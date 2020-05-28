“This is my commandment, that you love one anther as I have loved you.”
At the Passover supper, Jesus had a long talk with His apostles. Years later, in one of the epistles, John, wrote, “Let us love one another, for love is of God.” With all the rules and regulations, everything came down to one thing — love.
“Sometimes love hurts!” That statement has been made many times and those who haven’t said it, have thought it. When there is an illness or tragedy, when their are difficulties involving someone you love, it hurts. Love can and does bring pain and sorrow, but what kind of life would it be without love?
The following is from the book “The Four Loves,” written by C.S. Lewis:
“To love at all is to be vulnerable. Love anything and your heart will be wrung and possibly broken. If you want to make sure of keeping it intact, you must give your heart to no one, not even an animal. Wrap it up carefully around with hobbies and little luxuries; avoid all entanglements; lock it up safe in the casket or coffin of your selfishness ... The only place outside heaven where you can be perfectly safe from all the dangers ... of love is hell.”
To love someone is to take a risk. Your heart is exposed and sometimes it hurts. Jesus loved and He kept on loving, despite everything that happened. He loved us so much that He gave His life for us. He wants us to love others too.
You may be angry because of what someone does. You may be furious, but that is because you care. It may be a spouse, a teenager, a neighbor or co-worker — it doesn’t matter who it is — keep on loving. It may hurt, but it is better than having your heart locked in a coffin.
Nothing costs as much as loving, except not loving.
Sympathy
Sympathy goes to the family of Anthony “Tony” Zdarko, Jr., who died over the weekend in Warren. Tony’s wife of 62 years is the former Cathy Gibson. Cathy is a sister to Martha Thompson and Tom Gibson, of Enterprise. May God be with Tony’s family and give them comfort and strength.
Recent events
It was a beautiful weekend and many people enjoyed getting together with family and friends. There were places people couldn’t go and there were restrictions, but for most people, it was just good to get together with those they loved. It has been a trying time and it is not over yet, but things will get better. God will continue to be with us and guide us. We just need to trust Him.
Despite the virus situation and the crazy weather, sometimes unexpected good things happen. I have a plant I’ve had for a long time, and one day I noticed that instead of all green, there was a different color at the top. I didn’t think it could bloom, but a few days later a bright reddish-orange flower appeared. I didn’t know the plant was even supposed to have flowers, but it is still there on a little stem. I guess that is God’s reminder that no matter how dark things seem, things will get brighter at the right time. Hang in there.
Next week is graduation for many seniors but things will be much different then usual. This year’s seniors have missed out on many things, but as they begin this new phase of their lives, we wish them the very best. The Enterprise area has four seniors who will graduate from Titusville High School: Lindsey Thompson, Emmett McDonald, Carly Wright and Brittany Wright. Congratulations!
History
Seniors are getting ready to graduate from high school, even though they won’t have the typical graduation ceremony. For many years, Enterprise had a ceremony for eighth grade graduates from all Southwest Township schools. As years passed, the little country schools closed, and, by 1943, Southwest Township had three schools: Pineville, Hunter and Enterprise.
On Monday evening, June 2, 1943, a graduation ceremony was held at the Enterprise Methodist Church for graduates from the three schools. The service began with everyone singing “The Star Spangled Banner.” The President’s Address was given by Guy Wright. Betty Ducat and Phyllis Baker gave “Memories” of the class and Shirley Beers recited “Evergreens.” Don Horton played his harmonica, Milford Cherry read the Class Will and Merl Stroup was the Class Artist. The seniors sang the Class Song, which was written by Goodwill Hill girls. Beverly Neldon gave “Class Knocks,” and “Presentation of the Key” was by Harold Mowris to Betty Drake. Alfred Ongley read a poem “Well Wishers.” The Class Donor was Eugene Solinger and Lela Beers gave the Class Prophecy. Peggy Lindquist was the valedictorian. The younger school children presented a “Parting Song,” and John Logan presented the diplomas. The church was decorated with beautiful flowers and everyone enjoyed the ceremony.
Some students went to Titusville High School to continue there education. Some went to Pleasantville and, for some, their education was complete after eight years.
Below are the words (that people could remember) to the Enterprise School Song in 1943.
“Farewell to dear old Southwest And to friends and classmates too.
Years may come and years may go But our love for you will grow,
We will remember and to you we will be true.
Our own class colors, red and white, And our flower — the rose, so red
A straight course has always led,
We will remember and to you we will be true.”
If you know any more words to the song, I would be happy to share them.
Cancellations
— Pleasantville TOPS will not meet until further notice. Everyone is encouraged to take care of themselves, stay healthy and lose weight. For more information, contact Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
— Pleasantville Senior Center is still cancelled.
Church schedules
Some churches have started having services, and others are making plans to do so. They are following the guidelines and/or making special arrangements. Some churches are having out-door services or meeting in their fellowship halls instead of the sanctuary.
Most services are not following their traditional way of doing things. Many are not using church hymnals and Bibles, and a container for the offering is put in a set place so people just drop it in. Family members can sit together, but others are to keep at a safe distance, and no hugging or handshaking.
Some churches are offering a choice — stay in your car or worship with others at a distance. Enterprise Methodist and Grand Valley Methodist are making plans to have services soon. Check with your church to see what they are doing and when. If you have any questions or any needs, contact the church or the minister.
