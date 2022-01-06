“I am fearfully and wonderfully made: marvelous are Thy works.”
David wrote those words in a psalm. He knew that man wasn’t something that just anyone could put together, and in God’s eyes, man had great value.
Several years ago, Harold Morowitz, a biochemist from Yale University did some research on the monetary value of the human body. He considered those things in the body necessary for life: proteins, enzymes, RNA, DNA, amino acids and other complex biochemicals.
He later stated, “Fashioning this chemical shopping list into human cells might cost $6,000,000,000,000,000 (six quadrillion dollars). Assembling the resulting heap of cells into tissue, the tissue into organs, and the organs into a warm body might drain all the treasuries of the world, with no guarantee of success.”
That figure now would probably be at least three times that amount, probably more. Only God has the wisdom and power to create man.
God said, “Let us make man in our image, after our likeness.” God loved His people so much that, even when they turned away from Him, He did not want them to perish. He sent His only Son to redeem man.
Think about it, seriously think about the creation of man. Even people who have lost an arm or a leg have qualities we don’t think about. There are people who have lost a leg, but participate in races. There are people who don’t have hands they can use, but they put a brush between their teeth to paint a picture or play the piano with their feet. God invested a lot in us, and we should do what we can for Him.
“Man’s wonderful body should be sacrificed in service.”
Sympathy
— Sympathy goes to the family of Darlene Haynes, who passed away early in the morning on Dec. 29, at her home in Union City. Darlene and her son, William had lived in Titusville before moving to Union City last fall. Darlene raised five children; Dave McCauley, Ben McCauley, Elizabeth, Rachelle and William. She was a caregiver for people in their homes, and she was well-liked. Darlene was an active member of the Full Gospel Church at Jerusalem Corners for several years, and was there when her son, Ben, became pastor of the church and later, her son, Dave became pastor. She was a Sunday school teacher and often helped with the community vacation Bible school held at the Shamburg Church.
Darlene became critically ill and was in the hospital, but went home before Christmas. Friends had put up a tree and decorated the house so it was all ready when she got home. The family came to be with her, even those who lived in other states. She got to see a sister she hadn’t seen in a long time. William and his fiancee’, Krystal, were to be married on Jan. 1. Pastor Dave did an unofficial ceremony so Darlene was there for her son’s wedding.
A memorial service was held on Friday, Dec. 31, at the Full Gospel Church, with 121 present. Along with friends and relatives, many of Darlene’s former pastors and members of her Sunday school class were present. She was a kind, dedicated woman who loved her family, her church and most of all, the Lord she served. May God give comfort and peace to her family and all those who loved her.
Recent events
— June and Jim Wright have had a special holiday season this year. Their daughter and son-in-law, Kristi and Tony Dermawan, arrived from Georgia on Dec. 19, with their son Donnie and his friend, Alyssa. Kristi’s birthday was the next day, so the trip was planned so she could be “home” for her special day.
On Christmas Day, her sisters, Kim and Kelly and their families, came for the holiday celebration. There were a couple grandchildren who couldn’t make it, but June and Jim were happy to have most of their family together. The only disappointment was the lack of snow. Coming up from Georgia, the Dermawan family was looking forward to some winter weather.
Tony’s birthday was yesterday and another celebration was held. The family will be driving back to Georgia later this week. The community wishes them a safe and pleasant trip back to Georgia.
— The Pleasantville Presbyterian Church had a Christmas Eve service. There were special readings by different members of the congregation and then everyone joined in singing Christmas carols. It was an inspiring an enjoyable service.
— The Enterprise Methodist Church had their community Soup & Sandwich suppers last week, between Christmas and New Year’s. Attendance was down this year, but many people are still being careful due to the virus. To follow the New Year’s tradition, on Friday night, sauerkraut and pork with mashed potatoes was also served. The congregation thanks everyone who attended or helped in any way to make it a success.
— On Monday evening, Andy Fish was in Pleasantville to swear in members of council for the new year; Martha Long (mayor), Howie Crawford, Mary Long and Pam Griffin. Howie was elected president of the council and Mary was elected vice-president. Andy and Dave Fish presented a citation to Stephanie Drake for 35 years of faithfully serving the Pleasantville borough. She will be retiring soon. Stephanie was always kind and helpful and she will be missed.
— When you live in the country, it is not unusual to see a lot of deer, but you usually don’t see many in town. The other day, 10 deer were seen in the backyard of the Long home. They came down to the parking lot, then turned around and went back. Rodney Yochum has also seen several deer in the area. Another lady investigated when her dog kept barking, and she saw a deer looking right in her window. There are still a lot of deer around. Just be careful when you are out driving.
— New Year’s is supposed to be a time of happiness and joy, but it doesn’t always turn out that way. Barb and Bob Robl went out for New Year’s Eve, the first time since their marriage. They came home to find their trailer on Chappel Hill near Grand Valley burned to the ground. They lost everything, including two dogs who had been in the trailer. Barb and Bob were well-known in Enterprise and our hearts go out to them. May people work together as God provides the help they need to get through this disaster.
