“Whither shalI I go from thy spirit? Or whither shall I flee from thy presence? If I ascend up into heaven, thou art there: if I make my bed in hell, behold, thou art there. If I take the wings of the morning, and dwell in the uttermost parts of the sea; Even there shall thy hand lead me, and thy right hand shall hold me.”
David wrote of God’s universal presence. You can’t hide from God. No matter where you go He is there and He knows what you are going through.
The last two years have been rough for many people. Between the pandemic and the terrible storms, many people have lost loved ones, lost their home and many have even lost the town where they lived. It is gone. God is still here. He knows what is going on and is ready to help you.
A family’s house caught fire and the building was destroyed. The lady of the house was crying, “We lost everything.” A fireman, who had been fighting the blaze spoke up. “No, lady, you’re wrong. You lost your house and your belongings. You have your life, your children and your husband.”
When tragedy first strikes, everything looks dark. In the beginning, sometimes all one can see is what is wrong. It may take a little time, but things can get better. That doesn’t mean the situation will change, but grief and sorrow can be accepted, illness and physical problems can be seen in perspective and spiritual emptiness can be turned into spiritual hope. Don’t let doubt and fear take over. God is still present and He wants to hold you. Let Him.
The following was written by William Arthur Ward: “Failure should be our teacher, not our undertaker. It should challenge us to new heights of accomplishment, not pull us to new depths of despair. Failure is delay, not defeat. It is a temporary detour, not a dead-end street.”
Sympathy
— Sympathy goes to the family of Donna Smathers, who passed away on Thursday, Oct. 14, at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilation Center. Donna is remembered by many school students. After driving a school bus for 29 years, she retired from Northwest Bus Services. Donna has family members in Pleasantville and Titusville. May God give comfort and peace to her family.
Recent events
— Congratulations to Tess Williams, who has been recognized for academic honors at Saint Francis University in Loretto, Pa. The mission of Saint Francis is “to help students grow into compassionate, successful professionals through a culture of generosity, respect, discovery and joy.” Tess, daughter of Amy and Denny Williams, of Enterprise, majored in CE-Early Childhood Education. She is looking forward to graduating soon and starting her career, and the community wishes her the best. May God bless her as she completes her studies and gets ready to fulfill her dream.
— There was a tornado warning in Titusville on Friday afternoon and many people responded out of concern for others. The local schools had students inside in a safe place and one of the stores had all the customers go into the cooler. Thanks to all those who kept people safe. That is being a good neighbor.
— A memorial service for William “Bill” Brooks was held Saturday afternoon at the Shamburg Christian Church of God. Pastor Fred Frye officiated and Bill’s wife, Carol, who is the church pianist, provided the music for the whole service.
Amie Beard sang a solo, then she and Pastor Fred sang two duets; “If That Isn’t Love” and Bill’s favorite, “Because He Lives.” Pastor Fred told about his first meeting with Bill and how impressed he was with Bill’s faith.
Bill’s memory wasn’t good, and riding in the ambulance, he couldn’t remember the Lord’s Prayer, so he kept repeating the words, “The Lord’s Prayer.” Bill had a devout faith and a strong love for his family.
When he was done speaking, Pastor Fred invited others to speak about Bill, and people responded. They spoke about his sense of humor, his love of life and his passion for people.
One man, who had a rough time growing up, told how the Brooks family had always welcomed him, and how “Mr. Brooks” had taught him so many things. He gave “Mr. Brooks” credit for how he turned out.
The service ended with prayer, then everyone was invited to dinner at the Family Life Center. May God be with the Brooks family during this difficult time.
— Sunday was Laity Sunday at the Enterprise Methodist Church. Mary Huntington served as worship leader and gave the sermon. Bill Logan gave the children’s message. Pianist Anne Logan provided the music.
TOPS
Pleasantville TOPS met Thursday evening at the Pleasantville Community Church with seven weigh-ins. There were three KOPS and four TOPS, with Sally as the top loser and Barb as the KOP. It was a no gain meeting. (Congratulations!)
