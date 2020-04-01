“When my soul fainted within me, I remembered the Lord.”
Jonah was called by God to go to Nineveh, and he didn’t want to go. He took off in another direction, but you can’t hide from God. He got on a boat, and when they were about to be shipwrecked, Jonah knew he was the cause and had the others throw him overboard. God was still caring for Jonah and had the man swallowed by a great fish. That is when he remembered and turned to the Lord.
After America declared its independence, the country went through some trying and desperate days. Benjamin Franklin’s name was well-known and he received a pessimistic letter from a man having a very difficult time. The man ended his letter with the words, “The sun of liberty has set.” Franklin loved the new country and was not afraid of “dark times.” He wrote back, “Then light up the candles!”
Sometimes God allows us to encounter discouraging situations, and, at those times, we need to cling to our faith, not give up in despair. When we feel faint and desperate, we need to turn to God and trust Him.
James McConkey wrote, “What can you do when you are about to faint physically? You can’t do anything! In your weakness you just fall upon the shoulders of some strong loved one, lean hard, and rest until your strength returns.”
The same is true when you are tempted to faint under adversity. The Lord’s message to us is “Be still, and know that I am God.” Hudson Taylor was so weak in the closing months of his life that he said to a dear friend, “I’m so weak that I can’t work or read my Bible, and I can hardly pray. I can only lie still in God’s arms like a little child and trust. And that is all the Heavenly Father asks of you when you grow weary in the fierce fires of affliction.”
Right now, our country is in a trying situation. There are things we need to do for our safety and the safety of others, but there are also many things we can’t do. Don’t give up. When you feel like you can’t go on, remember God’s arms are there ready to support you. When you feel you’re going to “faint,” trust Him.
“How foolish to lean on the arm of flesh when we can be supported by the arm of Omnipotence!”
Condolence
Former Pleasantville resident Shirley Beck Pierce has many friends in this area. She worked at Sylvania and raised her family in Pleasantville. After retiring, she spent her winters in Florida, and later moved to Tennessee but continued to visit family and friends in this area. She and Dick Cox became good friends and he was her faithful companion for several years. I recently received word that Dick died in Florida in March. Our sympathy goes to Shirley and to the Cox family. May God give them comfort and peace.
Maundy Thursday
Thursday, April 9 is referred to as “Maundy Thursday,” the day before Good Friday. Maundy comes from the Latin word “mandatum,” in English, “mandate.” The word means “command” and, in this case, is referring to Jesus telling the apostles to “Love one another.” The day was important to early Christians, and 300 years after the Lord’s death and resurrection, special services were held at the Mount of Olives and Gethsemane to celebrate that day. By the year 500, a Blessing of Oils was included in the service, and later foot-washing was added because Jesus washed the apostles’ feet at the Last Supper. Communion is usually a part of the service.
By washing the apostles’ feet, Jesus displayed humility and servanthood. He wanted His followers to know they were not to be “above others” but to serve others with love. There probably won’t be any Maundy Thursday services next week, but you can still remember that Jesus was a servant to His special friends and that He shared the Passover meal with them (what we now call the “Last Supper” and the first Communion). Take time to remember and serve in love.
Easter memories
Several years ago, most churches had a sunrise service on Easter Sunday. It would be an early service at 7 a.m. or earlier, followed by breakfast, then the regular worship service. Not everyone went to the sunrise service, but a lot of people did. After Wesley Woods opened, near Grand Valley, they started having a sunrise service and so did Cook Forest. Many people started going to those services and then would get back in time for their own regular worship service. Soon most churches quit having their own sunrise services because the people were going elsewhere.
The Wesley Woods service was usually held inside, but the Cook Forest service was outside. One lady told about going to Cook Forest one Easter. It was cold, but the weather wasn’t bad. However during the service, it started to snow, and by the time the service was over, people had to be careful getting home. Someone else told about going to a service at Pymatuming State Park. It was outside and the weather was nice. During the singing, a group of ducks decided to join in, quacking along to the music. That service had their own special choir.
One lady said when she was young, her church had an Easter program and the children would join together and sing songs. They had been collecting money and that morning it was added to a special collection that was sent to a mission.
Another lady always invited her sister and family over for Easter dinner. Her sister had several children, and she did a lot of cooking and preparing the day before. There was an Easter egg hunt for the kids, and they had a dinner of ham, creamed potatoes, homemade rolls and several other dishes, along with a special Easter dessert. They had a good time being together and it is still a special memory.
