“Comfort one another with these words.”
Paul wrote those words to the believers in Thessalonica. He started the church and then had to leave. His followers tried to show brotherly love to all, but many others were against that idea.
Paul also talked about the Lord’s Second Coming, and they didn’t understand how that could help those who died, so Paul wrote to them that those who had previously died and those who were still alive would all be joined together with the Lord.
In 1858, John G. Paton and his wife, missionaries from Scotland, sailed to Vanuatu. They had only been there three months, when his wife died. A week later, his infant son died.
Paton was among savage people who offered no sympathy, and he felt very much alone and in sorrow. He later wrote, “Let those who have ever passed through any similar darkness as of midnight feel for me. As for all others, it would be more than vain to try to paint my sorrows ... But for Jesus, and (His) fellowship ... I (would) have gone mad and died.”
It is always hard when someone loses a loved one, but the Lord has not forgotten you. He will comfort you with the fellowship of His presence, if you just let Him in. He will see you through your sorrow and give you comfort and strength when you think you can’t go on. Those who believe will one day be together again.
Monday is Memorial Day. Many people will take plants or decorations to the cemetery in honor of loved ones who have died. For those who have lost someone special in the last few months, this first time can be especially hard. Hold on to the love you had, the memories you can still carry with you. Go on living your life. Do the work you are meant to do and let the Lord be with you. When the time is right, you will be together again.“God’s people never say good-by for the last time.”
Recent events
— We have had some bad storms and in some areas, they were much worse than others. Many places had trees down, some across roads that kept people from getting through. Other people were without electricity for several hours. We don’t realize what we have until we have to go without it.
— Robin and John Peterson from Virginia are visiting Robin’s mother, Dottie Grant, in Pleasantville. The couple arrived Sunday and plan to leave Thursday. It is a special time for the three of them, just being together and reminiscing. May Robin and John have a safe and pleasant trip home.
TOPS
Pleasantville TOPS met Thursday evening at the Pleasantville Community Church with 11 weigh-ins and a total weight loss of 7 1/2 pounds and two turtles (weight stayed the same). There were eight TOPS and three KOPS, with Vanessa as the top loser.
The challenge is: Talk about TOPS to others. The positive thought was: “Did you exercise four times this week?”
Cathy’s menu was chosen, Janet won the 25-cent fund and 50/50 rolled over.
TOPS will have weigh-in from 5:30 to 6 p.m. on Thursday at the church and the meeting will begin at 6. For more information, contact Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
— Enterprise Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Sunday, 10 a.m., hymn sing and sweets Sunday.
— Faith Community Church, Pastor Ralph Walters - Tonight, 6, Bible study. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship; fellowship dinner after service.
— Pleasantville Community Church, Rev. Shawn Jacobson - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45, worship; 6 p.m., Youth Group. Tuesday, Men’s and Women’s Bible study.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., worship with guest speaker Ward Beers.
— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Jerome Alsdorf - Tonight, 6, Trustees meeting; 6:30, Council meeting. Sunday, 10:30 a.m., worship and Memorial Day service.
— Pleasantville Free Methodist, Rev. Chuck Riel - Tonight, 6:30, Prayer meeting. Sunday, 8, prayer; 9:45, Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Full Gospel, Pastor Dave McCauley - Sunday, 9:45 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Pastor Fred Frye - Tonight, 6 p.m., Bible study on Luke. Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship; 11:15, Sunday school.
— Grand Valley Methodist, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Thursday, 9 a.m., Bible study. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, hymn sing and sweets Sunday; 6 p.m. Youth group.
Scheduled events
— Pleasantville Senior Citizens will meet on Thursday at the Pleasantville Community Church. The doors open at 10 a.m. for games and fellowship. Lunch is served at noon, but reservations for a meal must be made by Monday. All area seniors are welcome to attend. For more information or to make a lunch reservation, contact Martha Sparks or Leona Burrows.
— The Community Blood Bank will be at the Titusville Area Hospital from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. General requirements are: weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good general health, no tattoos or piercings within last three months and be 17 years or older. Anyone eligible is encouraged to donate. Photo I.D. is required.
— Alf’s Angels, a Relay for Life team, will have a cookie sale outside of Sav-A-Lot this Friday. The sale will begin at 9 a.m. with cookies, brownies and fudge. Proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society.
— The Vietnam Veterans Memorial is in Washington, D.C., but there have been traveling wall exhibits for several years. There are 58,200 names on that wall, Americans who died serving their country.
Now referred to as “The Wall That Heals,” a replica of that memorial will be in Erie. It will arrive in Erie this afternoon, be set up tomorrow and open to the public on Friday. The display will be open 24 hours a day from Friday through 2 p.m. on Monday. At certain times, there will be special programs at the memorial.
There are many people in Enterprise, Pleasantville and surrounding areas who served in the Vietnam War. Roger Wells graduated from Pleasantville High School, then went into the service. He was only there a short time, when he died in that war.
A replica of that wall was in Titusville several years ago. It really is something to see, but when you look at a name of someone you knew, it does something to you. If you have a chance, especially if you’ve never seen the wall before, think about going to Erie and visiting that memorial. There is no charge and it is worth seeing.
— Friday is the beginning of Memorial Day weekend, and there will be a fish fry at the Pleasantville Fire Hall. People will be served at the back window. The menu includes baked or fried fish or chicken nuggets, baked potato, French fries or macaronia and cheese, applesauce or cottage cheese and a roll.
— Because it is a holiday weekend, a lot of people will be traveling. Many parks and summer recreation areas will open for the season. Drive carefully and watch out for others.
