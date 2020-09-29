“That thou mayest prosper and be in health, even as thy soul prospereth.”
This was John’s prayer for one of the new leaders of a Christian church. It is not wrong to want to do better, to prosper, but don’t let worldly things become most important. Put God first and do His will. That advice isn’t just for individuals and churches, but for all groups, including our country.
Daniel Webster was considered one of the greatest orators in American history. He served as a United States congressman, a senator and was the Secretary of State for three different presidents. Like many politicians, he had supporters and he had people who did not agree with him at all. Some writers felt that his patriotic phrases inspirited the union during the Civil War, and Abraham Lincoln quoted him many times.
In 1852, Webster gave a speech before the Historical Society of New York and part of it is below.
“If we and our posterity shall be true to the Christian religion, if we and they shall live always in the fear of God, and shall respect His commandments, if we and they shall maintain just moral sentiments and such conscience convictions of duty as shall control the heart and life, we may have the highest hopes of future fortunes of our country; if we maintain those institutions of government and that political union, exceeding all praise as much as it exceeds all former examples of political associations, we may be sure of one thing, that while our country furnishes material for a thousand masters of the historic art, it will afford no topic for a Gibbon. It will have no decline and fall. It will go on prospering and to prosper.
“But if we and our posterity reject religious institutions and authority, violate the rules of eternal justice, trifle with the injunctions of morality, and recklessly destroy the political constitution which holds us together, no man can tell how sudden a catastrophe may overwhelm us that shall bury all our glory in profound obscurity.”
The United States was founded by people who believed in God. They came from different religions, had different ideas and different ways of worship, but they believed in God and wanted to serve Him. In a short time, our country became a great nation, but things have changed drastically in the last few years, and it started after we pushed God aside. Prayer was taken out of the schools, the ten commandments out of government buildings and some religious events have been limited or restricted. If we want our country to be great again, we need to let the One who created it be the Leader. It’s up to us.
Sympathy
Sympathy goes to the family of Phyllis Dunn, who died on Sept. 20 at Wesbury in Meadville. The former Phyllis Baker grew up in Enterprise and attended Enterprise School then went to high school in Titusville. She and her husband, John, had Dunn’s Stationery in Titusville for several years. Phyllis was a kind and friendly person and enjoyed being with people. When some of the Enterprise ladies decided to have an Enterprise School reunion, she enjoyed seeing old friends and became involved in the event. She did a lot to help people get together. May God give comfort and strength to her family.
— Sympathy also goes to the family of Marcie Scott White and her brother, Charles White, who died in an automobile accident Sunday afternoon near Pittsfield. They were from the Sanford area but have relatives in Pleasantville. May God give comfort and peace to those who loved them.
Congratulations
A new baby was recently welcomed to the area. Corbin Allen Fratus, son of Tanya and Mike, was born on Tuesday, Sept. 22. The baby weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and was 19 inches long. Corbin is the grandson of Lisa and Ron Wright and Vicki and Gary Fratus, all from Pleasantville. Corbin was welcomed home by big sister Destiny and big brother Mason. May God bless this new baby and his family.
Recent events
The Woodrow Wilson Thompson family reunion was held on Sunday, Sept. 13, at the Shamburg Family Life Center. The day started with heavy rain and some of them wondered just how many to expect, but the weather cleared and the afternoon was beautiful. Helen and Woodrow Thompson had seven children and two are still living, Paul and Don, but many family members from the next generations attended. There were 87 present for the family gathering. Kendell Thompson, four-month-old daughter of Kristen Thompson was the youngest and Kali and Jake Barnes were present with their son and six-month-old daughter. The oldest present was Don Thompson. One lady remarked that she had never seen so much food in her life, “all different kinds, you couldn’t imagine.” Sue Wagner and Kathy Cramer led the white elephant auction, and children and adults enjoyed that. It was good just being together. The family made plans for next year’s reunion, which will be at the same place, but two weeks earlier.
— Martha Long, of Pleasantville had a birthday on Sep. 20, but the celebration lasted a couple weeks. Her son and his family live in Connecticut and they decided not to send “a card.” Martha received several cards from her family - one for each year of her life. (That doesn’t count cards she received from other people.) Martha enjoyed her birthday and thanks everyone for their good wishes.
