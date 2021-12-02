“For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord ... Glory to God in the highest, and on Earth peace, goodwill toward men.”
After Jesus was born, angels appeared to the shepherds, telling them the good news.
Angels are mentioned all through the Bible. In Genesis, an angel came to Hagar and later an angel talked to Abraham. David talked about angels.
We hear the most about angels from the record of Jesus’ birth. An angel announced to Mary that she would have a baby. An angel talked to Joseph, telling him to accept Mary as his wife, that it was all part of God’s plan. When Jesus was born, angels appeared to the shepherds. Angels play an important part in the Christmas story.
“Hark, the Herald Angels Sing” is a popular Christmas hymn. It was first written by Charles Wesley in 1739. The first line was “Hark, how all the welkin rings, Glory to the King of Kings.”
The word “welkin” is an archaic word for “heavens” or “sky.” Years later, Wesley changed that first line to what we now use. He also dropped some verses and rearranged others and in 1782, he saw it published as he wanted it.
He began his hymn with the song the angels sang that first Christmas morning, but his hymn is more than just a Christmas song. He used the phrase “God and sinners reconciled!” to remind people that Jesus came to bring peace between God and man.
The second verse mentions the virgin birth and “Jesus our Emmanuel.” The word “Emmanuel” means “God with us.”
When the prophet Isaiah talked about Jesus, he listed several characteristic names for Him, and Wesley used two of those in his hymn. “Hail the heaven-born Prince of Peace! Hail the Sun of Righteousness!” The sun is not only our source of light, it is also the origin of life itself. Without the sun, all life would die. Wesley was trying to get across that Jesus is the source of our spiritual light and spiritual life.
When you see this hymn by Wesley, don’t just think about a newborn baby. Remember why that baby came and what He did. Then your heart can really sing, “Hark! the herald angels sing, Glory to the new-born King.”
Sympathy
— Sympathy goes to the family of Audrey Pearson, who passed away on Thursday, Nov. 25. The former Audrey Scull grew up in Dubois. She married Joseph Pearson and the couple lived in the Pleasantville area for many years. They raised four children; Carol, Connie (deceased), David and Brad. She retired from National City Bank in Titusville (now Farmer’s Bank), and was an active member of the Emanuel Lutheran Church in Titusville. Her husband died in 2002, but she kept busy with her family. She was well-known in the Pleasantville area. May God give comfort and strength to her family.
— Sympathy also goes to the family of Shirley McGarvie, of Centerville, who passed away on Nov. 26. The former Shirley Wright grew up in the Enterprise area. She married George McGarvie and they lived most of their life together in the Centerville area. They raised two sons, George and Gregory. Her husband died in 2002. Shirley was a member of the Centerville Free Methodist Church. She has many relatives in the Enterprise area. May God give comfort and peace to her family.
Recent events
— Sharon and Harry Hasbrouck went to Illinois the weekend before Thanksgiving to spend time with their son, Jason and his wife, Kim. The weather cooperated and Sharon and Harry left Friday morning and arrived that evening. Kim and Jason had just gotten a new puppy, Lily, to be a playmate for their other dog, Bella. The two couples enjoyed their time together and Sharon and Harry had a good time with the dogs. They returned to Pleasantville on Monday evening, tired but happy. They spent Thanksgiving at the home of their daughter, Julie and her family.
— Robin and John Peterson had been visiting relatives and friends in Ohio, and last Thursday afternoon they headed for Pleasantville to visit Robin’s mother, Dorothy Grant. On the way, they ran into a snow storm and had to slow down. At one point, it was so bad, all traffic was stopped. They finally arrived at her mother’s late Thursday evening, and Dorothy was glad to see them. They had a wonderful time together, and left Tuesday morning to return to their home in Virginia.
— Martha and Paul Thompson had a wonderful Thanksgiving. The day before, their daughter and son-in-law, Sheila and Scott, came down from New York. They brought down a lot of potatoes, carrots and yams to be peeled. Their daughter, Sue, prepared the turkey and stuffing and helped her mother with other parts of the dinner. Daughter Barbie helped make the pies, which included banana cream, homemade chocolate, pumpkin, blueberry, apple and cherry apple.
A table was set up in the living room and dinner was served there. Everyone enjoyed being together and especially holding the new baby, Brenlee Grace Armstrong.
Proud Mom and Dad, Amie and Dustin, enjoy sharing their children with the family. One granddaughter, Amanda, and her young daughter, Rowan Faith, were unable to attend, but plan to visit before Christmas.
When dinner was over, Sue and other family members helped clean up. Martha said that over the years, there have been lots of children to love and watch grow up in the Thompson home. The family is getting ready for Christmas, and there are 27 stockings, each with a name on it, hanging across the living room, from one end to the other.
There are stockings for the adults and grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Their home is full of love and memories that only God could give them. If anyone needs help, the others step right up to help. Martha said they wish everyone could have that same kind of love in their home.
— The Pleasantville Presbyterian Church had a special worship service on Sunday. Adam Preston led the service, which involved music, readings and decorating. Children and adults participated as they hung ornaments on the tree and decorated the sanctuary for Christmas.
TOPS
Due to the holiday, Pleasantville TOPS did not meet last week, so everything remained the same. The challenges are: No candy and keep your menu. The positive thought was: “Did you eat breakfast?”
TOPS will meet Thursday evening at the Pleasantville Community Church, with weigh-in from 5:30 to 6 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 6. Anyone interested is welcome to attend. For more information, contact Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
— Enterprise Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Sunday, 9 a.m., worship; 10:15, Sunday school. Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. Bible study.
