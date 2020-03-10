“It is vain for you to rise up early, to sit up late, to eat the bread of sorrows: for so He giveth His beloved sleep.” This is one of the psalms of Solomon. He was saying that all hard work is worthless unless God is in it. Modern translations write that last part as “for He gives to His beloved sleep.”
During the Vietnam war, many parents were concerned about their sons’ safety. One father had a son who was a Marine helicopter pilot who flew missions evacuating wounded soldiers from combat zones, and at times, he became very anxious for his son’s safety. One night his deep concern turned into worry, and he couldn’t rest. Then he remembered the verse in Psalms. The father realized that he was letting night hours become filled with anxiety, instead of letting God do His protecting work. Peace came to his soul when he remembered that God was watching over his son, no matter what the circumstances.
One devotional writer saw the last part of that verse in two ways: “He giveth His beloved sleep.” First, God gives us sleep itself to renew our strength. Second, He takes care of our problems and needs while we sleep. Our worrying doesn’t do one bit of good, but God can handle anything.
If you wake up in the morning refreshed, thank God. When you lay down at night, remember that along with the rest you need, God gives His full attention to all your problelms and He keeps working all night. Put your problems in God’s hands and leave them there.
“Don’t take tomorrow to bed with you.”
So many people have been down with flu or other illnesses and right now people are worried about the coronavirus. Worrying doesn’t do any good. Authorities still say the best protection against illness is to wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds. Sing the “Doxology” while washing, that takes 20 seconds. You can get your hands clean and remember that God is in control.
We have had some beautiful weather. The days have been sunny, bright and warmer, more like May. There have been some beautiful sunsets and the nights that the moon was full and bright, it was almost like daylight. Just don’t put away the winter clothes yet. March is known to be unpredictable, and many still expect a St. Patrick’s storm. March has had some major storms, not always on St. Patrick’s Day, but around that time. Many remember the storm on March 13, 1993. The snow came down so fast, the plows couldn’t keep up and no one could go anywhere. Enjoy the beautiful days, but be prepared.
Once again, everyone is urged to be careful and watch out for scams. Some people have gotten phone calls that a loved one needs money or a bill is long overdue and payment must be made immediately. Recently, people in Titusville were visited by someone who wanted to check their fuel bill and see if they had been over-charged. Don’t make a payment or give out personal information. Check out the situation before you do anything. These scams come and go, but they usually come back in one form or another. Maybe you don’t want to be rude, but it is okay to hang up the phone or refuse to answer the door. Just be careful.
Pleasantville
TOPS
— Pleasantville TOPS met Thursday evening at the Pleasantville Community Church with 12 weigh-ins and a total weight loss of 4 1/2 pounds. There were seven TOPS and five KOPS and the top losers were Belinda and Kathy. The challenges are: Eat a salad three times this week and exercise three times this week. The positive thought was: “Did you eat after 7:30?”
Marian’s menu was chosen, Barb won the 25-cent fund and 50/50 rolled over.
There will be a Chinese auction at the next meeting. For more information, contact Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
— Enterprise Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Friday, 7 p.m., Movie Night (Grand Valley). Sunday, 9 a.m., worship; 10:15, Sunday school; 6 p.m., Youth group (parsonage). Monday, 6:30 p.m., VBS meeting (Grand Valley).
– Faith Community Church, Rev. Jerry Drake - Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Pleasantville Community, Rev. Shawn Jacobson - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45, worship; 4 p.m., Youth Group. Tuesday, 6 p.m., Men and Women’s Bible study.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian - Thursday, 12 p.m., 60+ (Coal Oil Johnny’s). Sunday, 9:30, worship with guest speaker Rev. Bill Ohl; after service, brunch.
— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Janet Sill - Thursday, 10 a.m., Bible study on “He Chose the Nails” led by Pastor Janet. Sunday, 9:50, worship; 11, Friendship Circle, “Consequenses for Injustice.”
— Pleasantville Free Methodist Church, Rev. Chuck Riel - Tonight, 6:30, Worship team and Leadership meeting; 7:30, Prayer meeting. Sunday, 8 a.m., prayer; 9:45, Sunday school; 11, worship; 12:30 p.m., Small group on “The Rock, the Road and the Rabbi.”
— Pleasantville Independent Baptist, Pastor Richard LaRocque - Tonight, 7, Bible study/prayer meeting. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Full Gospel, Rev. Ben McCauley - Thursday, 7 p.m., Bible school meeting (Shamburg). Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Lord’s Extended Hands Store. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11 worship.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Rev. Fred Frye - Tonight, 6:30, Bible study. Thursday, 5:30 p.m., Board meeting. Saturday, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Soup & Pie Supper. Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship; 11:15, Congregational meeting.
— Grand Valley Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Tonight, 6, Bible study(Sarah’s); 7, G & S Helping Hands. Friday, 7 p.m., Movie Night. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship; 6 p.m., Youth group (parsonage).