I just found out that one Pleasantville family used to have a personal visit from the Easter bunny every year. The doorbell would ring on Saturday night, and when they opened the door, the Easter bunny was standing there. He had a basket for each child, and each one received a new pair of tennis shoes, clip-on skates and candy. There was an Easter egg for each one with his or her name on it. Several years later, it is still a special memory.
What Easter memory would you like to share?
Pleasantville TOPS
Pleasantville TOPS received a notice from the TOPS Headquarters that the organizations were not to meet for another month. Everyone is encouraged to take care of themselves, stay healthy and lose weight. For more information, contact Cathy, at (814) 589-7162.
Events and
cancellations
ν Faith Community Church, Enterprise Methodist and Grand Valley Methodist have cancelled all services and activities until further notice. As of this writing, the Independent Baptist Church will have worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday, but no other services or activities. All other Pleasantville churches, the Full Gospel Church and the Shamburg Christian Church have cancelled services for now. If you have any questions or any needs, contact the church or the minister. We must work together to help one another.
ν The Titusville Lenten services have been cancelled. Pleasantville Senior Center and other senior groups in the area are cancelled, for now.
ν The Lord’s Extended Hand Thrift Store, sponsored by the Full Gospel Church, will be closed until further notice.
ν The Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department is still planning its fish fry for Friday, but it will be takeout only. They will deliver to those within the borough. The main course is fried or baked fish, and the meal includes baked potato or French fries, coleslaw or applesauce, and a roll. To place an order, call the fire hall after 1 p.m. Friday, at (814) 589-7635. Meals can be picked up from 4:30 to 7, or if you want delivery, let them know when you place your order.
ν The lobby of the Pleasantville Borough building is closed, but you can call the office at (814) 589-7432 and talk to Stephanie during regular business hours. If you need to make a payment, place it in the mailbox on the outside of the building.
April Fools’ Day
Today is April 1, called April Fools’ Day or All Fools’ Day. April Fools’ Day has been observed for centuries, but the origin is unknown. Ancient Rome celebrated Hilaria on March 25 and the Holi festival was celebrated March 31 in India. These festivals seemed to be related to the vernal equinox (spring) when nature “fools” mankind with sudden weather changes.
On April Fools’ Day, anyone may be the fool. In France, the fooled person was called “poisson d’avril” which means “April fish,” but that origin is also unknown. In Scotland, the gowk (cuckoo) arrives in April, so the fooled person is called a “gowk.” The British brought the custom of April Fools’ Day to America. It has continued with children and adults, and has included simple jokes and elaborate hoaxes. There have been times through the years that The Titusville Herald had some interesting April Fools’ Day tales. Have a good day and, if you get fooled, just laugh it off.
Teddy bear hunt
Some time ago, someone wrote a children’s book called “Finding Teddy Bears.” An area city decided to make a game from that book and invited people to put a teddy bear in their window. Then, when children are out, they can see how many bears they can find. Pleasantville has decided to do that, too. Anyone in the borough or surrounding area who would like to participate, just put a bear in your window. You don’t have to go anywhere or do anything else. When children go by, they can look for bears and see how many they find. Adults may enjoy seeing them, too.
Military list
Our military list includes Ben Lewis, Shy Lewis, Heather Luchka, Kimberly Miles, Sydney Callahan, Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Autumn Kinney, Austin Kinnery, Cody Sterling, David Vroman, Bill Wencil, Trey Tanner, Steve Batko, Jay Bowes, Dalton Burns, Jacob Hart, Josh Jacobson, Ben Nosko and Andrew Moronski.
Prayer list
Pray for those who do have the coronavirus and for our country to work together and help one another. We continue to remember Glenn Ames, Chandra Brandon, Mary Ann Kopper, Kyle Miller, Bob Morris, Richard Kinney, Mike Firster, Kay Seeley, Paul Thompson, Jerry Potter, Elwin Van Cise, Lloyd Jackson, Martha Thompson, Sue Wagner, Jami Hillman, Audrey Walters and Gary Fratus.
Birthday list
Birthday greetings this week go to Karen Chase and Dan Gates on April 2; Bill Emminger on April 3; Cameron Gibson and Jack Porcenaluk on April 4; Renee Schroeder, Ryan McGarvie, Ralph Walters, Jr., Todd Van Cise, Vicki Muir, Shirley Proper and Dan Cosper on April 5; Cathy Kline on April 6; and Roy Pepple, Ken Bickel, Keri McGarvie and Mike Perrett on April 8. May everyone have a great day.
God bless America.
