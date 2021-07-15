“And be ye kind one to another ...”
Paul wrote those words to the Ephesians. In his definition of love and describing what real love is, one of the characteristics is kindness. “Charity suffereth long, and is kind;” Peter wrote of the seven qualities of faith and one of those qualities is kindness.
Kindness is defined as goodwill, generosity and grace. You don’t have to have a fancy car, expensive clothes or a prestigious job to be kind. If you have more than you need and want to share it, that’s fine, but real kindness comes from the heart, not the wallet. Sometimes the simplest things, like holding a door open or sharing a seat, can make a big difference to someone.
Not long ago, a couple from another state were visiting this area. One day, they were driving along when the man suddenly became sick and before he could stop, the car was a mess.
He went a little farther and got sick again, but this time he got stopped and got out of the car. There was a house nearby and a man saw them and came out to offer his help. He got a hose and helped get the car cleaned out and made sure they were all right before they went on their way.
He didn’t know the couple and they didn’t know him. The man could have just ignored them, but he didn’t. It definitely wasn’t a pleasant thing to do either, but he didn’t care. He took the time to help, and the couple appreciated what he did.
Yes, things are different than they were years ago. When I was growing up, my dad and most people gave hitchhikers a ride, whether they knew them or not. No one thought anything of it, but over the years things changed.
Now we do have to be careful in certain situations. It’s not always safe to stop and help a stranger and you do need to use common sense.
Several years ago, there was a song that was popular, “Try a Little Kindness.” The chorus was something like this: “Try a little kindness, overlook the blindness, shine your light so everyone can see. Try a little kindness and overlook the blindness of narrow-minded people ...”
Some of you probably remember the whole song. The idea behind it was good and maybe we need to hear it again. In the meantime, if you are in a situation where someone really needs help and you are in a position to give it, do what you can.
Let’s show kindness like the man who helped that couple. May God bless him and may more people be like him.
Recent events
— On June 16, Martha and Paul Thompson celebrated 59 years together. They spent the day together riding around the countryside to some places where they had been and others they had never been to. After they got home, their family came over for an anniversary celebration.
Amanda, daughter of Debbie and Paul Thompson, and her daughter, Rowan, flew from California to Pittsburgh on June 28. Amanda’s parents met them at the airport and they spent a week in the Enterprise area visiting family and friends.
On July 3, Amanda and Rowan joined the Thompson family at the Shamburg Family Life Center for a birthday celebration. Kendall, daughter of Kristen and Kyle Wylis, was one year old that day. The room was decorated with balloons and pictures of Kendall. There was plenty of food to eat. Cupcakes were served for dessert and Kendall had her own little cake that said “Berry 1st Birthday.” After the meal, Kendall opened her gifts — with her mother’s help. Amanda and Rowan returned to California last Wednesday.
— A memorial service was held on Saturday morning at the Gordon Garrett Funeral Home for Mary Louise “Mary Lou” Tucker, of Titusville. The service began with a tape of “In the Garden.” Then Jacqueline Wagner offered prayer. She talked about Mary Lou, who passed away on Feb. 8, 2021. She grew up on a farm in Union City and graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1937.
She married John Tucker, of Titusville. They later lived in Arizonia and California, then moved back to Titusville. She worked for the Singer Sewing Center and later became a manager at the company. She was the first female Singer manager west of the Mississippi. After her husband passed away, she continued to keep busy but always had time for her pet cats.
Mary Lou and her husband had one daughter, Judy, who married Jim Bedford and they had three children: Jill, Joe and Jason. She had three great-grandchildren: Kai, Oran and Henry. Judy, Jill and Jason each shared memories about this special lady. Jacqueline then read a poem, “To Those I Love and Those Who Love Me, “ followed by prayer.
TOPS
Pleasantville TOPS met Thursday evening at the Pleasantville Community Church with seven weigh-ins and a weight loss of 3 1/2 pounds and one turtle (weight stayed the same). There were five TOPS and two KOPS, with Cathy as the top loser and Janet was the KOP.
The challenge is: Eat breakfast and have a salad at least three times this week. The positive thought is: “Did you eat pizza?”
