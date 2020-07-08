“He maketh me to lie down in green pastures. He leadeth me beside the still waters, He restoreth my soul.”
Joseph Gilmore used that as his main verse for a sermon he gave at a church in Philadelphia during the Civil War. Gilmore was the son of a New Hampshire governor and a seminary-trained professor of Hebrew. He had also written several books for scholars. He was dismayed by the division of the country and all the things that were going on during the war. That verse reminded him that God was in control and He would lead those who looked to Him. Gilmore wrote the words that later became the hymn, “He Leadeth Me.”
“He leadeth me, O blessed thought! O words with heavenly comfort fraught.
Whatever I do, wherever I be, Still ‘tis God’s hand that leadeth me.
He leadeth me, He leadeth me! By His own hand, He leadeth me!
His faithful follower I would be, For by His hand He leadeth me.”
When he needed reassurance, this scholarly man did not turn to his education, but he reached for the hand of the God he loved and trusted. The second verse is:
“Sometimes mid scenes of deepest gloom, Sometimes where Eden’s bowers bloom,
By waters still, o’er troubled sea, Still ‘tis His hand that leadeth me.”
Our country is going through some very troubled times right now. We don’t know just what is going to happen, what to expect or even who to trust. We are dealing with a virus situation, political situations and hate groups. God’s hand will guide you if you look to Him. Ask for His guidance, look for His answer and trust Him.
Sympathy
The past week has been difficult for many in the Pleasantville/Enterprise area.
Sympathy goes to the family of Judy Copley who died on Tuesday. The former Judy Jackson grew up in Pleasantville and attended Pleasantville School. Her children live in Titusville and the Oil City/Franklin area. Her sister, Joy Schroeder, a former Enterprise resident, lives in Titusville, and her older sister, June, lives in California. Judy was active in service organizations and has many relatives and friends in the area.
Sympathy goes to the family of John E. Wright, of Pleasantville, who died Wednesday, July 1. Except for his term in the Army, John spent most of his life in the Titusville/Pleasantville area. He and his wife, the former Connie Metzgar, lived in Pleasantville and raised two children, Stephanie and Steve. He was an active member of the Pleasantville Methodist Church and helped with Second Harvest. John has many relatives and friends in the area.
We also extend sympathy to the family of Virginia Harvey, who died Thursday, July 2. Her son Mike, and his wife, Stace, live in Pleasantville. She also has a daughter and son-in-law in North East and a daughter in Arizona.
May God give comfort and peace to the families of Judy, John and Virginia.
Recent events
— Martha and Paul Thompson had an extra exciting weekend as they became great-grandparents again. Kendell Rayne Wyllis, daughter of Kristen and Kyle, was born July 3 in Meadville. The baby was 20 inches long and weighed more than 7 pounds. Mother and baby are doing fine. Kristen is the daughter of Debbie and Paul Thompson. Congratulations to the whole family. May God bless this new baby.
Martha and Paul had their July 4th celebration at their home on Saturday, and most of the family was there. There were hot dogs, hamburgers, salads and lots of things to eat, plus a birthday cake. Dustin, Aimee’s husband, was born on July 4, and his daughter, Lexie, wanted to help her dad blow out the candles. Everyone missed the new mother and baby, but all the other children were there. They had fun with the bubble machine and some went swimming. The adults set around, visited and had a good time.
— Alf’s Angels, a Relay for Life team, had a bake sale on Friday and didn’t really know what to expect with the situation and the weather. However, they did “surprisingly well” and thank everyone for their support. All proceeds go to the American Cancer Society.
— Tony “T.C.” Wright and Amber Staub were married on April 1, 2020, but due to the virus situation, they did not have a reception. On Saturday, family and friends gathered at their home on Colorado Road for a belated wedding reception. There were lots of food, including a wedding cake, and everyone had a good time. At nightfall, they had fireworks. Congratulations to Mr. and Mrs. T.C. Wright. May they have may happy years together.
— Saturday, July 4, we celebrated the birthday of America. I thought it was interesting that three of America’s early Presidents died on July 4. John Adams and Thomas Jefferson were good friends for years. Jefferson wrote the Declaration of Independence, and he and Adams were two of the men who signed the document. Adams was Vice President to George Washington and became the second President of the United States. Jefferson was Vice President to Adams, and he became the third President.
After retiring from their official duties, the two men kept in contact by writing letters. Jefferson died at 12:50 p.m., July 4, 1826, at his home in Virginia. Adams died at his home in Massachusetts later that day. It was reported that Adams last words were, “Thomas Jefferson still survives ...” not knowing that his old friend had died earlier.
On July 8, the death notices of the two men appeared side-by-side in the “POST,” and included the following paragraph:
“A gentleman arrived from Eastwood, last evening, informs that the venerable John Adams, died at his seat in Quincy, near Boston, on the fourth of July, about five o’clock, P.M. but a few hours after the sage of Monticello! — United in the grand concerns of life, thus in death they are not divided!”
In 1831, James Monroe, the fifth President of the United States, died on July 4, in Virginia.
One President, Calvin Coolidge, the 30th President, was born on July 4, 1872, in Vermont. There is more history in July 4 then we know.
Pleasantville TOPS
Pleasantville TOPS met Thursday evening at the Pleasantville Community Church with 10 weigh-ins, six TOPS and four KOPS. Sherree was the top loser and Loretta was the KOP.
The challenges are: watch your portions and exercise three times a week. The positive thought is, “Did you drink your water?”
Kelly’s menu was chosen, Cathy won the 25-cent fund and 50/50 rolled over.