The challenge is: Exercise three times this week.
Cathy’s menu was chosen, Marian won the 25-cent fund and 50/50 rolled over.
TOPS will meet on Thursday at the church, with weigh-in from 5:30 to 6 p.m. The meeting will begin at 6. Anyone interested is welcome to attend. For more information, contact Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
— Enterprise Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Saturday, 8:30 a.m., Men of Grace Breakfast, (Common Grounds, Saegertown). Sunday, Ecumenical Day, 9 a.m., worship; 10:15, Sunday school; 6 p.m., YOUth group (Grand Valley). Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. Bible study.
— Faith Community Church, Rev. Jerry Drake - Tonight, 6, Bible study. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Pleasantville Comunity Church, Rev. Shawn Jacobson - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45, worship. Tuesday, Men and Women’s Bible study.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian - Saturday, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m., Congregational retreat. Sunday, 9:30 a.m., worship with guest speaker.
— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Jerome Alsdorf - Today, Second Harvest, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. (fire hall). Sunday, 10:30, worship. Monday, 6 p.m., Trustees meeting; 6:30, Council meeting. Tuesday, Pastor Jerome at church.
— Pleasantville Free Methodist, Rev. Chuck Riel - Tonight, 6:30, Prayer meeting. Sunday, 8 a.m., prayer; 9:45, Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Full Gospel, Pastor Dave McCauley - Sunday, 9:45 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Pastor Fred Frye - Tonight, 6, Bible study on Luke. Thursday, 5:30 p.m., Board meeting. Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship; 11:15, Sunday school.
— Grand Valley Methodist, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Sunday, Ecumenical Day, 11a.m., worship; 6 p.m., YOUth.
Scheduled events
— The Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry will be at the Pleasantville Fire Department this morning. Those who registered can pick up their food boxes between 10:30 and 11:30. There is no charge for the boxes, but proof of residency is required. Thanks to the Pleasantville Methodist Church for providing this service.
— The Titusville Area Salvation Army Service Unit has started taking sign ups for children for Christmas. Children from birth to 14 years old are eligible for the Angel Tree. If you know someone in need, tell them about this service. Anyone interested should call (814) 827-0386 today through Nov. 16. Leave your name and phone number and someone will return your call for registration.
— October is Pastor Appreciation Month, but the idea of clergy appreciation began long before October was a month. Paul wrote to the Thessalonians, “Respect those who work hard among you, who are over you in the Lord and who admonish you. Hold them in highest regard because of their work.”
Paul knew that if people showed love for their pastor and were at peace among themselves, good things would happen. Some people consider these words as the concept for pastor appreciation. For hundreds of years, pastors have been recognized and honored, sometimes formally and sometimes personally. It became a long-standing practice for many denominations and churches during different times of the year.
In 1994, Focus on the Family reminded people that it was proper and biblical to honor pastors, their staff and families. Although these people should be remembered all year, the organization suggested October be considered Pastor Appreciation Month, and they encouraged congregations to do something special for their pastor. For many people, this year is not the time to have a big get-together, but you can do something individually. Maybe you can get him/her a favorite food or something they like to do. Sometimes, just a simple note or card from the heart means more than anything.
— Pleasantville Senior Citizens will meet on Thursday at the Pleasantville Community Church. The doors will open at 10 a.m. for games and visiting. All interested seniors are welcome to attend. Dinner will be served at noon, but meals must be ordered by Monday. For more information or to order a meal, contact Martha Sparks or Leona Burrows.
— The Pleasantville Fire Department will have a meeting at 6:30, Thursday evening. They are looking for new members and anyone interested is welcome to attend.
— Friday is picture retake day at the Pleasantville School. If your Pleasantville student needs to have his/her picture taken, this Friday is the day to do it. For more information, call the school.
— Squirrel, rabbit and grouse are already in season. Saturday is the beginning of hunting season for pheasant and Bobwhite quail. Small game season will continue through Nov. 26. Archery season for deer and bear is also in season now, and many people could be out hunting. If you are out roaming around, don’t try to hide. Let hunters know you are there. Let’s have a safe and happy hunting season.
