“I have not called you servants; ... but I have called you friends.”
Jesus spoke these words to His apostles. He had just washed their feet, but now He called them friends. The apostles had a special relationship with Jesus.
The dictionary defines the word “friend” as “one attached to another by esteem, respect and attraction.”
The concordance gives a longer definition: “For one whom we love and esteem above others, to whom we impart our mind more familiarly than to others, and that from a confidence of his integrity and good will towards us.”
A friend is someone we trust completely, one we can share our thoughts and secrets with and someone who will be there whatever the need.
Solomon wrote “A friend loveth at all times.” Friends may not always agree. They may even get upset once in a while, but true friends are there for you, no matter what.”
Jesus called His apostles friends and He wants to be your friend. He is holding out His hand to you, ready to listen to what you have to say. He will always be there for you, but you have to open the door of your heart and let Him in.
Pastor Fred Frye and his wife, Robin, were away over the weekend. Jimmy Stewart led the worship service and gave the message. He began with prayer, then led the congregation in singing “What a Friend We Have in Jesus” and “There’s Something About that Name.” He read scripture from John 15.
Jesus had shared the passover meal with the apostles, and in talking to them after, He called them “friends.” Jimmy listed ways people can have a closer relationship with Jesus: journaling, reading the Bible, writing a personal letter, reading the Psalms, taking a walk in nature and fellowship with believers.
Sympathy
— Sympathy goes to the family of Ruth Bevier, who passed away Saturday at the Titusville Healthcare Center. The former Ruth Nichols graduated from Pleasantville High School and married Clint Bevier. The couple lived in the Pleasantville area for many years and were kind and friendly. Clint died in 2015. There will be visitation from 10 to 11, this morning at the Gordon Garrett Funeral Home, followed by the funeral. May God give comfort and peace to those who loved her.
— Sympathy also goes to the family of Jerry Hasbrouck, who passed away Sunday at Southwoods in Titusville. He married Ann Sharp in 1957 and the couple lived in Pleaantville for many years. They had three children; Debra, Kevin and Stace and her husband, Mike Harvey, live in Pleasantville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon on Thursday at the Gordon Garrett Funeral Home, followed by a memorial service. May his family feel God’s love and comfort.
Recent events
— Last week, Robin and John Peterson spent a few days in Pleasantville with Robin’s mother, Dottie Grant. Dottie’s birthday was yesterday, but they had an early celebration. Dottie enjoyed the cake and being with her family. Robin and John returned to their home in Virginia on Wednesday.
— The Thompsons always get together for breakfast on Sunday at Martha and Paul’s home. Edwin Potts often joins them. On Sunday, July 11, the Thompson family had a special breakfast to celebrate Edwin’s 36th birthday.
Most of the family was present for the occasion, and Edwin had two birthday cakes. Debbie Thompson brought one cake and Tom Gibson, Martha’s brother, made a chocolate cake with peanut butter frosting. The family joined together to sing “Happy Birthday” and gave him gifts. Then everyone had cake and ice cream. Ed enjoyed his birthday a lot.
— Sometimes people work so hard and spend a lot of time planning something, but things just don’t work out. The Pleasantville Festival was held last week, but the weather didn’t cooperate and a couple nights they closed early.
Those present enjoyed Jim Felix with Sounds of Elvis on Thursday evening and the Carl Olson Trio on Saturday. The parade was delayed an hour, but they did have a parade and the event was able to end with fireworks.
Maybe you were there, and they didn’t have an event or booth you expected. Before you complain, consider the situation and ask yourself, “Could I have done something to make things different?”
The fire department and auxiliary thank all those who helped with the festival in any way. They appreciate those who supported the fish dinner and the sandwich booth and all those who were willing to take a chance and come out to the festival. Thanks to all those who donated great prizes for the silent auction.
Several years ago, people worked hard for the festival. They had it one night and a storm came. I don’t think it opened up after that.
There are things we can’t control. To all those who were involved with the festival, thank you for all your hard work. Pleasantville is still celebrating 200 years and there is reason to be proud. It is a pleasant little town and people are glad to be here. May that continue for years to come.
