“The Lord is my Shepherd; I shall not want ...”
That’s the first verse of the twenty-third Psalm, one of the most familiar scriptures in the Bible. It continues “I will fear no evil; for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.”
Many people have memorized that Psalm and have quoted it during difficult times. It is often used during funeral services. That psalm can bring peace and comfort to those who read or recall those words.
Everyone goes through difficult times, even terrible times. There may be health problems, financial problems or personal or family problems. Maybe you’ve lost a loved one and it is hard to deal with that person being gone. Maybe you’re concerned about school or work problems, community situations or the state of our country. That psalm can give comfort.
The following story was told by a physician about one of his patients. When Bobby was only four years old, he had been diagnosed with leukemia. A year later, he was in remission but part of his treatment plan involved a series of tests that became a regular routine.
He had lost his hair, chemo often made him sick and the treatments could be very painful. Before one particular treatment, the doctor explained it was important that the boy remain very still and not move around. Bobby assured the doctor and his team that he would be still.
Before they began, Bobby asked, “Would it be okay if I say the twenty-third Psalm while you stick me?”
“Of course, that will be fine,” the doctor replied.
Laying very still, the little boy recited the psalm beautifully. When he was done, Bobby said, “That didn’t hurt much,” but they all knew it had. Then he turned to the doctor and said, “Do you know the Twenty-third Psalm?”
When the doctor replied affirmatively, Bobby said, “Let’s hear you.”
The doctor stumbled through the Psalm, knowing his performance was shabby compared to Bobby’s. While the doctor was reciting, the others in the room were gathering their things together to leave before they were called upon.
When he was through reciting, Bobby said to them, “You know, you really should learn the Twenty-third Psalm by heart. Because when you say it out loud, God hears you and He lets you know inside your heart that He is being strong for you when you can’t be strong for yourself.”
The doctor was impressed and told the story about Bobby and even had it printed. If it worked for a five-year old boy, what could it do for you? God can be strong for you too.
Sympathy
— Sympathy goes to the family of Jerome “Jerry” Wagner, of Titusville, who passed away on Saturday. Jerry was well-known in the area. He had worked at different places in Titusville and he and his wife, Jackie, were active members of the Titusville Methodist Church. He also started and had been active in the local Promise Keepers men’s group. Calling hours will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the Titusville Methodist Church and the memorial service will begin at noon. May God give comfort and peace to his family and those who loved him.
Recent events
March is here. Did it come in like a lion or a lamb? I guess it depends on just where you were and what the weather was like yesterday? Most people are ready for spring. Have a happy March.
— The funeral service for Richard “Dick” Jones, of Pleasantville, was held on Saturday afternoon at the Shamburg Christian Church of God, with Pastor Fred Frye officiating. Dick passed away on Saturday, Feb. 19 at his home. Dick’s favorite song, “I Walk the Line” by Johnny Cash was played, and Pastor Fred incorporated that song into his message.
During his life, Dick “walked the line” with his family, his work and other things in his life. Tara Alberth sang “Sweet Hour of Prayer.” Several people from the Marines were present, and Dick was remembered for his military service with a 21-gun salute. The flag was presented to his son, Bob. May God be with Dick’s family at this time.
— On Saturday evening, the Titusville girls basketball team had an end-of-the-year celebration at the Pleasantville Fire Hall. Dinner was served, there was a program and awards were presented. We offer our congratulations to the girls.
— Everyone is reminded to be careful. You don’t know what to expect from the weather, and even when it looks nice, it could be icy. Several people have fallen lately and some have been badly hurt. Before you go out, check what it is like outside, and if it is really icy, don’t go out unless you have to. We want everyone to be safe and well.
TOPS
Pleasantville TOPS met Thursday evening at the Pleasantville Community Church with seven weigh-ins and a total weight loss of 2 1/2 pounds. There were six TOPS and two KOPS, with Belinda as the top loser and Loretta was the KOP.
The challenges are: Eat breakfast and watch your carbs. The positive thought was: “Did you eat breakfast?”
TOPS will have weigh-in from 5:30 to 6 p.m. on Thursday at the church and the meeting will begin at 6. Anyone interested is welcome to attend. For more information, contact Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
— Enterprise Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Sunday, 9 a.m., worship; 10:15, Sunday school. Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Bible study.
— Faith Community Church, Pastor Ralph Walters - Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Pleasantville Community Church, Rev. Shawn Jacobson - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45, worship; 6 p.m., Youth Group. Tuesday, Men’s and Women’s Bible study.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian - Sunday, 10 a.m., worship by ZOOM with Rev. Rick Cepris, including communion.
— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Jerome Alsdorf - Sunday, 10:30 a.m., worship. Tuesday, Pastor Jerome at church. Wednesday, March 9, 6 p.m., Anniversary planning meeting.
— Pleasantville Free Methodist, Rev. Chuck Riel - Tonight, 6:30, Prayer meeting. Sunday, 8 a.m., prayer; 9:45, Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Full Gospel, Pastor Dave McCauley - Sunday, 9:45 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Pastor Fred Frye - Tonight, 6 p.m., Bible study on Luke. Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship; 11:15, Sunday school. Monday, 6 p.m., “New You in ‘22.”
— Grand Valley Methodist, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Tonight, 6, Ash Wednesday service. Thursday, 6 p.m., Bible study. Sunday, 11 a.m., worship.