Cathy’s menu was chosen, Janet won the 25-cent fund and 50/50 rolled over.
TOPS will meet on Thursday at the church, with weigh-in from 5:30 to 6 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 6. Anyone interested is welcome to attend. For more information, call Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
Most churches are having services now, but many still have radio or online services. Some churches are having outdoor services for the summer, weather permitting.
— Enterprise Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Sunday, 9 a.m., worship; 10:15, Sunday school. Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Bible study.
— Faith Community Church, Rev. Jerry Drake - Tonight, 6, Bible study. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Pleasantville Community, Rev. Shawn Jacobson - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45, worship; 4:45, Young adults; 6, Youth group. Tuesday, Men’s and Women’s Bible study.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., worship with guest speaker, outside.
— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Jerome Alsdorf - Sunday, 10:30, worship.
— Pleasantville Free Methodist Church, Rev. Chuck Riel - Tonight, 6:30, Prayer meeting; 6:30 Board meeting. Sunday, 8 a.m., prayer; 9:45, Sunday school; 11, worship;
— Pleasantville Independent Baptist, Pastor Richard LaRocque - Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Full Gospel, Pastor Dave McCauley - Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Pastor Fred Frye - Tonight, 6, Bible study; 7:15, VBS meeting. Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship with Jimmy Stewart giving the message (pavilion).
— Grand Valley Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Sunday, 11 a.m., worship.
Scheduled events
— The Pleasantville Presbyterian Church is offering hot dog/chips meals from 6 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday through July 28, and it’s free. Drivethru will be available or you can stop and “ketchup” with neighbors and friends. There will be games and activities for kids.
— The Pleasantville Fire Hall is now available for rent. For hall rentals, contact Nancy Paul at (814) 589-7484.
— Thursday is National Give Something Away Day. If you have things at home that you don’t need or want, give them to someone who could use them. If you know someone who has been feeling down, surprise them with a gift and brighten their day.
— The Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry will be at the Pleasantville Fire Hall on Wednesday, June 21. There is no charge for the food boxes, but preregistration is necessary. For more information or to register, call the Pleasantville Methodist Church at (814) 589-7385.
— Pleasantville Senior Citizens will meet on Thursday at the Pleasantville Community Church. The doors will open at 10 a.m. for games and visiting. All interested seniors are welcome to attend. Dinner will be served at noon, but meals must be ordered by Monday. For more information or to order a meal, contact Martha Sparks or Leona Burrows.
— This is a big week for Pleasantville. The festival will begin Thursday evening, and the borough will also be celebrating 200 years. Booklets are available at no charge at several local businesses. If you would like to help in any way with the festival or parade, call Ginny Mancastroppa at (814) 403-0849.
The festival will be held on the grounds of the Pleasantville Fire Hall. The grounds will be open at 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. Almost everything will be outside, but there will be two tables inside the hall. The Pleasantville Auxiliary will have a Silent Auction with a variety of items.
The Bicentennial Committee will have a table with souvenir T-shirts, hats, booklets from the past, booklets on the history of Pleasantville and children’s coloring books.
The Bicentennial committee will have self-guided home tours. The tours will be outside only. There will be signs in front of the houses.
Outside the fire hall will be kids inflatable fun, knockerball and vendors. The Pleasantville Ministerium will have a miniature golf booth. The fire department will have hot dogs, hamburgers and hot sausage sandwiches. Thursday evening at 7, Jim Felix will present “Sounds of Elvis.” Friday evening, the fire department will have their fish fry. Orders can be called in at (814) 589-7635, and picked up from 4:30 to 7, or the department will deliver in the borough. There will be a Car Cruise-in from 6 to 8 and music will be provided by DJ Eric Rarer.
On Saturday, the Bicentennial Committee will have a “Bicentennial Scavenger Hunt,” which will begin at 10 a.m. at the pavilion. It is open to people of all ages and will end at 2 p.m.
A Gutz and Glory Tractor Pull will begin at 11 on Saturday morning. The parade will begin at 4 with the theme “200 Pleasant Years.” This year’s grand marshal is Mayor Martha Long. The festival grounds will open at 4 on Saturday with vendors, food booths and kids fun. The Carl Olson Trio will provide special music. The event will end with fireworks at 10.