TOPS
Pleasantville TOPS met Thursday evening at the Pleasantville Community Church with 10 weigh-ins. There were two KOPS and eight TOPS, with Kathy as the top loser.
The challenge is: LOSE weight. The positive thought is: “Did you drink pop?”
Cathy’s menu was chosen, Sally won the 25-cent fund and 50/50 rolled over.
TOPS will meet on Thursday at the church, with weigh-in from 5:30 to 6 p.m., and the meeting will begin at 6. Anyone interested is welcome to attend. For more information, contact Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
Enterprise Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Sunday, 9 a.m., worship; 10:15, Sunday school. Monday, 6:30 p.m., Parsonage Committee. Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Bible study.
— Faith Community Church, Rev. Jerry Drake - Tonight, 6, Bible study. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Pleasantville Comunity Church, Rev. Shawn Jacobson - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45, worship. Tuesday, Men and Women’s Bible study.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian - Sunday, 10 a.m., worship with guest speaker.
— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Jerome Alsdorf - Sunday, 10:30 a.m., worship: after service, undecorate, followed by a soup and sandwich luncheon. Tuesday, Pastor Jerome at church.
— Pleasantville Free Methodist, Rev. Chuck Riel - Tonight, 6:30, Prayer meeting. Sunday, 8 a.m., prayer; 9:45, Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Full Gospel, Pastor Dave McCauley - Sunday, 9:45 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Pastor Fred Frye - Tonight, 6, Bible study on Luke. Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship; 11:15, Sunday school.
— Grand Valley Methodist, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Sunday, 11a.m., worship; 12 p.m., Grand Valley Council; 6 p.m., YOUth group
Scheduled events
— Tomorrow is January 6, Epiphany. We don’t hear much about it any more, but at one time, Epiphany was one of the three principle and oldest festival days of the Christian Church. The other two were Christmas and Easter. Epiphany commemorates the first manifestation of Jesus to the Gentiles, represented by the wisemen who came from the East to honor Him. They weren’t Jewish, but they knew that child was someone special. They traveled a long way, and God provided the star for them to follow. Even then, those men knew Jesus would be for all people of all races. That is still true today. Jesus loves you, whoever you are, wherever you are. He is waiting for you to let Him in.
— On Thursday evening, the Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department will meet at 6:30 at the fire hall. They could use some new members and anyone interested is welcome to attend.
— The Second Harvest Mobile Food Bank will be at the Pleasantville Fire Hall on Wednesday, Jan. 19. There is no charge for the food boxes, but pre-registration is necessary. For more information or to register, call the Pleasantville Methodist Church at (814) 589-7385. If no one answers, leave a message and someone will return your call.
— The holiday season is now over and things should be more calm and quiet. Maybe you made some New Year’s resolutions and that is good. There isn’t one person who doesn’t need improvement in some area. Do your best to be a better you in 2022.
— The virus isn’t over yet. According to the news, Crawford County has many new cases and there are some in our small town areas. Be careful, be safe and have a healthy new year.
— Many people like cats. I came across an interesting article I hadn’t heard before — “The Legend of the Tabby Cat.” “Legend tells us that as the baby Jesus shivered in the manger n the night He was born, a tiny kitten jumped into the humble crib to warm Him with its fur. Mary touched the little tabby cat to thank it for its gifts of love and warmth, bestowing her initial ‘M’ on its forehead. Since that day, tabby cats have been known for the characteristic ‘M’ on their foreheads, a symbol of gratitudfe for love so gently given.”
Military list
Our military list includes Jay Bowes, Dalton Burns, Jacob Burt, Sydney Callahan, Austin Foster, Josh Jacobson, Josiah Jacobson, Austin Kinney, Autumn Kinney, Ben Lewis, Samatha Lewis, Shy Lewis, Heather Luchka, Kimberly Miles, Andrew Moronski, Ben Nosko, Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Cody Sterling, Trey Tanner, David Vroman, Bill Wencil and Noah Willis.
Prayer list
Don’t forgot to pray. No matter what the problem, that is our best defense. We continue to remember Pastor Jerry Drake, Alice Jackson, Paul Thompson, Dick Jones, Tammy Jones, Sandy Peterson, Diane Van Cise, Billi Jo Fulton, Lanny Pollard, Mary Ann Kopper, Richard Kinney, Martha Thompson, Gary Fratus, Lenora Wencil, Jami Hillman and Audrey Walters. Pray for our leaders and our country, that they will turn to God for guidance. May God bless America.
Birthday list
Happy birthday to Kayla Keyes and Bob Stewart on Jan. 6, Jani Ongley and Margaret Martin on Jan. 7, Audrey Walters and Cody Hunter on Jan. 8, Devyn Jackson and William Hayes on Jan. 9, Mahalia Campbell and Tim Anderson on Jan. 10, Sue Beck and Janie Ongley on Jan. 11 and Pastor David McCauley and Paul Morris on Jan. 12.
Anniversary list
Happy anniversary to Rev. Jerry and Marian Drake on Jan. 12. May everyone have a great day.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-5396.
