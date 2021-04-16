“Your word is a lamp to my feet and a light to my path.”
God’s Word was the psalmist’s guide through life. His understanding did not come from the traditional wisdom of elders, but from the Law of God. That understanding and those beliefs were handed down from generation to generation.
Many people came to America for religious freedom and they brought Bibles with them. When more were needed, Bibles were shipped to America from England.
Believing that the King of America was the One who reigned above, the colonies decided to break away from England in 1776. The American Revolution cut off all supplies from England. By 1777, Bibles were needed. A Congressional committee determined that “the use of the Bible is so universal and its importance so great,” that Congress resolved to import 20,000 copies of the Bible from other countries. For some reason, the resolution was not acted upon and people wanted and needed Bibles.
In 1777, Robert Aitken, of Philadelphia, published a New Testament and then published three more. In 1781, he received permission from Congress to print the entire Bible. In 1782, the English Bible was first printed in America and it has been called the “Bible of the Revolution.”
W.P. Strickland was an early American historian and when asked about that Bible, he said, “Who, in view of this fact, will call in question the assertion that this is a Bible nation? Who will charge the government with indifference to religion when the first Congress of the States assumed all the rights and performed all the duties of a Bible society long before such an institution had an existence in the world?”
Anyone who says America wasn’t founded by people of faith does not know history well. America became a great nation in a short time because God was leading. Anyone who says America was never great doesn’t know history well either.
Things have changed a lot in the last few years because America has turned away from God. People don’t want Him in the schools or their business. They spend all kinds of money and keep the stores busy during the holiday season, but many don’t want to hear “Merry Christmas!”
Wake up America! We need to stand up for what is right. We need to let God be the leader of the country He created. What happens next is up to us.
Sympathy
— Sympathy goes to the family of Kenny Tucker, who passed away on April 4 in Mississippi. Kenny was originally from the Enterprise area and graduated from Titusville High School. He has many relatives in the area. May God give comfort and peace to his family.
Recent events
— Martha and Paul Thompson had a family get-together at their home for Easter. All of their children and most of their grandchildren and great-grandchildren were present. One had to work and two live in California. They were missed.
A picnic table was set up in the living room and the dinner included turkey, ham, potatoes, carrots, yams, corn, applesauce, jello and many other foods.
Everyone enjoyed the food and visiting with each other. Dessert included pumpkin, apple, banana cream and chocolate pies. Some of the family had to leave, but returned for supper. Martha and Paul enjoyed being with their family and thank God for all that He has given them.
Martha was reminded of times in her childhood home. Her mother, Marjorie, always made the holidays special and asked that everyone come to their home for Christmas dinner.
Martha’s dad, Lavern, was a World War ll veteran and had been severely wounded by shrapnel. He was in a fox hole with six good buddies when they were hit. He laid for hours before anyone could get to him. He spent months in a hospital overseas, but they did not remove the shrapnel because he could have ended up in a wheelchair.
He finally returned to the United States, to Virginia, then home to Enterprise. He wasn’t able to work. Martha’s mother had to work. Everyone in the family worked together to help one another. They didn’t have much, but Martha said they were “the richest of all” because they grew up with plenty of love from their parents and each other.
Martha said there is one thing she wishes everyone would remember. Life is too short to not love everyone and people should be “forgiving.” Make things right with everyone now, because tomorrow may be too late.
— For the first time in a year, the 60+ group of Pleasantville met on Wednesday, April 7 at Coal Oil Johnny’s. There were eight members and one guest present. They had a good time visiting and getting caught up on what each other had been doing during the long, lonely months. There was a lot of laughter and fun. The next meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 5, at the restaurant in Hilltop Discount.
— We’ve had some beautiful weather, and the wildlife is out and about. One Pleasantville resident had an unexpected visitor.
Hearing something at the bird feeder, she assumed it was a raccoon. They had trouble before with raccoons pulling the feeder down. When she turned on the light, it wasn’t a raccoon. It was a bear.
The bear cleaned out the bird feeder, then left his paw prints on the window before he turned and left. A couple nights later, the bear came back, so they have taken the bird feeder down. If you are out walking around, be careful. It’s been said that most wild animals won’t bother you if you don’t bother them, but don’t take any chances.
TOPS
Pleasantville TOPS met on Thursday evening at the Pleasantville Community Church with nine weigh-ins and a total weight loss of three pounds and two turtles (weight stayed the same). There were seven TOPS and two KOPS, with three top losers: Sherree, Brenda and Cathy.
The challenges are: Exercise, drink water and eat vegetables.
Brenda’s menu was chosen, Loretta won the 25-cent fund and 50/50 rolled over.
TOPS will meet on Thursday at the church, with weigh-in from 5:30 to 6 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 6. Anyone interested is welcome to attend. For more information, call Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
Most churches are having services now, but many also have a set up for radio or online services. Those who attend are encouraged to wear masks and follow social distancing.
— Enterprise Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Thursday, 5:30 p.m., Kids’ Club. Sunday, Native American Ministries Day, 9 a.m., worship; 10:15, Sunday school. Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Bible study.
— Faith Community Church, Rev. Jerry Drake - Tonight, 6, Bible study. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship service.
— Pleasantville Community, Rev. Shawn Jacobson - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45, worship; 4:45 p.m., Young adults; 6, Youth group. Tuesday, 6 p.m., Men’s and Women’s Bible study.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., in the sanctuary; online in evening.
— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Janet Sill - Sunday, 9:50, worship with guest speaker; 11, Friendship Circle on “End Times.”
— Pleasantville Free Methodist Church, Rev. Chuck Riel - Tonight, 6:30, Prayer meeting. Sunday, 8 a.m., prayer; 11, worship; followed by Small Group study.