If you are interested in any of the Bicentennial items, they will be at the borough building. If you would like to order a T-shirt or hat, call Martha Long at (814) 589-5363.
TOPS
Pleasantville TOPS met Thursday evening at the Pleasantville Community Church with nine weigh-ins and a weight loss of 3 1/2 pounds and two turtles (weight stayed the same). There were seven TOPS and two KOPS, with Kathy as the top loser and Lorette was the KOP.
The challenges are: Eat fruit and watch your portions. The positive thought is: “Did you eat fast food?”
Belinda’s menu was chosen, Cathy won the 25-cent fund and 50/50 rolled over.
TOPS will meet on Thursday at the church, with weigh-in from 5:30 to 6 p.m. The meeting will begin at 6. Anyone interested is welcome to attend. For more information, call Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
Most churches are having services now, but many still have radio or online services. Some churches are having outdoor services for the summer, weather permitting. Be careful when you go out, and if you are sick, stay home.
— Enterprise Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Saturday, 8:30 a.m., Men of Grace Breakfast (Saegertown). Sunday, 9 a.m., worship; 10:15, Sunday school. Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Bible study.
— Faith Community Church, Rev. Jerry Drake - Tonight, 6, Bible study. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship; after service, fellowship dinner.
— Pleasantville Community, Rev. Shawn Jacobson - Saturday, 11 a.m., Hilltop Hallelujah (fire hall pavilion). Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45, worship; 4:45, Young adults; 6, Youth group. Tuesday, Men’s and Women’s Bible study.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian - Tonight, 6 to 7, free hot dog dinners. Sunday, 9:30 a.m., worship with guest speaker, outside.
— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Jerome Alsdorf - Wednesday, 9:45 a.m., Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry (fire hall). Sunday, 10:30, worship. Monday, 6 p.m., Trustees meeting; 6:30, Council meeting.
— Pleasantville Free Methodist Church, Rev. Chuck Riel - Tonight, 6:30, Prayer meeting. Friday, (July 23 - 31), Pleasantville Family Camp. Sunday, 8 a.m., prayer; 9:45, Sunday school; 11, worship;
— Pleasantville Independent Baptist, Pastor Richard LaRocque - Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Full Gospel, Pastor Dave McCauley - Tonight, 6, Bible study led by Will Haynes. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Pastor Fred Frye - Tonight, 6, Bible study. Saturday, 5 p.m., picnic dinner; 6 to 8, mini VBS. Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship.
— Grand Valley Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Sunday, 11 a.m., worship.
Scheduled events
— The Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry will be at the Pleasantville Fire Hall this morning. Those who registered can pick up their food boxes from 10:30 to 11:30. There is no charge, but proof of residency is required. Thanks to the Pleasantville Methodist Church for sponsoring this service.
— The Pleasantville Ministerium will meet at 3 today at the Enterprise Methodist Church.
— The Pleasantville Presbyterian Church will have a free hot dog/chips meal again tonight from 6 to 7. Fresh grilled hotdogs on a bun, your choice of chips and cookies for dessert. Drive-thru will be available or you can stop and “ketchup” with neighbors and friends. There will be games and activities for kids. Stop and visit with old friends and make some new ones.
— The Pleasantville Fire Hall is now available for rent. For hall rentals, contact Nancy Paul at (814) 589-7484.
— Pleasantville Senior Citizens will meet on Thursday at the Pleasantville Community Church. The doors will open at 10 a.m. for games and visiting. All interested seniors are welcome to attend. Dinner will be served at noon, but meals must be ordered by Monday. For more information or to order a meal, contact Martha Sparks or Leona Burrows.
— The movie “Tom & Jerry” will be shown on Friday night at the Ed Myer Complex in Titusville. They will be open at 7:30 and the movie will start at dusk.
— The Men of Grace Breakfast will be held at the Commons in Saegertown on Saturday morning. Breakfast will be served at 8:30.Men of all denominations are welcome to attend. For more information, call Ron Wright.