— Many people look forward to Dan Schall’s concerts. He is scheduled to be at the Tractor & Steam Show in Saegertown on Sunday. Call (724) 452-7616 or email Dan@DanSchall.org.
— The country music group, Route 8, will give a concert on Monday evening at Scheide Park in Titusville. The program will be from 7 to 9 and is free to the public.
— On Saturday, July 24, the Pleasantville Community Church will present a day of music and praise. “Hilltop Hallelujah!” will begin at 11 a.m., in the pavilion behind the fire hall. It will showcase local musicians with contemporary, country gospel and praise and worship music. Mark and Cindy Maynard, the Mountain State Gospel Duo of 2019, will be special guests. Everyone is welcome. There will be plenty of room for social distancing. For more information, call Colleen at (814) 967-5225.
— Vacation Bible school is usually a big thing every summer, but the pandemic changed that. Very few churches in the area had Bible school last year.
The Shamburg Christian Church of God will be having a mini Bible school on Saturday, July 24. The evening will begin with a light meal at 5, followed by a normal Bible school evening from 6 to 8. Some people will be camping out and anyone who would like to join them can bring their own camping equipment. For more information, contact Audrey at (814) 671-3669.
Military list
Our military list includes Josiah Jacobson, Noah Willis, Kimberly Savitz, Kimberly Miles, Heather Luchka, Shy Lewis, Autumn Kinney, Sidney Callahan, Bill Wencil, David Vroman, Trey Tanner, Cody Sterling, Lucas Savitz, Ben Nosko, Andrew Moranski, Ben Lewis, Austin Kinney, Josh Jacobson, Jacob Hart, Dalton Burns, Jay Bowes and Austin Foster.
Prayer list
Sandy Peterson and Billi Jo Fulton have been added to our prayer list. We continue to remember Rev. Jerry Drake, Tammy Jones, Paul Thompson, Maxine Brandon, Peter Weis, Dick Jones, Lanny Pollard, Lloyd Jackson, Lenora Wencil, Jami Wencil, Mary Ann Kopper, Richard Kinney, Mike Firster, Gary Fratus, Martha Thompson, Sue Wagner, and Audrey Walters. Don’t forget those with the virus and the effects of the pandemic.
Birthday list
— Dorothy “Dottie” Grant will celebrate 94 years on Tuesday, July 20. The former Dottie Moore grew up in Tidioute, but when she was a teenager the family moved to Pleasantville. A friend invited her to the Pleasantville EUB Church and Dottie was an active member there until the merger. She has been involved with the Pleasantville Methodist Church ever since.
She graduated from Pleasantville High School in 1945, and on July 3, 1947, she married Alfred “Buckie” Grant. The couple lived in Titusville for a short time then moved to Pleasantville in the house where Dottie still resides. They had four children: Bonnie, Ron, Jeff and Robin. At one time, Dottie worked at the Citizen’s Bank in Pleasantville. In 1962, she went to work at Sylvania and retired from there in 1990. Her husband and her son, Ron, passed away, and Dottie kept busy doing for others. Besides the church, she was active in Women’s Club and the Lioness Club until they closed.
— We also wish happy birthday to Steve Hart on July 15, Heather Morris, Diane Walters and Evie Lingo on July 16, Paige Lindquist, Kristine Hawthorne and Sheila Lord on July 17, Heather Gates, Amanda Sines and Emily Lockhart on July 18, Aimee Pepple, Kierstan Wheeling and Rev. Doug Hepler on July 19, Cheri Clingerman, Oliva Ruth, Rick Kolcum and A. J. McQuarrey on July 20 and Lilly Tucker, Rhonda Van Cise, Donna Ferry and Jim Ongley on July 21.
Anniversary list
Happy anniversary to Alberta and Randy Drake, Jenny and Tom Abrams and Charlene and Brian Nadolny on July 15, Kaby and Kirk Drake and Deb and Mike Cherry on July 16, Charlotte and Jim Schaffner and Rev. Dave and Barb McCauley on July 17 and Becky and Doug Edwards and Nancy and Chet Anthony on July 20. May everyone have a wonderful day.