— Pleasantville Independent Baptist, Pastor Richard LaRocque - Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Full Gospel, Pastor Dave McCauley - Saturday, 10 a.m., Board meeting. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship; after service, fellowship dinner.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Pastor Fred Frye - Tonight, 6, Bible study. Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship; 11:15. Sunday school.
— Grand Valley Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Sunday, Native American Ministries Day, 11 a.m., worship.
Scheduled events
— Pleasantville Senior Citizens will meet on Thursday at the Pleasantville Community Church. The doors will open at 10 a.m. for games and visiting. All interested seniors are welcome to attend. Dinner will be served at noon, but meals must be ordered by Monday. For more information or to order a meal, contact Martha Sparks or Leona Burrows.
— Although the Lenten season is over, the Pleasantville Voulnteer Fire Department will continue to have its fish dinners on Friday evening. The meals are takeout and include: fried or baked fish or chicken tenders, baked potato, French fries or macaroni and cheese, coleslaw or applesauce and a roll. To place an order, call (814) 589-7635 from 1 to 6 p.m. You can pick up your order from 4:30 to 7. The fire department will deliver within the borough.
— The Pleasantville Community Church will have its Friday Night Music program at 6 that evening. This is an open-mic-style event and is free and open to all interested. All types of Christian music are welcome. Anyone who sings or plays an instrument is welcome to participate. Take your instrument and any necessary items with you. If you like music, but are not a musician, you are invited to just stop and listen. For more information, call Colleen at (814) 967-5225 or the church at (814) 589-7526. After the program, there will be time for fellowship and light refreshments.
— The Red Cross Blood Mobile will be at the Pleasantville Presbyterian Chapel on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. All types of blood are needed and those eligible are encouraged to donate. General requirements are: weight at least 110 pounds, be in good general health and be at least 17 years old. Masks and social distancing are required. Donating blood is one of the greatest gifts you can give.
— On Sunday morning, Colleen Donor will be the guest speaker at the Pleasantville Methodist Church. She will be speaking about Ramps of Hope and All God’s Children Ministries. The service begins at 9:50 and everyone is welcome.
— The Alzheimer Caregiver’s Support Group will meet at 2:30 on Tuesday afternoon at the Titusville Presbyterian Church.
The group is led by Marcia Garrett and Carol Morgan, who have had special training in this area. Anyone who lives with or cares for someone with Alzheimer’s or any dementia is welcome to attend. For more information, call Marcia at (814) 827-7404.
— The Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry will be at the Pleasantville fire hall on Wednesday, April 21. There is no charge for the food boxes and no age limit if you meet the income requirements, but preregistration is necessary. For more information or to register, call the Pleasantville Methodist Church at (814) 589-7385. If no one answers, leave a message and someone will return your call.
— A Bicentennial Committee meeting will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, April 21, at the fire hall and those attending should come through the kitchen entrance. Many things had been planned for this year, but due to the pandemic, things are now “up in the air.” You can’t do much without workers and many are uneasy about getting involved, which is understandable. If you can’t go to the meeting, call a member or the borough office and let someone know what you think about what should and shouldn’t be done this year. They are open to ideas and suggestions and everyone is welcome.
— Real estate taxes can be mailed to your tax collector. Pleasantville residents can pay their taxes in person at the borough building from 1 to 4 p.m. on April 29 and 30. Masks should be worn.
— The income tax deadline has been extended to May 17, but don’t wait until the last minute. You can still get free tax preparation assistance through the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program at the Titusville Health and Aging Center. With health and safety a top priorty this year, the program is limiting in-person interactions between volunteers and taxpayers. Taxpayers will make two short visits to the Titusville site to exchange information and documents. To schedule an appointment, call (814) 827-2188. Call before May 10, so they can have time to get everything done. More information will be provided during the call.
— The ballot for the primary election in the Pleasantville borough will not have the names on it and write-ins will be needed. Those running for re-election are: Mayor - Martha Long, two for borough council - Howie Crawford and Mary Long, tax collector - Sheryl Walters. One council member recently resigned, so a third candidate is needed for council. If anyone is interested in running for council, call the borough office. Election day is May 18.
— The Pleasantville Festival is tentatively set for the third weekend in July. Friday evening there will be a fish fry followed by a Car Cruise-in from 6 to 9 p.m. The pageant is set for Sunday. Again, workers will be needed and the committee is open to ideas and suggestions. For more information or to share your thoughts, phone Ginny Mancastroppa at (814) 403-0849.
Prayer list
Recently many have been dealing with allergies or some type of flu. Stay home, take care of yourself and may you feel better soon. Our prayer list includes Tammy Jones, Paul Thompson, Peter Weis, Lanny Pollard, Faith Francis, Dick Jones, Lenora Wencil, Jami Hillman, Mary Ann Kopper, Richard Kinney, Mike Firster, Martha Thompson, Sue Wagner, Audrey Walters and Gary Fratus.
Birthday list
Happy Birthday to Ruth Morris and Nancy Chappel on April 15, Laura Terwilliger on April 16, LaCole Hall, Cheryl Warner, Dominick Greer, Jim Schaffner and Clayton Price on April 17, Ralph Walters, Sr., Shannon Lavery and Andy Falco on April 18, Amanda Resinger on April 19, Suzanne Wagner, Darlene Singleton and Ben Nosko on April 20 and Rev. Jerry Drake, Jennifer Loney, Taylor Abrams and Connie McIntyre on April 21.
Anniversary list
Happy anniversary to Connie and Art McIntyre on April 16. May everyone have a wonderful day.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-5396.