— On Saturday, the Pleasantville Community Church will present a day of music and praise. “Hilltop Hallelujah!” will begin at 11 a.m., in the pavilion behind the fire hall. It will showcase local musicians with contemporary, country gospel and praise and worship music. Mark and Cindy Maynard, the Mountain State Gospel Duo of 2019, will be special guests. Everyone is welcome. There will be plenty of room for social distancing. For more information, call Colleen at (814) 967-5225.
— Due to the pandemic, many churches canceled or limited vacation Bible school last year and this year. Most churches hope to be back on schedule next year with regular activities.
— The Shamburg Christian Church of God will be having a mini Bible school on Saturday evening. There will be a light meal at 5, followed by a normal Bible school evening from 6 to 8. It will be a time of learning, fun and fellowship. Some people will be camping out and anyone who would like to join them should bring their own camping equipment and join them for an awesome time. For more information, contact Audrey at (814) 671-3669.
— Oil City is having its Oil Heritage Festival this week with a variety of activities each day. This evening, the Venango County Humane Society will have a pet show at 6:30. Max Schang’s Trio of Blues will give a concert on the Town Square from 7 to 9.
On Thursday evening, the YMCA will have a spaghetti dinner from 4:30 to 6:30, and at 7:15, the Heritage Queen will be crowned at Central Avenue Plaza.
On Friday, there will be an Art Show from noon to 6 p.m. at the National Transit Building and concerts at Justus Park that night.
On Saturday, there will be church tours, a children’s fishing derby from 9 to 10:30 and there will be a community picnic at the Second Presbyterian Church at 5, during the parade, which will also begin at 5. The evening will end with fireworks at 10.
On Sunday, the Elks Club will have a vendor show from noon to 6 p.m. and a frisbee tournament at 2 p.m. at the high school football field.
— The Carl Olson Trio will give a concert on Monday evening at Scheide Park in Titusville. The program will be from 7 to 9 and is free to the public.
— A Swiss steak dinner will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., on Sunday, Aug. 1, at the Titusville VFW social hall. The meal will include Swiss steak, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, roll and dessert. The dinner is sponsored by the VFW Auxiliary and is open to the public. All proceeds benefit the auxiliary charities. The VFW is located on St. John’s Street.
Military list
Our military list includes Josiah Jacobson, Noah Willis, Kimberly Savitz, Kimberly Miles, Heather Luchka, Shy Lewis, Autumn Kinney, Sidney Callahan, Bill Wencil, David Vroman, Trey Tanner, Cody Sterling, Lucas Savitz, Ben Nosko, Andrew Moranski, Ben Lewis, Austin Kinney, Josh Jacobson, Jacob Hart, Dalton Burns, Jay Bowes and Austin Foster.
Prayer list
Just when things seem to be going good, there have been outbreaks of the virus again. Be careful where you go and what you do, not just for yourself but for your family. We continue to remember Sandy Peterson, Billi Jo Fulton, Rev. Jerry Drake, Tammy Jones, Paul Thompson, Maxine Brandon, Peter Weis, Dick Jones, Lanny Pollard, Lloyd Jackson, Lenora Wencil, Jami Wencil, Mary Ann Kopper, Richard Kinney, Mike Firster, Gary Fratus, Martha Thompson, Sue Wagner and Audrey Walters.
Birthday list
Former Pleasantville resident Shirley Pierce will have a birthday on July 27. The former Shirley Beck graduated from Pleaantville High School and married Lawrence “Buzz” Pierce. They lived in Pleasantville and raised three children: Jerry, Vicky and Rick. Shirley now lives in Tennessee, but still has friends and relatives in this area. If you would like to wish her a happy birthday, her address is: 127 Middle Drive, Sparta, TN 38583 Birthday wishes go to Jacie Ongley, Jeff Johnson, Jason Johnson and Shawn Thomas on July 22, Kevin George on July 23, Bill Wright and Kyle Raszman on July 24, Tony Wright III, Susan Reib and Bertie Riley on July 25, Susan Andrews and Patrick Myers on July 26, Helen Klingler, Tiffany Anthony and Amber Ruth on July 27 and Maxine Brandon and Connie Wescoat on July 28.
Anniversary list
Happy anniversary to Ruth and Paul Morris and Shirley and Butch Grenwalt on July 22. May everyone have a wonderful day.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-5396.