TOPS will have weigh-ins from 5:30-6 p.m., Thursday at the Pleasantville Community Church and the meeting will begin at 6. For more information, contact Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Church
schedules
Most churches in Enterprise and the surrounding area are now having worship services, but they are not necessarily the traditional worship services. Precautions are being taken and many are following the guidelines and trying to keep people safe. Some churches are having outdoor services or meeting in their fellowship halls instead of the sanctuaries. Family members can sit together, but others are to keep at a safe distance, and no hugging or handshaking. Some churches are offering a choice — stay in your car or worship with others at a distance. If you have questions, check with your church to see what they are doing and when. Also, if you have any needs, contact the church or the minister.
— Enterprise Methodist, Pastor Penny Helmbold. Sunday, 9 a.m., worship.
— Faith Community Church, Rev. Jerry Drake. Tonight, 6, Bible study on Revelation. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Pleasantville Community Church, Rev. Shawn Jacobson. Sunday, 11 a.m., worship; 6 p.m., youth. Tuesday, 6 p.m., men’s and women’s Bible study.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian. Sunday, 9:30 a.m., worship (outside) with guest speaker.
Pleasantville Methodist Church, Pastor Janet Sill. Sunday, 9:50 a.m., worship.
— Pleasantville Free Methodist, Rev. Chuck Riel. Sunday, 11 a.m., worship (drive-in or inside).
— Pleasantville Independent Baptist, Pastor Richard LaRocque. Sunday, 11 a.m., worship.
— Full Gospel, Rev. Ben McCauley. Sunday, 11 a.m., worship (inside).
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Rev. Fred Frye. Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship (pavilion).
— Grand Valley Methodist, Pastor Penny Helmbold. Tonight, 6, Bible study. Sunday, 11 a.m., worship.
Scheduled events
— The Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry will be at the Pleasantville Fire Hall pavilion on Wednesday. There is no charge for the food boxes but preregistration is necessary. Call the Pleasantville Methodist Church at (814) 589-7385 for information or to register. If no one answers, leave a message and your number, and someone will return your call.
— Pleasantville senior citizens will meet from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday at the Pleasantville Community Church. All senior citizens are invited to attend the meetings. Lunch is served at noon, but lunch reservations are necessary. Meals must be ordered on Monday, so call before then. Applications for the food vouchers will be available tomorrow. If you have questions or would like to make a dinner reservation, contact Ginger Mangel or Leona Burrows.
— The Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department will have their fish fry this Friday, takeout only. The menu includes fried or baked fish, baked potato or french fries and coleslaw or applesauce and this week macaroni and cheese will be available. To place an order, call (814) 589-7635 between 1:30-6:30 p.m. on Friday. Meals can be picked up from 4:30-7, at the back of the fire hall, and they will deliver within the borough during that time.
— The special service planned by the Pleasantville ministerium for Sunday has been postponed. Due to another virus outbreak, the ministers decided it would be best to wait, maybe until fall. When something is definite, I’ll let you know.
— The Monday night concerts at Scheide Park in Titusville began this week and this coming Monday, “Route 8” will perform from 7-9. The concerts are open to the public at no charge, but donations are accepted. Those attending should bring their own chairs or blankets and follow the social distancing requirements. It is a chance to get out safely and have a good time.
— The Shamburg Christian Church of God has scheduled a yard sale for Saturday, July 25. More information will be available later.
— “Hilltop Hallelujah!” (a day of music and praise) will be held Saturday, July 25, at the Pleasantville Community Church. Beginning at 11 a.m., local musicians will be sharing contemporary, country gospel and praise and worship music, and the public is invited. Those attending should bring a chair and sunscreen.
— The Enterprise Methodist Church is working with All God’s Children Ministries for their annual shoe drive. They are collecting gently used shoes to help the homeless and those impacted with disabilities. If you have shoes that no one can wear and they are still in good condition, donate them to the shoe drive. For more information, contact Pastor Penny Helmbold at (814) 657-3132.
Military list
Our military list includes Steve Batko, Jay Bowes, Dalton Burns, Sidney Callahan, Jacob Hart, Josh Jacobson, Autumn Kinney, Austin Kinney, Ben Lewis, Shy Lewis, Heather Luchka, Kimberly Miles, Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Andrew Moronski, Ben Nosko, Cody Sterling, Trey Tanner, David Vroman and Bill Wencil.
Prayer list
Remember to pray for our government leaders. People need to learn to work together and live in harmony with one another. Even if you don’t know anyone who has it, remember those with the coronavirus. We are happy to report that Lenora Wencil is doing well. We continue to remember Lloyd Jackson, Jami Hillman, Chandra Brandon, Mary Ann Kopper, Bob Morris, Richard Kinney, Mike Firster, Kay Seeley, Paul Thompson, Elwin Van Cise, Martha Thompson, Sue Wagner, Audrey Walters and Gary Fratus.
Birthday list
Birthday greetings go to John Hunt and Heather Dunkle on July 10, Jeff Hoban on July 12, Hiroko Wright on July 13, Rev. Janet Sill, Jenny Johnson, Peg Yonek, Alfred Kinney and Peg Fleming on July 14 and Steve Hart on July 15.
Anniversary list
Happy anniversary to Sandy and Rob Tyler on July 9, Roxanne and Rob Minium on July 11, Bobbie and Wayne Gray and Christian and Justin Ackerman on July 13, Shawn and Marie Swogger on July 14 and Bert and Randy Drake, Jenny and Tom Abrams and Charlene and Brian Nadolny on July 15. May everyone have a great day.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-3787.