— The Men of Grace Breakfast will be held at 8:30 a.m., on Saturday at Common Grounds in Saegertown. Men of all denominations are welcome to attend. For more information, contact Ron Wright.
— The Pleasantville Methodist Church is having a pie sale. Order forms include a variety of fruit pies, pumpkin rolls and crumb cakes, but orders and payment must be made to Celene Watson by this Sunday. Orders will be delivered to the church on Saturday, Nov. 6, and can be picked up there. For more information or to place an order, call Celene or the church.
— The Sanford Church is having a fundraisng dinner on Monday, at Frosty Jakes near Pittsfield. The meal will include a pulled pork sandwich or two hot dogs, fresh cut fries, coleslaw and dessert. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and dinner from 4 to 7:30 p.m. or until gone. There will be outdoor dining or carry out. Pre-orders will be accepted. Call Frosty Jack’s at (814) 436-7012.
— The Titusville Presbyterian Church invites the public to join them for a free meal with worship, music, recreation and activities. “The Table” is a series where people of the community can come together to eat, talk and learn. There will be a session at 6, next Tuesday. Following the meal, there will be a time of spiritual formation and Christian education led by Pastor Dr. Vaughan Smith. There is something for all ages and anyone interested is welcome to attend. For more information, call the Presbyterian Church at (814) 827-3665.
— On Thursday, Oct. 28, the Community Blood Bank will be at the Titusville YMCA from noon to 5 p.m. General requirements are: weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good general health, no tattoos or piercings within last three months and be 17 years or older. Appointments are encouraged to ensure that the process runs as efficiently as possible. If you would like to donate, call (814) 688-3696. It doesn’t take much time and it can make a big difference in someone’s life.
— Halloween isn’t far away. The Donovan & Bauer Auto Group of Titusville will have Trunk-or-Treat from 5:30 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 28. Pleasantville will have Trick-or-Treat from 6 to 7:30 that night, and the Pleasantville Methodist Church will have Trunk-or-Treat at the same time. Enterprise will have Trick-or-Treat from 1 to 3 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 30, and Grand Valley will have Trick-or-Treat from 2 to 4 p.m. that day. People who want to participate should turn the porch light on.
— Tuesday, Nov. 2, is election day. Learn what you can about the candidates and the issues and be prepared to vote.
— The Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will have their Holiday Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, in the fire hall. There will be a variety of crafts and soup and sandwiches will be available. Mark your calendar and plan to go in and look around. You never know what you might find.
— The Pleasantville Fire Department will have another Holiday Auction on Tuesday, Nov. 9. The kitchen will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. and the auction will begin at 6. It’s another good place to get some bargains.
— The Shamburg Christian Church of God will have a craft show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Family Life Center behind the church. Several tables will be set up with a variety of crafts. Lunch will be available and there will be a bake sale and hard tack candy. For more information, contact Sherree Yochum.
Prayer list
After all these months, this area seems to have been hit with the virus worse than ever. Everyone is urged to be careful and if you are sick, stay home. Those who go out should be careful, and masks and distancing are encouraged. Our prayer list includes Tammy Jones, Dick Jones, Sandy Peterson, Diane Van Cise, Billi Jo Fulton, Peter Weis, Lanny Pollard, Mary Ann Kopper, Richard Kinney, Paul Thompson, Martha Thompson, Gary Fratus, Lenora Wencil, Jami Hillman and Audrey Walters. Pray for our leaders and our country.
Birthday list
Happy birthday to Bethany Johnson, Ed Burns and Charlie Anderson on Oct. 21, Kimberly Chase and Trapper Wright on Oct. 22, Krista MacQuarrie on Oct. 24, Christopher Channels on Oct. 25 and Corey Nicols on Oct. 26.
Anniversary list
Happy anniversary to Vanessa and Bodey Nicols on Oct. 21 and Rev. Doug and Kathy Hepler on Oct. 22. May everyone have a great day.
