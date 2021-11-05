“For whosoever shall save his life shall lose it ... For what shall it profit a man, if he gain the whole world, and lose his own soul? Or what shall a man give in exchange for his soul?”
Jesus tried to get across to His disciples that it was more important to think of others than self. When you only think of self, in the long run, you lose more than you gain.
There are different ways to look at life. Two main ways can be summed up in two questions; “What can I get?” and “What can I give?”
The Dead Sea is a good illustration of the first one. It receives fresh water but never gives it out. It is surrounded by wasteland and no plants or animals can live in the water. It is “dead.”
The Sea of Galilee illustrates the second philosophy. Fed by the River Jordan, this sea is surrounded by vegetation and the water is filled with fish. It receives and gives fresh water and life there is abundant. It is “alive.”
Many people follow the motto, “Look out for # 1.” Judas was a follower of Jesus, but he turned away and asked, “What would you give me?” In trying to preserve his life, he lost his. To live for self is to become like a dead sea. “Give me” is a deadly disease.
In his inauguration speech in 1960, President John Kennedy made a statement that is still repeated today. “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.”
What he said still holds true. We shouldn’t just sit back and take everything we can get. We should look around and see what we can do to make our country a better place.
Some people just ask, “What’s in it for me?” Others give their time, talents, resources, love and life for others and for God. These people truly live life now and will in eternity.
God asked, “Whom shall I send and who will go for us?” Isaiah answered, “Here am I. Send me.” When you hear the call, can you respond the way Isaiah did? If you do, you may be surprised at how fulfilling your life will become.
Sympathy
— Sympathy goes to the family of Beth Ann Bernarding, who passed away on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Coudersport. The former Beth Oakes married William “Bill” Bernarding in 1981. They had recently celebrated 40 years together. They lived in Pleasantville and raised three children; Heidi, Amber and Cody. May God give comfort and strength to her family.
— Sympathy also goes to the family of Mary Spence, 92, who passed away on Oct. 25, 2021, in Blooming Valley. The former Mary Nichols was born in Grand Valley. She and her late husband, Carl Spence, lived in Pleasantville for several years and raised four children; Randy, Carolyn, Julie and Cathy. She was well-known in the area. She had been a substitute teacher at Pleasantville, then worked at Pennbank. She was a member of the Pleasantville Presbyterian Church and had been active in the Lioness Club. May God give comfort and peace to her family.
Congratulations
— Enterprise has another new little member. Congratulations to Aimee and Dustin Armstrong on the birth of their second daughter. Brynlee Grace was born on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Meadville. Brynlee has a big sister, Lexie. Her grandparents are Debbie and Paul Thompson, of Enterprise and Keith and Teresa Armstrong, of Pleasantville. Great-grandparents are Martha and Paul Thompson. Best wishes to the family and may God bless this new baby.
Recent events
— The weather cooperated for Pleasantville’s Trick-or-Treat last Thursday, and there were a lot of interesting characters roaming the streets. Three churches in Pleasantville, the Methodist, the Free Methodist and the Community Church all partcipated. One church reported an estimate of about 300 kids. Everything seemed to go well and I didn’t hear any reports of problems that night. The Pleasantville Fire Department was set up around town to help keep traffic slow and easy and keep everyone safe. Thanks to the fire department, the churches and all who participated. You helped make it a pleasant evening for children and adults.
— Yesterday was election day. Thanks to all those who took the time to vote. Americans fought for the right to choose their own leaders. It is not only a privilege, but our duty as a citizen to vote for the ones we think would do the best job. If they don’t do what we think they should, we should let them know. Speak up for what you think is right and let your representatives know how you feel.
TOPS
Pleasantville TOPS did not meet last Thursday, so everything is the same. The challenges are: Keep your menu and walk at least twice this week. The positive thought was: “Did you exercise three times?”
TOPS will meet this Thursday at the Pleasantville Community Church. Weigh-in will be from 5:30 to 6 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 6. Anyone interested is welcome to attend. For more information, contact Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
— Enterprise Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Sunday, 9 a.m., worship and communion; 10:15, Sunday school. Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. Bible study.
— Faith Community Church, Rev. Jerry Drake - Tonight, 6, Bible study. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Pleasantville Comunity Church, Rev. Shawn Jacobson - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45, worship. Tuesday, Men and Women’s Bible study.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian - Sunday, 10 a.m., worship with guest speaker.
— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Jerome Alsdorf - Saturday, Pie orders will be in. Sunday, 10:30 worship. Tuesday, Pastor Jerome at church.
— Pleasantville Free Methodist, Rev. Chuck Riel - Tonight, 6:30, Prayer meeting. Sunday, 8 a.m., prayer; 9:45, Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Full Gospel, Pastor Dave McCauley - Sunday, 9:45 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Pastor Fred Frye - Tonight, 6, Bible study on Luke. Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship; 11:15, Sunday school.
— Grand Valley Methodist, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Sunday, 11 a.m., worship; 6 p.m., YOUth.
Scheduled events
— Today is National Sandwich Day, so for lunch have your favorite sandwich and enjoy the day.
— Many baseball fans have been on the edge of their seats, watching the World Series and rooting for their team. The Atlanta Braves are playing the Houston Astros and if the championship wasn’t determined last night, it will be tonight. Enjoy the game and may the best team win.
