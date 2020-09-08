“Be strong and of good courage, fear not, nor be afraid of them: for the Lord thy God, He it is that doth go with thee; He will not fail thee, nor forsake thee.”
Moses had led the Israelites out of Egypt and after 40 years they were to enter the Promised Land. Moses knew he would not be with them, but he didn’t want them to forget that God would always be with them, in all circumstances. Joshua took over for Moses, and he repeated the words God had told Moses. “I will not fail thee, nor forsake thee . . . for the Lord thy God is with thee whithersoever thou goest.” Many years later, Paul wrote that God had said, “I will never leave thee, nor forsake thee.”
Everyone goes through times of affliction, times when everything seems to go wrong and hope seems gone. This year has been that way for many people. Illness, unemployment, weather conditions — things we can’t control and don’t know what to do. Remember, we are not alone. God is still in control and He sees the whole picture and if we trust Him and be patient, He will make it right.
There is an old hymn, “Never Alone,” that isn’t found in most hymn books any more, but it was a favorite hymn of my family. The author of the hymn is unknown, but the words talk about storms, afflictions, burdens, feeling alone and friendless. I imagine the author faced many, if not all of those. However, the author must have come through triumphant, knowing he/she was not alone. After my Dad had health problems, Mom didn’t like to see him go to work alone, and he would tell her, “I’m never alone.” My family knew that no matter what happened, God was with us.
Over the weekend, I was on my way home when my car broke down. I couldn’t get in touch with anyone, and it had been a long day. I was tired, it was dark and I just wanted to get home. I prayed and then I remembered that hymn, and sitting alone in the car, I sang “Never Alone.” I felt better, knowing He was with me. A little later, I got in touch with my brother and he came to help me.
It doesn’t matter who you are or where you are, call on Him. He will hear and He will help.You are never alone.
Recent events
— Pastor Penny Helmbold has been on vacation. On Sunday, a Kane Disctrict lay leader gave the message at the Enterprise Methodist Church. The Christian Education Teachers were recognized. Sunday school teachers for children’s classes are: Beth Dunning, Lisa Wright, Sue Wagner and Tonya Wright. Mary Huntington is the adult Sunday school teacher. Harold Reynolds and Jim Olson will lead Bible study and Beth Francis, Melissa Hutchinson and Pastor Penny help with youth group. Mark Schwanke gave the message. It is good to show appreciation to those who help in various ways in God’s house.
— It wasn’t planned, but the congregation at the Shamburg Christian Church of God had special music on Sunday morning. The service was held at the pavilion and just as Pastor Fred Frye began the service, a group of birds started singing. Usually, the people provide music to worship the Lord, but Sunday, the Lord provided special music for the people. Not everyone heard it, but it was beautiful.
— Yesterday was Labor Day and the weather didn’t cooperate for the picnics and outdoor activities planned, but many still got together. It was the unofficial end of summer and parks and amusement areas will be closing. The weather may not have been what we wanted, but we are not dealing with the storms that some states are facing. We do have reason to give thanks. I hope you enjoyed your Labor Day.
—This is another four-day week for students in the Titusville Area School District. From what I heard, things went fairly well and the main complaint was the same as adults have — wearing the masks. Students and teachers seem to be working together. May everyone have a safe and healthy school year. Pleasantville TOPS
Pleasantville TOPS met Thursday evening at the Pleasantville Community Church with nine weigh-ins and a total weight loss of 4 1/2 pounds. There were three KOPS and six TOPS, with Christy as the top loser and Janet as the KOP.
The challenges are: Exercise for 10 minutes, three times a week and take a walk. The positive thought was: “Did you call a TOPS friend?” The group is planning an award banquet for Thursday, Sept. 17.
Loretta’s menu was chosen, Marian won the 25-cent fund and 50/50 rolled over.
TOPS will have weigh-in from 5:30 to 6 p.m., Thursday at the Pleasantville Community Church and the meeting will begin at 6, followed by a Chinese auction. For more information, contact Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
Some area churches are still having their worship service outside, weather permitting. Other churches are meeting inside but have a setup for those who want to stay in their vehicle. We still should take precautions and follow the guidelines to try and keep people safe. Family members sit together, but others should keep at a safe distance, and no hugging or handshaking. If you have questions, check with the church to see what they are doing and when. Also, if you have any needs, contact the church or the minister.
— Enterprise Methodist, Pastor Penny Helmbold. Sunday, 9 a.m., worship.
