“I sought the Lord, and He heard me, and delivered me from all my fears.” When David had problems (and he had all kinds of trouble), he went to God in prayer. He knew that it didn’t matter what was wrong, God could take care of it. When the problem was worked out, David gave thanks and praise to God.
Abraham Lincoln was born Feb. 12, 1809 to a poor family in Kentucky. He was self-educated and became a successful lawyer before he became involved in politics. He was elected President of the United States in 1860. President Lincoln served during the Civil War and he did not want the country to break up. He once reported that he read the Bible every day to fortify himself for the heavy responsibility he had. After his death, someone went through Lincoln’s well-worn Bible, and one verse apparently had been turned to often - Psalm 34:4 (above).
During the war, President Lincoln was attending a prayer meeting at church when someone came in and said there would be no more prayer meetings for some time. The armed forces had taken over the church and it wouldn’t be available.
President Lincoln stood and said, “As Commander in Chief, I rescind that order. If ever a country needed prayer, it is now, and prayer meeting will be held in this church.” President Lincoln was a man of prayer.
A New York editor told about a trip he and his class had taken to Washington D.C. when he was in junior high. One tour was devoted to Abraham Lincoln and it included the Lincoln Memorial. The young man was impressed with the statue of the 16th President. Many years later he wrote: “I stared into his huge, craggy face, determined yet kindly, with more than a hint of sadness in the deeply shadowed eyes. I came to understand a little of what contemporaries meant when they called him ‘Father Abraham’ - a giant of a man with a compassionate heart and steely resolve, who led the nation through its greatest agony, and at the last hour gave his own life as its greatest martyr.”
There is a cemetery in France, off the coast of Normandy, where pilots are buried. They died during the early, crucial air battles of World War II. Above one of the graves is the definition of leadership: “Leadership is wisdom, courage and carelessness of self.”
We won’t often see giants like Lincoln in office, but it is up to the people to do their part and to always, always pray for those in office. Whether we agree with them or not, we should pray for them and for our country. God knows what’s best and He knows what is in one’s heart. He can change decisions and He can change a heart, when people believe what they pray.
Presidents’ Day is later this month, but Lincoln’s actual birthday is next week. Remember what he stood for and pray that we will have leaders who will guide us to be what God wants our country to be.
Condolences
Sympathy goes to the family of Patrick Reynolds, whose long battle with cancer ended when he died Friday afternoon. Pat is the son of Bruce Reynolds and the late Ruth Reynolds. Pat is survived by his wife, Betty, and two daughters. An open house was held Sunday afternoon at the Reynolds Rustic Venue in Titusville, and the place was packed as many people came to offer sympathy and celebrate Pat’s life. May God give comfort and peace to his family.
Recent events
— Congratulations to Val and Bruce Thomas on becoming great grandparents. Julyssa May, daughter of Tausha Thomas and Matt Foote, was born at 4:20 p.m., Jan. 25, 2020, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca. She weighed 9 pounds, 3 ounces and was 22 1/2 inches long. The new baby was welcomed into the world by many who had anxiously awaited her arrival: grandparents, Heather and Brian Gates, and Angie and Scott Foote; great-grandparents, Sherrie White and Howard Roxberry, and Val and Bruce Thomas; great-great- grandmas Anna Winters and Nancy Chappel; aunts Brandi Burr, Krystal Wright, Harley Brock and Amber Dinicola, uncles Shaun Thomas, Nate Wright, Cameron Gates and Lou Dinicola; great- aunts, Mamie Thomas and Kate Trout and great-uncles, Matt Thomas and Nate Trout. Julyssa also has many great-aunts, uncles and cousins who are glad she is here. Best wishes to the whole family. May God bless this new baby and her parents.
— The Enterprise Methodist Church had a guest speaker for their worship service on Sunday morning. Clay Bannister from the Gideon organization told how he became saved after two Gideons came to visit him in college. He wasn’t going to let them in, but he did and in time Clay gave his heart to the Lord. He later became involved in the Gideon organization.
Gideons International is an organization of Christian business and professional laymen who place Bibles in hotel rooms, hospitals and penal institutions. It began in 1899 with three traveling men in Wisconsin. The group began placing Bibles in 1908 and during World War ll, they supplied the United States armed forces with service Bibles. It’s been over 120 years, and the association continues to do the work God gave them to do.
Clay told about different people who had been given a Bible or found one in a place when they needed it the most. He told one story about a dog getting a hold of a Bible and running off with it. He attempted to go after the dog, but stopped when the dog headed to what was called “the witch house.” He wasn’t going there, and he went home. Some time later, a man came to his door with the Bible the dog had run off with. He had some questions about what he had read, and Clay talked to him. The man accepted Jesus as his Lord and Saviour. God used the dog to get that Bible to the right person at the time he was ready to receive the message.
The Enterprise congregation enjoyed the message. May God bless Clay and all the Gideons who work together to help others learn how to live a full life by knowing God.
— Sunday was Souper Bowl Day of Caring and churches in this area participated. Thanks to all who contributed. You helped make a difference for others.
Many people gathered with family and friends on Sunday evening to watch the Super Bowl game. It was a good game and nice to have someone win who had not won in a long time. Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs.
— We have another winter wedding memory. About 40 years ago, a couple decided to have their wedding in the winter. It was a long, hard winter and the trucks kept the roads plowed, but the snow banks were higher than adults. The bride’s aunt was to make the wedding cake, and two days before the wedding she called to say she wasn’t sure they could get there because of weather conditions. No cake?