— We are in November, and the year is nearly gone. The weather is getting colder and there is a possibility of snow this week. Thanksgiving is three weeks away, then deer season, which is a big thing in this area. Soon it will be Christmas. People get so busy at this time of year, rushing around to different places, trying to get so many things done. Take time to be grateful for the things you have and to celebrate the real reason for Christmas. If you have love in your heart, the days are brighter and you will find peace.
— The Titusville Area Salvation Army Service Unit is taking sign ups for children for Christmas. Children between birth and 14 years old are eligible for the Angel Tree. If you know someone in need, tell them about this service. Anyone interested should call (814) 827-0386 today through Nov. 16. Leave your name and phone number and someone will return your call for registration.
— Pleasantville Senior Citizens will meet on Thursday at the Pleasantville Community Church. The doors will open at 10 a.m. for games and visiting. All interested seniors are welcome to attend. Dinner will be served at noon, but meals must be ordered by Monday. For more information or to order a meal, contact Martha Sparks or Leona Burrows.
— The Pleasantville Fire Department Auxiliary will meet at 6 on Thursday evening in the fire hall. Members of the volunteer fire department will have a meeting at 6:30. Both groups would be happy to have new members and anyone interested is welcome to attend.
— Saturday is the last day of archery season for bear. I haven’t heard any reports of bears being seen in this area lately, but they are usually around. Archery season for deer continues through Nov. 19.
— The Pleasantville Fire Department Auxiliary will have their Holiday Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the fire hall. Over 50 tables have been reserved, so that should be a good variety of crafts and other items. If you get hungry, soup and sandwiches will be available. Alf’s Angels, a Relay for Life team, will be doing the dessert bar. They will have cookies, pies, fudge, breads and pumpkin rolls. You can also get a slice of pie to eat right away. They will also have dish cloths available. Stop at the fire hall Saturday and look around. It’s not too early to do some Christmas shopping.
— Those who ordered pies or other desserts from the Pleasantville Methodist Church, can pick up their order on Saturday at the church.
— This is the weekend you get an extra hour. Before you go to bed on Saturday night, turn your clocks back one hour. Daylight savings time ends, so enjoy the extra time that night.
— The Pleasantville Presbyterian Church has changed the time of their worship service. Starting this Sunday, worship will begin at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. They plan to continue with this time schedule through March 27.
— Many people in the area enjoy Dan Schall’s concerts. Like many other events, the concerts have been limited the last few months. Dan and his wife, Linda, will be at the Grace United Methodist Church in Meadville. The church is located at 828 North Main Street, and the service will begin at 11:10. Dan’s music and testimony are well-worth hearing.
— On Tuesday evening, the Pleasantville Fire Department will have another Holiday Auction. The kitchen will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. and the auction will begin at 6. It’s another good place to get some bargains.
— Thursday, Nov. 11 is Veterans Day. Everyone should know at least one veteran. Take time to call or send a note and let that person know you’re thankful he/she served our country.
— The Shamburg Christian Church of God will have a craft show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Family Life Center behind the church. Several people have signed up to offer their crafts. Lunch will be available and there will be a bake sale and hard tack candy. For more information, contact Sherree Yochum.
— The Grand Valley Fire Department will have a Chicken and Biscuit dinner from 4 to 7 p.m., on Nov. 13. Takeouts will be available.
— The Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry will be at the Pleasantville Fire Hall on Wednesday, Nov. 17. There is no charge for the food boxes and it is open to all ages who meet the income requirements, but preregistration is necessary. For more information or to register, call the Pleasantville Methodist Church at (814) 589-7385. If no one answers, leave a message and someone will return your call.
— The Pleasantville Ministerium has scheduled a Thanksgiving service for Sunday evening, Nov. 21, at the Pleasantville Methodist Church. People from all denominations are welcome to attend.
Military list
Our military list includes Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Autumn Kinney, Shy Lewis, Ben Lewis, Sydney Callahan, Heather Luchka, Samantha Lewis, Kimberly Miles, Ben Nosko, Jay Bowes, Cody Sterling, Bill Wencil, Jacob Burt, David Vroman, Dalton Burns, Josh Jacobson, Josiah Jacobson, Austin Kinney, Andrew Moronski, Austin Foster, Trey Tanner and Noah WIllis.
Prayer list
Many people are still dealing with the virus. Everyone is urged to be careful, and if you are sick, stay home. Those who go out should be careful, and masks and distancing are encouraged. Our prayer list includes Tammy Jones, Dick Jones, Sandy Peterson, Diane Van Cise, Billi Jo Fulton, Peter Weis, Lanny Pollard, Mary Ann Kopper, Richard Kinney, Paul Thompson, Martha Thompson, Gary Fratus, Lenora Wencil, Jami Hillman and Audrey Walters. Pray for our leaders and our country.
Birthday list
Happy birthday today to Martha Thompson of Enterprise. If you see Martha, stop and say, “Happy Birthday!” Birthday greetings also go to Brenda Bossard on Nov. 4, Joyce Tucker and John Uber on Nov. 5, Barb Panas and Sue Porcenuluk on Nov. 9 and Chloe Miller, Kathy Lambert and Tia McGarvie on Nov. 10. May everyone have a great day.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-5396.