— A special service was held Friday evening at the Missionary Alliance Church in Tionesta. Cheryl Fugate told how she and her husband, Bob, made plans for new churches. They had set up several churches in Chili and things were going well there, and they are now in Guadalajara, Mexico to set up churches. The Circle of Hope is a ministry where women in need are given training and job opportunities to end the cycles of abuse and poverty. HOPE is the anchor that make this ministry possible. Cheryl had brought some bracelets that the women had made and the sale of those bracelets “is directly supporting the women and families in this community of faith, bringing hope and transforming lives.” For more information about Circle of Hope or the Fugate’s ministry, contact them by email at fugate@cmamexico.net.
— Fanny Bills and Carl Wright, both from the Enterprise area, were married on Sept. 27, 1905. In 1939, their daughter, Hazel, married Frank Steffens on Sept. 27. One year later, Hazel’s sister told her, “If you’re going to have that baby on your anniversary, you’d better hurry up,” and she did. On Sunday, Lenora Steffens Wencil celebrated her 80th birthday.
Her family had planned a surprise drive-thru party for her, but since she didn’t know it, she decided to have a pizza party for the people in her apartment building (about 30) to thank them for their kindness, prayers and gifts of food. While Lenora and her daughter were inside for the pizza party, several members of Lenora’s family were outside setting up for the birthday party. When Lenora went outside with them, she didn’t understand why they wanted her to sit in a certain place, until she saw some old friends in their car. She then realized that something was going on. Kelly Farnsworth and Logan Abbott held up signs and directed traffic to the birthday spot. Rachel Farnsworth had the guest book and Eric Steuart had the basket for cards. Graeyson Farnsworth and Chance and Jessica Steuart passed out birthday cake. Lenora and her late husband, Bob, had four children and the children and their families planned the surprise celebration. Planners included: Laurie and Kevin Rulander, David and Anna Wencil, Linda and Chad Abbott, Denny and Sue Wencil, Kristi and Thad Steuart, Jessica and Bret Weilacher, Conner Eck, Justin Eck, Garret Abbott, Jim and Sarah Wencil, Jami Hillman, Abigail Wencil, Danny Wencil, Caleb Wencil, Brook Weilacher and her new twin brothers Elijah and Levi.
About 70 people came to help Lenora celebrate her special day, including an old school friend. Guests came from Kane, Pleasantville, Titusville, Grand Valley, Warren, Pittsfield and nearby areas. Lenora thanks all those who came and who sent cards and good wishes. Apparently, the family plans to keep Sept. 27 as a special day for a long time. Lenora’s granddaughter, Kelly, also celebrated her birthday Sunday. Who will be next on that date? The community wishes Lenora a happy and healthy year.
Pleasantville TOPS
Pleasantville TOPS met Thursday evening at the Pleasantville Community Church with eight weigh-ins and a total weight loss of 2 1/2 pounds and one turtle (weight stayed the same). There were three KOPS and five TOPS, with Sally as the top loser and Christy as the KOP.
The challenges are: Watch your portions and Drink water. The positive thought was: “Did you eat cookies?”
Sally’s menu was chosen, Christy won the 25-cent fund and 50/50 rolled over.
TOPS will have weigh-in from 5:30 to 6 p.m., Thursday at the Pleasantville Community Church and the meeting will begin at 6. For more information, contact Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
With the colder weather coming, most churches are trying to get back to “somewhat normal.” Many who were meeting outside are now meeting in the sanctuary but people are asked to be cautious. We still should take precautions and follow the guidelines to try and keep people safe. Family members sit together, but others should keep at a safe distance, and no hugging or handshaking. Some churches have a set-up so you can stay in your car and hear the service. If you have questions, check with the church to see what they are doing and when. Also, if you have any needs, contact the church or the minister.
— Enterprise Methodist, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Tonight, 6:30, Council meeting. Sunday, 9 a.m., worship; 6 p.m. Youth group.
— Faith Community Church, Rev. Jerry Drake - Wednesday, 6 p.m. Bible study on Revelation. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship; after service, chili dinner.
— Pleasantville Community Church, Rev. Shawn Jacobson - Tonight, , Men’s and women’s Bible study. Wednesday, 6 p.m., Prayer meeting. Sunday, 11 a.m., worship; 6 p.m., Youth group.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian - Sunday, 6:30 a.m., Men of Integrity; 9:30, worship with guest speaker Dr. Rev. Tim Harmon.
— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Janet Sill - Sunday, 6:30 a.m., Men of Integrity (Pleasantville Presbyterian Church); 9:50, worship.
— Pleasantville Free Methodist, Rev. Chuck Riel - Sunday, 11 a.m., worship.