People can’t do anything about the weather, and the couple went ahead with the wedding as planned. They were married at the Dempseytown Church and the reception was held at the local fire hall, with many family and friends present. Most of those who attended were local and there were some who were not able to travel because of the weather. The cake - and the aunt - did make it to the festivities. The bride wanted to have her picture taken in front of a snow bank, but the photographer said it was too much white and wouldn’t turn out. Despite the weather, it was a wonderful day and still a very special memory.
The former Valerie Roberts and Bruce Thomas will celebrate 44 years together next Wednesday, Feb. 12. May they have a wonderful day and may God continue to bless their life together.
Pleasantville TOPS
Pleasantville TOPS met Thursday evening at the Pleasantville Community Church with eight weigh-ins. There were three KOPS and five TOPS with Marian as the KOP.
The challenge is: Keep your menu. The positive thought was: “Did you eat cake?”
Sherree’s menu was chosen, Sherree won the 25-cent fund and 50/50 rolled over.
For more information about TOPS, contact Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
— Enterprise Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - 9 a.m., worship; 10:15, Sunday school; 6 p.m., Youth group (parsonage). Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Bible study.
— Faith Community Church, Rev. Jerry Drake - Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11 worship.
— Pleasantville Community, Rev. Shawn Jacobson - Friday, 6 p.m., FAN Night; 6:40 Missions committee meeting and Children’s Council meeting; 7:35, Board of Trustees. Saturday, 12 to 6 p.m., Youth Soup & Pie Dinner. Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45, worship. Tuesday, 6 p.m., Men and Women’s Bible study.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., worship with guest speaker Rev. Dr. David Oyler.
— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Janet Sill - Thursday, 10 a.m., Bible study on “God Calling” led by Pastor Janet. Sunday, 9:50 a.m., worship; 11, Friendship Circle, “God Honoring Piety.”
— Pleasantville Free Methodist Church, Rev. Chuck Riel - Tonight, 6:30, Worship team; 7:30, Prayer meeting. Sunday, 8 a.m., prayer; 9:45, Sunday school; 11, worship; 12:30 p.m., Small group on “The Rock, the Road and the Rabbi.”
— Pleasantville Independent Baptist, Pastor Richard LaRocque - Tonight, 7, Bible study/prayer meeting. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Full Gospel, Rev. Ben McCauley - Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Lord’s Extended Hands Store. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11 worship.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Rev. Fred Frye - Tonight, 6:30, Bible study. Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship; after service, Birthday dinner in Life Center.
— Grand Valley Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Tonight, 6, Bible study (Sarah’s); 7, G & S. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship; 6 p.m. Youth group (parsonage).
Upcoming events
— Pleasantville Senior Citizens will meet from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday at the Pleasantville Community Church. All seniors are welcome to come for games, fellowship and lunch. Lunch is served at noon for a donation, but reservations must be received by Monday. For more information or to sign up for lunch, contact Ginger Mangel or Leona Burrows.
— The youth of the Pleasantville Community Church will have a Soup & Pie Dinner this Saturday. Serving will be from noon until 6 p.m., and there will be a variety of soups to chose from. The meal will also include beverage and dessert and the meal is by donation. The money raised will go toward the youth retreat.
The church is also busy planning for Valentine’s Day. They are currently taking orders for chocolate mugs and chocolate bouquets - all edible. For more information or to place an order, call the Community Church at (814) 589-7526 or contact Colleen Stearns. Orders can be picked up at the church on Feb. 13.
On Valentines’ Day, the Community Church is having a Chocolate Lovers Dream Dessert Bar at the church. For more information or to obtain tickets, phone the church or contact Colleen.
— The annual Festival of Love, sponsored by the Pleasantville Ministerium, will be held Sunday, Feb. 16, at the Pleasantville Community Church. Share your talent of reading, writing, singing or playing an instrument. Play from different denominations come together to share their talents and their faith in God and you are invited. The service will begin at 7 and a time of fellowship and refreshments will be held after the program.
— The Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry will be at the Pleasantville Fire Hall on Wednesday, Feb. 19. There is no charge for the food boxes and no age limit as long as income requirements are met, but pre-registration is required. For more information or to register, phone the Pleasantville Methodist Church at 589-7385. If there is no answer, leave a message and someone will return your call.
— The Pleasantville Methodist Church will have their Shrove Tuesday pancake supper on Feb. 25 in their fellowship hall. Serving will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., and the meal includes all the pancakes you can eat, sausage, beverage and dessert. The cost is by donation and take-outs will be available.
Miltary list
Our military list includes Trey Tanner, Steve Batko, Jay Bowes, Dalton Burns, Sydney Callahan, Jacob Hart, Josh Jacobson, Autumn Kinney, Austin Kinney, Ben Lewis, Samantha Lewis, Shy Lewis, Heather Luchka, Kimberly Miles, Andrew Moronski, Ben Nosko, Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Cody Sterling, David Vroman and Bill Wencil.
Prayer list
Our prayer list includes Mary Ann Kopper, Kyle Miller, Bob Morris, Richard Kinney, Mike Firster, Kay Seeley, Paul Thompson, Jerry Potter, Elwin Van Cise, Lloyd Jackson, Martha Thompson, Sue Wagner, Jami Hillman, Audrey Walters and Gary Fratus.
Birthday list
Happy birthday to Philip Wagner on Thursday, Abbe Blake and Todd Miller on Friday, Lisa Warner and Carla Drake on Saturday, Amy Craig on Sunday, Corey Tanner on Monday and Billy Miller, Carol Brooks and Chrissy McKermen on Tuesday.
Anniversary
Happy anniversary to Val and Bruce Thomas on Feb. 12.
May everyone have a wonderful day.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814)-516-3787.