— Faith Community Church, Rev. Jerry Drake. Wednesday, 6 p.m. Bible study on Revelation. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
—Pleasantville Community Church, Rev. Shawn Jacobson. Tonight, 6, men’s and women’s Bible study. Wednesday, 6 p.m., Prayer meeting. Sunday, 11 a.m., worship; 6 p.m., Youth group.—Pleasantville Presbyterian, Thursday, 6:30 p.m., session meeting (chapel). Sunday, 9:30 a.m., worship with guest speaker Rev. John Devey.
—Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Janet Sill. Sunday, 9:50 a.m., worship.
— Pleasantville Free Methodist, Rev. Chuck Riel - Sunday, 11 a.m., worship. —Pleasantville Independent Baptist, Pastor Richard LaRocque. Sunday, 11 a.m., worship.
— Full Gospel, Pastor Dave McCauley. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lord’s Extended Hand Thrift Store. Sunday, 11 a.m., worship.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Rev. Fred Frye. Tonight, 6:45, Soup and Pie meeting. Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship (pavilion); 11:15, Sunday school.
— Grand Valley Methodist, Pastor Penny Helmbold. Wednesday, 6 p.m., Bible study. Sunday, 11 a.m., worship.
Scheduled events
Pleasantville Senior Citizens will meet from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday at the Pleasantville Community Church and all area seniors are welcome. Take time to stop and visit, play games and have fun. Lunch is served at noon, but reservations must be made by Monday. If you have any questions or would like to make a reservation for dinner, contact Martha Sparks or Leona Burrows
— The Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry will be at the Pleasantville Fire Department pavilion on Sept. 16. There is no charge for the food boxes, but preregistration is necessary. The program is open to all ages in the Pleasantville area who meet the income requirements. To register, call the Pleasantville Methodist Church at (814) 589-7385. If no one answers, leave a message. Someone will return your call.
— Friday is Patriot Day. Anyone who is old enough remembers Sept. 11, 2001. It was a day of fear, anguish and despair. People didn’t know what to think or feel, but they soon rallied. They came together, helping one another and showing support for our country. This has been a difficult year and again people have been fearful, anxious and in despair. The situation is different, it is a different kind of enemy, and the country is torn, but we are not alone. We need to come together and help one another,
— Sunday is National Grandparents Day. If your grandparents are living, do something special for them. If you can’t visit, call or send a card or gift. Remind them of a special time you shared. My grandmother loved fall and every year in October, she and our family went on a picnic. It was chilly sometimes, but the leaves were so pretty. One time we went to Jake’s Rocks and sometimes we went to a park or just somewhere in the country. It was beautiful and we always had a good time. To all grandparents, Happy Grandparents Day!
— An Alzheimer Care giver’s Support Group will meet at 2:30 on Tuesday, Sept. 15, in the parlor of the Titusville Presbyterian Church. Anyone interested is welcome to attend.
— The Lions Club will have their annual AMBA Wellness Blood Screening on Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Titusville Presbyterian Church. The test results cover several conditions that affect one’s health and the tests can be helpful. Anyone interested can call AMBA at (800) 234-8888 for more information or to make an apointment.
— It may seem early, but it is time to think about flu shots, and some places already have them available. The way things are, we want to be extra careful this year. If you are unsure about the flu shot, check with your doctor.
Military list
Our military list includes Steve Batko, Jay Bowes, Dalton Burns, Sidney Callahan, Jacob Hart, Josh Jacobson, Autumn Kinney, Austin Kinney, Ben Lewis, Shy Lewis, Heather Luchka, Kimberly Miles, Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Andrew Moronski, Ben Nosko, Cody Sterling, Trey Tanner, David Vroman, Bill Wencil and all those serving in the military at this time.
Prayer list
Continue to pray for our leaders, the candidates and our country. Our prayer list also includes infant Kendell Willis, Greg Beightol, Peter Weis, Bob Morris, Lanny Pollard, Millie Weber, Paul Thompson, Lloyd Jackson, Jami Hillman, Lenora Wencil, Chandra Brandon, Mary Ann Kopper, Richard Kinney, Mike Firster, Kay Seeley, Elwin Van Cise, Martha Thompson, Sue Wagner, Audrey Walters, Gary Fratus and all those with coronavirus.
Birthday list
Birthday greetings go to Randy Brandon Jr. and Eddie Reichel on Sept. 10, Amy Williams, Katherine Baker, Kris Armstrong and Pastor Chuck Riel on Sept. 13, Bert Drake on Sept. 14 and Alicia Luke on Sept. 15.
Anniversary list
Happy anniversary to Carol and Bill Brooks, Judy and Larry Waychoff and Mary and Dick Balas on Sept. 9, Kathy and Joe Kovach on Sept. 10, Tonja and Eric Campbell, Barb and Dave Zahner and Heather and Brian Gates on Sept. 11 and Maxine and Byran Carson on Sept. 14. May everyone have a great day.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-3787.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-3787.
