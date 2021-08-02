“Thus will I bless Thee while I live: I will lift up my hands in thy name.”
David wrote those words when he was hiding in the wilderness. He was alone, but he trusted God to make things right and to get him safely back where he should be.
When things go wrong, people often throw up their hands in despair and want to give up. They may be afraid of what is going to happen, or they may just be tired of the whole situation and don’t want to fight anymore. David didn’t know exactly what was going to happen, but he held on, knowing that when the time was right, God would step in and things would be the way they should be.
An author told the story of a flight she was on several years ago. It wasn’t a long flight, but a storm came up and the thunder and lightning made many of the passengers nervous.
In the front seats, there was a couple with three childen. As the plane went through a dense cloud, it began to shake and the passengers were anxious, but the children in front held up their hands and squealed with delight. They had just come from Disneyland and to them it was like another thrill ride.
The plane took another dip and their hands went up again, as those kids truly enjoyed the ride. Other passengers noticed and relaxed their grip on the armrest. Some even made amused comments to seatmates.
As the plane continued through the storm, most of the passengers calmed down and were not as anxious as they had been. The plane broke through the clouds and landed safely at its destination.
In the Bible, uplifted hands were a way of lifting oneself and his circumstances to God. It was a way of letting go of one’s fears and self-will, giving it all to God and knowing He would take care of it. It gives one renewed confidence in the situation they are facing.
Next time, don’t throw your hands up in despair. Lift them up to God and let Him take over. You might even enjoy the ride.
Sympathy
— Sympathy goes to the family of Pennee Huet, who passed away July 22, 2021. Pennee grew up in Tidioute and later moved to Grand Valley. She has several relatives in this area. Pennee was involved with the Full Gospel Church at Jerusalem Corners and helped at the church thrift store, where she was friendly and helpful. A service for Pennee will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Full Gospel Church and a dinner will follow. May God give comfort and strength to Pennee’s family.
— Sympathy also goes to the family of Jim Rumbaugh, who passed away on July 24, 2021, at Wesbury in Meadville. Jim grew up in Pleasantville and graduated from Pleasantville High School. He and his late wife, the former Jean Brown, spent most of their life together in Pleasantville. Both were well- known in the area. A remembrance family friendly BBQ will be held next month at the home of their son, Brad, at Jerusalem Corners. May God give comfort and peace to the Rumbaugh family.
Recent events
— Bear have been seen in the Pleasantville borough. It might be one bear roaming around or there could be more than one. Last week, a young lady was driving on Fleming Road when a bear came out onto the road. She wasn’t hurt, but the car was badly damaged. The bear was seriously injured and died.
— A 50th birthday party for Sheila Thompson Lord was held on Saturday, July 17, at the home of her parents, Martha and Paul Thompson. Debbie Thompson and her daughters, Lindsey and Aimee, decorated around the big pavilion on Friday. Edwin Potts and Paul put the port-a-john into place. Everything looked nice, but then it rained. The party was the next day — the day of her birthday — and there was torrential rain all day. Everything had to be moved to the smaller pavilion, near the house and carport, and set up again. Dustin Armstrong used the tractor to move the port-a-john to a place closer to the second pavilion. Weatherwise, it was the worst day ever, but they all agreed that even if no one showed up, they would make it a happy day for Sheila. Sue, Barb and Brianna helped Martha make the food for the event.
Sheila and her husband, Scott, live in New York State, and Scott did a lot to help with the party. He went to a lot of trouble to make sure Sheila didn’t know what was going on. Scott sent out the invitations and took everything for the party into the Thompson’s, including four large umbrellas. The day before the party, he brought the birthday cake, a beautiful white and chocolate cake with raspberry filling, and provided rolls and ox roast. Everything was ready, no matter what the weather did.
Sheila arrived, thinking her sister, Sue, was taking her out to dinner. When she got there and saw all the people, she got out of the car and started crying. She was just so happy to see everyone, some she hadn’t seen for a long time. After the the meal, Paula Klingler played her guitar and sang. Later, Sheila joined her in singing some of the songs. Everyone enjoyed watching little Lexi Mae Armstrong, daughter of Aimee and Dustin, dancing to the music. She made the people laugh.