— Faith Community Church, Rev. Jerry Drake; Tonight, 6 p.m., Bible study. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
- Pleasantville Community Church, Rev. Shawn Jacobson; Sunday, 11 a.m., drive-in worship.
- Pleasantville Free Methodist, Rev. Chuck Riel; Sunday, 11 a.m., drive-in or inside worship.
- Pleasantville Independent Baptist, Pastor Richard LaRocque; Sunday, 11 a.m., worship.
— Full Gospel, Rev. Ben McCauley; Sunday, 11 a.m., (inside) worship.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Rev. Fred Frye; Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship at the pavilion.
Borough info
— The lobby of the Pleasantville Borough building is closed, but you can call the office at (814) 589-7432 and talk to Stephanie during regular business hours. If you need to make a payment, place it in the mailbox on the outside of the building.
— Pleasantville residents can pay their taxes by mailing them to tax collector Sheryl Walters, at 181 South Main Street, Pleasantville, or drop them in the black tax box at the same address.
Scheduled events
— The Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department will have their fish fry this Friday, takeout only. The menu includes fried or baked fish, baked potato or french fries and coleslaw or applesauce. To place an order, call (814) 589-7635 between 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. on Friday. Meals can be picked up from 4:30 to 7 at the back of the fire hall, and they will deliver within the borough during that time.
— Sunday is Pentecost. In the Old Testament, it was called the Feast of Harvest or Feast of First-Fruits, and was held on the 50th day after Passover. Before Jesus ascended to Heaven, He told the apostles to wait in Jerusalem “to be baptized with the Holy Ghost.” The apostles did as Jesus told them and waited together for the gift of the Holy Ghost. They had watched Him be crucified, they knew He had been resurrected and they had seen Him ascend to Heaven. They believed and were willing to do whatever He asked them to do.
It was the day of Pentecost and the apostles were waiting together when “there came a sound as of a mighty rushing wind, ... and there appeared unto them cloven tongues like as of fire.” When people came to see what was going on, Peter stood up and preached the love of Jesus. That day 3,000 people believed and accepted Jesus as their Lord and Savior, and the church began.
Pentecost is the birthday of the church. It is 50 days after the resurrection of Jesus and 10 days after His ascension. It became “the First Fruits of the World Gospel Harvest.” It doesn’t matter what denomination you belong to, Sunday is the birthday of the church and all because Jesus loved you.
— Tuesday, June 2, is election day.
Southwest Township residents can vote at the Enterprise Methodist Church and voters are asked to use the front door where the ramp is. Masks must be worn.
Pleasantville borough residents vote at the front of the Pleasantville Fire Hall, and Allegheny Township residents vote on back, near the kitchen. No matter where you are voting, masks are to be worn and the distancing rules are to be followed.
Despite these special rules and regulations, don’t let them keep you from voting. Voting is a privilege and a duty. We should support those we believe in. It may just be a primary, but your vote counts. You can vote from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. If you did not turn in a mail-in ballot, take time and vote.
— Ann Hulse is in charge of planters that are set up outside on public property in Pleasantville and some have already been set up. Ann is looking for donations of time and money. Donations may be sent to the Borough Office. Individuals or families are needed to “adopt a box.” Those participating will be responsible to water and care for their particular planter box from June through mid-October. If you have any questions or would like to volunteer, call Ann, at (814) 589-1031.
— At this time, Faith Community Church is still planning to have their flea market/yard sale in July, but the date hasn’t been set yet. Anyone who would like to set up a table for the event should contact Bert or Marian Drake. They hope to have a set date by June 1.
Military list
Our military list includes Ben Lewis, Shy Lewis, Heather Luchka, Kimberly Miles, Sydney Callahan, Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Autumn Kinney, Austin Kinnery, Cody Sterling, David Vroman, Bill Wencil, Trey Tanner, Steve Batko, Jay Bowes, Dalton Burns, Jacob Hart, Josh Jacobson, Ben Nosko and Andrew Moronski.
Prayer list
Continue to pray for our leaders, our country and those with the coronavirus. We also remember Lloyd Jackson, Jami Hillman, Chandra Brandon, Mary Ann Kopper, Bob Morris, Richard Kinney, Mike Firster, Kay Seeley, Paul Thompson, Elwin Van Cise, Martha Thompson, Sue Wagner, Audrey Walters and Gary Fratus.
Birthday list
Special birthday greetings this week go to former Pleasantville resident Millie Webber. Millie and her late husband lived in Pleasantville for many years. Neighbors considered her “so kind and friendly.” She and her husband raised two children, David and Melanie. Millie is currently residing at Titusville Healthcare Center and cards may be sent to 81 Dillion Drive, Titusville, Pa., 16354.
Birthday greetings also go to Randy Frost on May 28; Alan Fenstermaker on May 29; Kirt Drake, Kayla Latshaw and Carol Shaupenbauer on May 30; Joy Schroeder, Vicki Fratus, Cathy Winger, Phil Nosko and Andy Wescoat on May 31; Laney Brown on June 2; and Krystal Riddle on May 3.
Anniversary list
Happy anniversary to Sharon and Paul Savitz on May 28.
May everyone have a great day, and may God bless America.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-3787.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.