—Pleasantville Independent Baptist, Pastor Richard LaRocque - Sunday, 11 a.m., worship.
— Full Gospel, Pastor Dave McCauley - Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lord’s Extended Hand Thrift Store. Sunday, 11 a.m., worship.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Rev. Fred Frye - Wednesday, 6 p.m., Bible study. Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship: 11:15, Sunday school.
— Grand Valley Methodist, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Wednesday, 6 p.m., Bible study. Sunday, 11 a.m., worship. Monday, 6 p.m., Charge PPR.
Scheduled events
Thursday is the first day of October. The trees are pretty but leaves are falling fast. Winter weather may be here sooner than we think. Enjoy these beautiful days while you can.
— Pleasantville Senior Citizens will meet from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday at the Pleasantville Community Church and all area seniors are welcome. Take time to stop and visit, play games and have fun. Lunch is served at noon, but reservations must be made by Monday. If you have any questions or would like to make a reservation for dinner, contact Martha Sparks or Leona Burrows.
— The Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department will have a fish dinner this Friday, with the set-up as it was in the spring. The menu includes fried or baked fish, a choice of French fries, baked potato or macaroni and cheese and either applesauce or coleslaw. Place your order Friday afternoon by calling (814) 589-7635 from 1:30-6:30. The dinners may be picked up from 4:30-7, and they will deliver to residents within the borough. Enjoy a good meal and support the fire department.
— Those who registered are reminded that the AMBA Wellness tests will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Titusville on Saturday morning. If you are interested, call (800) 234-8888 to make an appointment. A 13-hour fast is recommended and photo ID is required. If you made an appointment, and will not be able to show up, please let them know. This event is sponsored by the Titusville Lions Club.
— There will be a craft show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at the Grand Valley Fire Department. It might be a good time to do some Christmas shopping.
— The Shamburg Christian Church of God will have a drive-thru Soup & Pie dinner on Saturday, Oct.10, from 3 to 5 p.m., at the Family Life Center. There will be four kinds of soup: chicken noodle, vegetable, potato and ham and chili. There will be four kinds of pies: cherry, apple, pumpkin and sugar free apple. You just drive through and take it home.
— Once we get into October, Halloween is not far away. For several years, Joe Burt and his family on Fleming Road have had the “haunted hayride” in October, and many people look forward to this Halloween event. Everything was decorated just right and the hayride was spooky but fun. Due to the virus situation, they decided not to have the hayride this year, but they are already planning on doing one next year, better than ever. The Burt family appreciates your support and your understanding.
— There has been much talk about Halloween events this year and just what to do. Enterprise will have trick or treat from 1 to 3 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 24 - the week before Halloween. Pleasantville will not have their annual community Halloween party this year, but the borough will have trick or treat. It is scheduled for Thursday, Oct.29, from 6 to 7. Those participating are asked not to be in large groups. Families can be together, but observe the distancing rules, and of course, only go to houses where the light is on. Grand Valley will have trick or treat from 5 to 6:30 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 31.
Military list
Our military list includes Steve Batko, Jay Bowes, Dalton Burns, Sidney Callahan, Jacob Hart, Josh Jacobson, Autumn Kinney, Austin Kinney, Ben Lewis, Shy Lewis, Heather Luchka, Kimberly Miles, Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Andrew Moronski, Ben Nosko, Cody Sterling, Trey Tanner, David Vroman, Bill Wencil and all those serving in the military at this time.
Prayer list
Continue to pray for our leaders, the candidates and our country. Our prayer list includes Peter Weis, infant Kendell Willis, Bob Morris, Lanny Pollard, Millie Weber, Paul Thompson, Lloyd Jackson, Jami Hillman, Lenora Wencil, Chandra Brandon, Mary Ann Kopper, Richard Kinney, Mike Firster, Kay Seeley, Elwin Van Cise, Martha Thompson, Sue Wagner, Audrey Walters, Gary Fratus and all those with coronavirus. Let’s also remember those who are dealing with the terrible storms and the wild fires.
Birthday list
Birthday greetings go to Jeb Sterling on Oct. 1, Matt Thomas and J.R. Chase on Oct. 2, Belinda Wright, Abbi Mott and Nathan Wright on Oct. 3, Dustin Van Cise and Rusy Bingman on Oct. 4, Jeremy Drake on Oct. 5 and Scott Krisnicki on Oct. 6.
Anniversary list
Happy anniversary to Dottie and Roger Shreve on Oct. 4. May everyone have a great day.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-3787.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.