Scheduled events
— Today is Ash Wednesday, the beginning of Lent. That means there are 40 days, plus Sundays, before Easter. It used to be a very solemn time, with special services and people giving up something special for lent, but people don’t observe lent like they used to. Some people still give up something during that period. It may be a favorite food, a special activity or something else someone enjoys. That time than should be used in prayer, scripture and time to bring one closer to God.
Some churches have a special service on Ash Wednesday and use ashes to put a cross on the forehead of those present. Lent is a time to prepare your heart and mind for Easter.
There will be an Ash Wednesday service at 6 this evening at the Grand Valley Methodist Church. Pastor Penny Helmbold invites the public to attend.
— The Pleasantville Fire Department Auxiliary will meet at 6 on Thursday evening at the fire hall. The fire department will have a meeting at 6:30. They are looking for new members, so if you are interested, they would be happy to have you attend the meeting.
— Friday is World Day of Prayer. All over the world, people will be praying for their country, their community and the world. Many people, no matter where they live, are anxious right now, unhappy with government situations and decisions made by leaders. Many don’t know what to think or what to do, and when you don’t know what else to do, you can always pray. God is in control and He hears your prayers. Pray for our country and countries all over this earth. Pray that leaders will open up their hearts and do what is best for the people, not themselves. Just take time Friday to pray.
— The Pleasantville Fire Department will have a Stagette at 6 on Saturday evening at the fire hall.
— Next Friday, March 11, the department will have what many have been waiting for — a fish dinner. The dinners will be takeouts, like last year from the back window. To place your order, call (814) 589-7635 and it can be picked up from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Delivery is available in the borough at the same time. The department plans to have a fish dinner every Friday evening through Lent.
— The Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry will be at the Pleasantville Fire Department on Wednesday, March 16. There is no charge for the food boxes, but pre-registration is required. For more information or to register, call the Pleasantville Methodist Church at (814) 589-7385
— There will be a meeting at 6:30 on Tuesday, March 22, at the Pleasantville Borough Building to plan this year’s Memorial Day service. If you have any ideas or would be willing to help, they would be happy to have you attend the meeting.
— Just a reminder that it is tax time. Free tax preparation assistance through the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program is being offered again this year at the Titusville Health and Aging Center, but because of the ongoing pandemic, returns will be prepared using the same process as last year.
With health and safety a top priorty, in-person interactions between volunteers and taxpayers will be limited. Taxpayers will make two short visits to the Health and Aging Center site to exchange information and documents.
Taxpayers can schedule their initial appointments by calling (814) 827-2188 (this is a home phone). More information on the process will be provided during the call.
— Pastor Penny Helmbold, of the Enterprise, Grand Valley and Sanford churches, will have an annual prayer journey during the Easter season. In the Old Testament, Moses told about the plagues that fell on the Egyptians because the Pharoah would not let the Israelites leave Egypt.
After the ninth plague, God gave the Israelites directions on how to avoid the last plague. What He told them was not just for that night, but to be observed on an annual basis to remember the Passover, (The angel of death “passed over” the Israelites).
The theme for this year’s prayer journey is “The Sedar Plate.” The plate contains foods that represent the lives of the Israelites while they were slaves in Egypt and after they left and had a newfound freedom. The prayer journey will tell you just what is on that plate and what each food symbolizes.
Pastor Penny invites the public to join the congregation on this journey, which will be held from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday, April 8 and 9, at the Grand Valley Methodist Church. For more information, call Pastor Penny at (814) 436-7409 or (814) 657-3132.
Military list
Our military list includes Jay Bowes, Dalton Burns, Sydney Callahan, Austin Foster, Jacob Hart, Josh Jacobson, Josiah Jacobson, Autumn Kinney, Austin Kinney, Samantha Lewis, Shy Lewis, Ben Lewis, Heather Luchka, Kimberly Miles, Andrew Moronski, Ben Nosko, Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Cody Sterling, Trey Tanner, David Vroman, Bill Wencil and Noah Willis.
Prayer list
Many people are dealing with various illnesses at this time and we pray that they will feel better soon. We continue to remember Sandy Peterson, Lanny Pollard, Paul Thompson, RIchard Kinney, Alice Jackson, Tammy Jones, Audrey Walters, Mary Ann Kopper, Martha Thompson, Billi Jo Fulton, Gary Fratus, Lenora Wencil, Jami Hillman and Diane Van Cise. Continue to pray for our country and for our leaders, that they will find the answers from God. God bless America.
Birthday list
Happy birthday to Rick Tucker, Sandy SIngleton and Landon Nicols on March 3, Joey Whitton and Toby Burns on March 4, Stephanie Sliker, Gary Fratus and Cru Ryan Nicols on March 5, Jeff Gibson and Pam Drake on March 7, Helga Ruth on March 8 and Stephanie Thompson and Ed Mott on March 9.
Anniversary list
Special anniversary greetings go to Shirley and Bob McClelland, of Grand Valley, who will be celebrating 65 years of marriage today. So many couples can’t seem to make it past a few years and it is uplifting to hear of couples who have a long and beautiful marriage. May God continue to bless Shirley and Bob’s life together.
Happy anniversary to June and Jim Wright on March 5. May everyone have a wonderful day.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-5396.