There were about 70 present at the party and they came from different directions: including; Titusville, Oil City, Franklin, Warren, Youngsville, Lakewood, Fryburg, Pittsburgh, Jamestown New York and Ohio. Martha said, “Always remember that no matter how your day starts out, even if it is in shambles, God can take hold and make it the brightest day ever. That’s what Jesus is. He is love, and the harder it rained, the happier we were.”
Martha and the family thank everyone who came and helped make Sheila’s day wonderful. The community wishes Sheila a wonderful year.
— Dottie Grant says “thank you” to all those who sent cards, gifts or called to wish her a happy birthday. You made her 94th birthday a special day.
— The Pleasantville Community Church held “Hilltop Hallelujah” at the fire hall picnic pavilion on Saturday. The event began at 11 and continued throughout the day with a variety of Christian music. A free lunch was available and people could eat while listening to the music. Some of the performers were: Chip Cleland, Harry Davis, Curtis DeSchumbeau, the Split-Apart Band and the Jam Band from the Community Church.
The music included country gospel and praise and worship music and it was all for the glory of God. The last performers were Bob and Cindy Maynard, who were the 2019 Mountain State Gospel Duet of the year. During the last hour, it started to rain but it didn’t dampen people’s spirits. There was a good crowd and everyone enjoyed the music and the fellowship. The rain stopped and allowed the committee to clean up before they left. They have already reserved the pavilion for “Hilltop Hallelujah” for Saturday, July 23, 2022.
— The Shamburg Christian Church of God had a mini Bible school on Saturday evening. The evening began at 5 in the Family Life Center. Pastor Fred Frye offered prayer then everyone helped themselves to a meal of hot dogs, pasta casserole, chips, cookies and beverage. At 6, leader Audrey Romaniszyn began the Bible sessions, with the theme “Armor of God.” Tara Alberth led everyone in singing a song, “Put on the Full Armor of God.” There were six stations: Belt of Truth, Breastplate of Righteousness, Shoes of Peace, Shield of Faith, Helmet of Salvation and Sword of Spirit (God’s Word).
The teachers were Audrey, Stephanie Sliker, Robin Frye, Nancy Mulvin, Pastor Fred and Jimmy Stewart. Kay Stewart and Jackie Lane helped where needed. When the lessons were over, Audrey had the seven students play a game. They took turns wearing the God’s armor, and the others fired at them with nerf guns. It was fun for spectators and participants.
When the game was over, everyone was invited to the pavilion for some-mores and other treats. Six of those present decided to take a chance and camp out all night. The weather cooperated and it didn’t rain. During the worship service Sunday morning, Tara led the students and some of the adults in singing the theme song.
TOPS
Pleasantville TOPS met Thursday evening at the Pleasantville Community Church with nine weigh-ins and a weight loss of 4 pounds and two turtles (weight stayed the same). There were six TOPS and three KOPS, with Brenda as the top loser.
The challenge is: Don’t eat out. The positive thought is: “Did you exercise five times last week?”
Kathy’s menu was chosen, Loretta won the 25-cent fund and 50/50 rolled over.
TOPS will meet on Thursday at the church, with weigh-in from 5:30 to 6 p.m., and the meeting will begin at 6. Anyone interested is welcome to attend. For more information, call Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
Most churches are having services now, but many still have radio or online services. Some churches are having outdoor services for the summer, weather permitting. Be careful when you go out. If you are sick, stay home.
— Enterprise Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Sunday, 9 a.m., worship; 10:15, Sunday school. Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Bible study.
— Faith Community Church, Rev. Jerry Drake - Tonight, 6, Bible study. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Pleasantville Community, Rev. Shawn Jacobson - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45, worship; 4:45, Young adults; 6, Youth group. Tuesday, Men’s and Women’s Bible study.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian - Tonight, 6 to 7, free hotdog dinners. Sunday, 9:30 a.m., worship with guest speaker, outside.
— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Jerome Alsdorf - Sunday, 6:30 a.m., Men of Integrity (Free Methodist Campgrounds;)10:30, worship. Tuesday, Pastor Jerome at church.
— Pleasantville Free Methodist Church, Rev. Chuck Riel - Tonight - Saturday, Pleasantville Family Camp (campgrounds). Sunday, 8 a.m., prayer; 9:45, Sunday school; 11, worship;
— Pleasantville Independent Baptist, Pastor Richard LaRocque - Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Full Gospel, Pastor Dave McCauley - Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Pastor Fred Frye - Tonight, 6, Bible study. Thursday, 5:30 p.m., Board meeting; Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship (pavilion).
— Grand Valley Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Tonight, 7, Church meeting. Sunday, 11 a.m., worship.
Scheduled events
— This is the last night for a free hot dog/chips meal at the Pleasantville Presbyterian Church. For the past month, every Wednesday evening, the church has offered the meals from 6 to 7. The meal includes fresh grilled hot dogs on a bun, your choice of chips and cookies for dessert. You can drive-thru or you can stop and “ketchup” with neighbors and friends. There will be games and activities for kids. Thanks to the church members for providing the meal and time of fellowship.
— Pleasantville Senior Citizens will meet on Thursday at the Pleasantville Community Church. The doors will open at 10 a.m. for games and visiting. All interested seniors are welcome to attend. Dinner will be served at noon, but meals must be ordered by Monday. For more information or to order a meal, contact Martha Sparks or Leona Burrows.
— Many people look forward to the Allegheny Mountain Championship Rodeo, which will be held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Flying W Ranch. Professional cowboys and cowgirls will be competing this week in a variety of events, including: bareback bronc, saddle bronc, steer wrestling, barrel racing, tie-down roping and bull riding. For more information, email flyingwranch65@verizon.net.
— The movie “Onward” will be shown on Friday night at the Ed Myer Complex in Titusville. It will be open at 7:30 and the movie will start at dusk.
—Men of Integrity will meet at 6:30 on Sunday morning in Thomas Hall at the Free Methodist Campgrounds. Men of all denominations are welcome to attend.
— A Swiss steak dinner will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, at the Titusville VFW social hall. The meal will include Swiss steak, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, roll and dessert. The dinner is sponsored by the VFW Auxiliary and is open to the public. All proceeds benefit the auxiliary charities, which are local. The VFW is located on St. John’s Street.
— Sunday is National Friendship Day. True friends are there when you need them. If you can’t get together with friends, find a way to say, “Thank you. I’m glad you’re my friend.”
— The Max Schang Trio of Blues will give a concert on Monday evening at Scheide Park in Titusville. The program will be from 7 to 9 and is free to the public. Enjoy the music.
— Faith Community Church will have vacation Bible school from 6:30 to 8 - 8:30 p.m., the week of Aug. 9. The theme is “Heroes of the Bible,” and all ages are welcome, but children age 4 and under must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, contact Bert Drake.
Prayer list
Our prayer list includes Rev. Jerry Drake, Sandy Peterson, Billi Jo Fulton, Tammy Jones, Paul Thompson, Maxine Brandon, Peter Weis, Dick Jones, Lanny Pollard, Lloyd Jackson, Lenora Wencil, Jami Wencil, Mary Ann Kopper, Richard Kinney, Mike Firster, Gary Fratus, Martha Thompson, Sue Wagner, and Audrey Walters. Continue to pray for those affected by the pandemic and pray for our country.
Birthday list
Happy birthday to Valerie Thomas and Travis Burton on July 29, Chip Drake on July 30, Larry Whitmas and Ed Dunkle on July 31, Kelly McGill and Emmet Lamey on Aug. 1, Julie Fulton and Jenny Tucker on Aug. 2, Randy Tanner on Aug. 3 and Patty Tucker and Cody Whitman on Aug. 4.
Anniversary list
Happy anniversary to Tanya and Corey Wright on Aug. 3. May everyone have a wonderful day.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-5396.