— Men of Grace will meet at 8:30 on Saturday morning at Common Grounds in Saegertown. Men of all denominations are welcome to attend. For more information, call Ron Wright.
— On Saturday, a ribbon cutting ceremony will be held in Titusville to honor the late David Weber. David grew up in Pleasantville and attended Pleasantville and then Titusville schools.
He became a historian and author and was well-known in the community. The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m., at the David L. Weber Community Garden on Central Avenue, between the parking lot and Dr. Middleton’s office. David’s name is on the wall by the garden.
The public is invited to attend this special service. Donations are welcome and can be sent to 208 West Spring Street, PO Box 401, Titusville, Pa. 16354. Checks should be made out to the David Weber Community Garden.
— Monday, May 30, is Memorial Day. At 11:45 a.m., there will be a parade from the Pleasantville School parking lot to Fairview Cemetery, then, weather permitting, a service will be held there to honor veterans. Pastor Fred Frye, of the Shamburg Christian Church of God, will be the chaplin, and James Baker will be the speaker. The Titusville High School band will provide music. In case of rain, the service will be held at the Pleasantville Fire Hall. After the service, hot dogs and chips will be served at the pavilion behind the fire hall. Titusville will have a Memorial Day service at 11 a.m. at Scheide Park.
— Since Monday is a holiday, the banks, post offices and other government agencies will be closed, as well as most area schools. Most businesses plan to open at their regular time on Tuesday.
— The Pleasantville Community Yard Sale is scheduled for Saturday, June 4, and all area residents are encouraged to participate. The Pleasantville Fire Department Auxiliary will have an indoor yard sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Anyone who would like to set up a table in the fire hall should call Martha Long at (814) 589-5363.
The Pleasantville Methodist Church is planning to set up Friday and Saturday and anyone who has items to donate or is interested in helping should contact Celene Watson.
The Shamburg Christian Church of God will have a sale in their pavilion on Saturday.
— The Chapmanville Community Church is having a “breakout event” on Saturday. The church will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the public is invited to come by any time during those hours and experience one or more of the Bible-themed escape rooms. They suggest you bring a team of people to help you “Breakout of the Bible.” There is no charge for this event and snacks and a craft space will also be provided. For more information, contact Anneliese Ledebur at missledebur@gmail.com. The church is located at 1043 Le Boeuf Trail Road, Titusville.
— The Shamburg Christian Church of God will have a chicken barbeque on June 11. Weather permitting, it will be at the pavilion across the road from the church and the cost is a donation.
— A community vacation Bible school will be held June 20 - 24, at the Shamburg Christian Church of God. The theme is “Babylon: Daniel’s Courage in Captivity.” Each evening there will be music, a Bible story, crafts, games and snacks.
Children age four and up are welcome and those age 12 and up will have a special activity - archery. The Enterprise Methodist Church and the Full Gospel Church are participating and anyone else who would like to attend or volunteer is welcome. For more information, call (814) 516-5396.
— The Pleasantville Alumni banquet will be held Saturday, June 25, at the Pleasantville Fire Hall. The doors will open at 4, with social hour until 5:30. Dinner will be served at 5:30 and the business meeting will begin at 6:30. Anyone who graduated from Pleasantville High School, would have after 1969 or anyone who taught at Pleasantville is welcome. If you would like to attend and did not receive an invitation, contact Bruce Peterson, Helen Thorton Kimmel or Beth Francis. Reservations are due June 11.
— The Pleasantville Methodist Church is having a 200th anniversary celebration. On Sunday, June 26, the Methodist District Superintendent, Rev. Dennis Swineford, will give the message. After the service, there will be a light lunch, with cake and time to visit with old friends.
— Many people are busy getting ready for the Pleasantville Festival and the committee could use some help. You can just offer an hour or two here or there.
The festival will be held Thursday, Friday and Saturday, July 14, 15 and 16 on the grounds of the Pleasantville Fire Department, but a couple of events will take place before then.
The Pleasantville Pageant will be held at 1:30 on Sunday, July 10. Kayla Brown is the pageant coordinator, and anyone interested in participating or helping with the pageant should call Kayla.
On Wednesday, July 13, there will be a fish fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m., at the pavilion behind the fire hall. Joe Kovach will provide music from 5 to 7, and Brian Anderson will lead Gellyball from 5 until they are done.
If you would like to help in any way, contact Ginny Mancastroppa.
Military list
Our military list includes Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Cody Sterling, Noah Willis, Bill Wencil, Sydney Callahan, Shy Lewis, Ben Lewis, Trey Tanner, David Vroman, Jay Bowes, Ben Nosko, Dalton Burns, Heather Luchka, Kimberly Miles, Andrew Moronski, Austin Foster, Josh Jacobson, Josiah Jacobson, Jacob Hart, Autumn Kinney and Austin Kinney.
Prayer list
Our prayer list includes Paul Thompson, Sandy Peterson, Tammy Jones, Richard Kinney, Lanny Pollard, Audrey Walters, Mary Ann Kopper, Martha Thompson, Gary Fratus, Lenora Wencil and Jami Hillman. Remember to pray for our country and our leaders.
Birthday list
Happy birthday to Joel Wright on May 27, Alan Fenstermaker on May 29, Kirt Drake, Jack Lambert, Kayla Latshaw and Carol Shaupenbauer on May 30, Joy Schroeder, Cathy Winger, Vicki Fratus, Phil Nosko and Andrew Wescoat on May 31 and Jim Olson on June 1.
Anniversary list
Happy anniversary to Terry and Art Brunst on May 26 and Sharon and Paul Savitz on May 28. May everyone have a wonderful day.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-5396.
