will give his first sermon on Sunday morning at the worship service at 10:30. May God bless his ministry to this area.
— Since the holiday falls on Sunday, banks, post offices and all government agencies will be closed on Monday. Most stores will be open, but some businesses will be closed.
— Northern Accents will give a Tom Petty tribute during their concert on Monday evening at Scheide Park in Titusville. The program will be from 7 to 9 and is free to the public.
— The Alzheimer Caregiver’s Support Group will meet at 2:30 on Tuesday afternoon at the Titusville Presbyterian Church. The group is led by Marcia Garrett and Carol Morgan, who have had special training in this area. Anyone who lives with or cares for someone with Alzheimer’s or any type of dementia is welcome to attend. For more information, call Marcia at (814) 827-7404.
— The Pleasantville Pageant will be held on Sunday, July 11, but will not be open to the public this year. The festival will be held July 15, 16 and 17 on the grounds behind the fire hall. The fire department auxiliary will have a Silent Auction during the festival. If anyone would like to donate items for the auction, they should contact Mary Long. If you would like to help with the festival or participate in the parade, call Ginny Mancastroppa at (814) 403-0849.
The grounds will open at 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday with vendors, kids inflatable fun and knockerball. Thursday evening, Jim Felix will present “Sounds of Elvis.” The fire department will have its fish fry on Friday and there will also be a car cruise-in with music by DJ Eric Rarer. Saturday morning, there will be a tractor pull and the parade will begin at 4. The grounds will open at 4, with the vendors, food booths and kids fun. The Carl Olson Trio will provide music that evening.
During the festival, the Bicentennial committee will have self-guided outdoor home tours. The committee is also having a scavenger hunt on Saturday. All ages are welcome to participate. It will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 2.
The festival will end at 10 p.m. Saturday, with fireworks by Enterprise’s own Jeff Gibson.
Military list
Our military list includes Josiah Jacobson, Noah WIllis, Kimberly Savitz, Kimberly Miles, Heather Luchka, Shy Lewis, Autumn Kinney, Sidney Callahan, Bill Wencil, David Vroman, Trey Tanner, Cody Sterling, Lucas Savitz, Ben Nosko, Andrew Moranski, Ben Lewis, Austin Kinney, Josh Jacobson, Jacob Hart, Dalton Burns, Jay Bowes and Austin Foster.
Prayer list
Our prayer list includes Rev. Jerry Drake, Tammy Jones, Paul Thompson, Maxine Brandon, Peter Weis, Dick Jones, Lanny Pollard, Lloyd Jackson, Lenora Wencil, Jami Wencil, Mary Ann Kopper, Richard Kinney, Mike Firster, Gary Fratus, Martha Thompson, Sue Wagner, and Audrey Walters. Don’t forget those with the virus and the effects of the pandemic.
Birthday list
Happy birthday to Carl Wright, Sarah Drake, Diane Van Cise and Joseph Jones on July 1, Jane Craker on July 3, Travis Tucker and Justin Ackerman on July 5, Corinne Hart on July 6 and Sharon Savitz, Paul Warner and Butch Shreve on July 7.
Anniversary list
Happy anniversary to Kara and Tyler Sosnowski and Pastor Hal and Gloria Morgan on July 3 and Amber and Dean Ruth on July 7. May everyone have a wonderful day.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-5396.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.