Upcoming events
— The Titusville Community Lenten service will be held at noon today at the Titusville Methodist Church. Today’s speaker will be Rev. David Southwick, minister of the Titusville Branch Fellowship Church. After the service, a luncheon will be served in the fellowship hall for a donation and money collected will go to Heaven’s Loving Hands.
— Pleasantville Senior Citizens will meet from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday at the Pleasantville Community Church. All seniors are welcome to come for games, fellowship and lunch. Lunch is served at noon for a donation, but reservations must be received by Monday. For more information or to sign up for lunch, contact Ginger Mangel or Leona Burrows.
— The Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry will be at the Pleasantville FIre Hall on March 18. There is no charge for the food boxes and no age limit for those who meet income requirements, but pre-registration is necessary. For more information or to register, phone the Pleasantville Methodist Church at (814) 589-7385. If no one answers, leave a message and someone will return your call.
— Love INC will have their annual Winter Picnic from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Thursday at the Titusville Middle School. The menu includes sloppy joes, hotdogs, baked beans, macaroni salad, beverage and dessert and the cost is donation. There will be a Chinese auction for themed baskets and those present will enjoy some family fun provided by some of the Pleasantville area pastors. If you would like to support their backback ministry, bring a can of soup or canned pasta for that mission. Just come, enjoy a good meal and have fun.
No one should say, “There’s nothing to do” this weekend, because there are several different events happening. The Titusville Middle School will present the musical “Frozen Jr.” at Colestock Auditorium in the high school. Thursday and Friday’s performance will begin at 7, and there will be a performance at 2 and 7 on Saturday. Tickets are available at the door. Enjoy the show.
— The Pleasantville Fire Department will have a fish dinner from 5 to 7, Friday evening in the fire hall. The main course is fried or baked fish or chicken nuggets and the meal includes baked potato or French fries, coleslaw or applesauce, beverage and dessert. Enjoy a good meal with family and friends while supporting a good cause.
— Friday night is Movie Night at the Grand Valley Methodist Church, and this week’s movie is “What Would Jesus Do?” The movie starts at 7, and snacks will be served. There is no cost and the public is invited.
— Even if you didn’t know him, most people in the area have heard of Ed Myer. He was Recreation Director in Titusville and involved with the Titusville School for many years. He loved people and working with children and did what he could to create programs they needed. Ed died on Feb. 28. A celebration of his life will be held from 2 to 5 p.m., this Saturday at the Titusville Middle School. The family invites those who who knew him to join them in sharing remembrances and stories about Ed.
— The Shamburg Christian Church of God will have their spring soup & pie dinner this Saturday in the family life center behind the church. Serving will be from 4:30 to 6:30, and it’s all-the-soup-you-can-eat. The soups include: cheesy potato soup, chicken noodle, vegetable beef, chicken tortellini, cheeseburger soup, corned beef & cabbage, stuffed pepper, taco vegetable and chili. The meal also includes crackers, rolls, beverage and a slice of pie for dessert. Stop in for a good meal and fellowship.
— Tuesday is St. Patrick’s Day. Many people will wear a shamrock or something green and have corned beef and cabbage, but that’s not the reason the day was recognized. We need to remember the man who was taken into slavery as a teenager, but turned to his faith to get him through. It was several years before he escaped and got back to his family. Later, Patrick felt God calling him to go back to Ireland. He was hesitant at first, but he did go - with love and compassion. He lived in danger, but continued his mission, and his life was an example of his words. He became the patron saint of Ireland. On Tuesday, give thanks for St. Patrick and those like him who lived their life for others with love for all. Happy St. Patrick’s Day to everyone.
Military list
Our military list includes Ben Lewis, Shy Lewis, Heather Luchka, Kimberly Miles, Sydney Callahan, Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Autumn Kinney, Austin Kinnery, Cody Sterling, David Vroman, Bill Wencil, Trey Tanner, Steve Batko, Jay Bowes, Dalton Burns, Jacob Hart, Josh Jacobson, Ben Nosko and Andrew Moronski.
Prayer list
We remember in prayer Glenn Ames, Chandra Brandon, Mary Ann Kopper, Kyle Miller, Bob Morris, Richard Kinney, Mike Firster, Kay Seeley, Paul Thompson, Jerry Potter, Elwin Van Cise, Lloyd Jackson, Martha Thompson, Sue Wagner, Jami Hillman, Audrey Walters and Gary Fratus.
Birthday list
Birthday greetings this week go to Tim McCauley on March 12, Brad Nosker on March 13, Renee Vroman and Kevin Andrako on March 14, Rayne Hasbrouck and Crystal Nicols on March 15, Kim Wolfe, Sharon McKeown, Chuck Anthony and Lorrie George on March 16, Terry McCandless, Bruce Spring and Bobbie Nosker on March 17 and John Ruth on March 18. May everyone have a wonderful day.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-3787.