— Faith Community Church, Rev. Jerry Drake - Tonight, 6, Bible study. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Pleasantville Comunity Church, Rev. Shawn Jacobson - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45, worship. Tuesday, Men and Women’s Bible study.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian - Sunday, 10 a.m., worship with guest speaker.
— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Jerome Alsdorf - Sunday, 10:30 a.m., worship. Tuesday, Pastor Jerome at church.
— Pleasantville Free Methodist, Rev. Chuck Riel - Tonight, 6:30, Prayer meeting. Sunday, 8 a.m., prayer; 9:45, Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Full Gospel, Pastor Dave McCauley - Sunday, 9:45 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Pastor Fred Frye - Tonight, 6, Bible study on Luke. Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship; 11:15, Sunday school.
— Grand Valley Methodist, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Sunday, 11a.m., worship; 6 p.m., YOUth.
Scheduled events
— It’s deer season and there are many hunters out. Hunters are urged to follow all rules and regulations and wear the proper amount of orange so you can be seen. People just out walking should wear something colorful so hunters can see them. Drivers are encouraged to be extra careful because you never know when a deer will suddenly run across the road.
— Yesterday was “Giving Tuesday” at Pleasantville School and it will continue through Friday. Each grade has a list of items they can bring in and everyone is welcome to bring in empty Christmas stockings. The items will be divided and put into stockings which will be given to senior citizens and service members. If you would like more information or would like to help, contact the school.
— Pleasantville Senior Citizens will meet on Thursday at the Pleasantville Community Church. The doors will open at 10 a.m., for games and visiting. All seniors are welcome to attend. Dinner will be served at noon, but meals must be ordered by Monday. For more informatin or to order a meal, contact Martha Sparks or Leona Burrows.
— The Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will meet at 6 p.m., Thursday at the fire hall, and members of the fire department will meet at 6:30. They would be happy to have some new members and anyone interested is welcome.
— The Pleasantville borough will be “lit up” with Christmas lights at 6 this Friday evening. Many people have already put out their decorations.
— Christmas will be here soon, and one of the best ways to prepare is to take a trip through Bethlehem. You can do that without going to far from home. Grace Fellowship Church will have their 14th annual Live Nativity this weekend, an event many people look forward to. It will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. People can slowly drive through Bethlehem and see the people working in their shops, see the shepherds on the hill, an angel and a family in a stable with a new-born baby. The people and animals are real. The church is located on Route 8, just a short distance from Walmart.
— Burgess Park is open with their light display. You can drive through every evening from 6 to 9, and there may even be some special visitors on the weekends. Many people work hard to set everything up and it really is something to see. If you’re going through Titusville, take time to go through Burgess Park and see the displays. It will be open through New Year’s Eve. There is no charge, but donations are accepted.
— Sunday begins the second week of Advent, a time to prepare for Christmas. Many churches have an Advent wreath, with four candles in the circle and one large candle in the center. Each week someone will read or tell about something concerning Advent and light another candle. Last week, the first candle was lit and this Sunday two candles will be lit. The fourth Sunday, all four candles will be lit and on Christmas Eve, the candle in the center, representing the Christ child, will also be lit.
— The Pleasantville HoHo committee and the horse parade committee worked together for the borough Christmas celebration, which will be held on Sunday, Dec. 12. The parade will begin at 2 p.m. on Merrick Street with the horses in the lead. The HoHo committee will follow, handing out gift bags to boys and girls. The parade will turn south on Main and follow to the traffic light. The horses will go down to the fire hall, where pictures can be taken with the Grinch. The money collected from the pictures will go to the Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department. The HoHo committee will go to Corky’s and there pictures can be taken with Santa Claus. There will be no sitting on Santa’s lap, just standing beside him for the pictures. Money from these pictures will go to the HoHo committee.
— The Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department will have their final Holiday Auction on Tuesday, Dec. 14. The kitchen will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. and the auction will begin at 6. Stop by and see what they have.
Military list
If you know someone in the military, send a card to let them know they are not forgotten. Many will not be able to be home with family for Christmas and they need to know that someone cares. Our military list includes Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Autumn Kinney, Shy Lewis, Ben Lewis, Sydney Callahan, Heather Luchka, Samantha Lewis, Kimberly Miles, Ben Nosko, Jay Bowes, Cody Sterling, Bill Wencil, Jacob Burt, David Vroman, Dalton Burns, Josh Jacobson, Josiah Jacobson, Austin Kinney, Andrew Moronski, Austin Foster, Trey Tanner and Noah Willis.
Prayer list
Continue to pray about the virus situation and that it will be over soon. It is still in our area and everyone is urged to be careful. If you are sick, stay home. Those who go out should be careful, and masks and distancing are encouraged. Our prayer list includes Paul Thompson, Dick Jones, Tammy Jones, Sandy Peterson, Diane Van Cise, Billi Jo Fulton, Lanny Pollard, Mary Ann Kopper, Richard Kinney, Martha Thompson, Gary Fratus, Lenora Wencil, Jami Hillman and Audrey Walters. Pray for our leaders and our country.
Birthday list
Happy birthday to Becka Sliker on Dec. 2, Eric Campbell on Dec. 3, Nick Thompson and John W. Wright on Dec. 4, Aric Yochum, Scott Pettit and Chelsea Bailey on Dec. 5, Zach Plemmons on Dec. 6, Evan Tanner and DeAnn Hutchinson on Dec. 7 and Tess Williams and Julie Lamberson on Dec.8.
Anniversary list
Happy anniversary to Daisy and Steve Wright on Dec. 2, Pat and Dan Cosper on Dec.5 and LeAnne and Carl Lindquist on Dec. 7. May everyone have a great day.
