“Am I my brother’s keeper?”
That was Cain’s answer when God asked him where his brother was.
Jesus showed love to all people. When He told the crowd to “love thy neighbor,” someone asked Him, “Who is my neighbor?” Jesus told the story of the Good Samaritan.
Family is important, but if we come across a situation where someone needs help and we can do something about it, we should do it. It doesn’t matter if it’s a relative, neighbor or stranger. Yes, in today’s world we have to be careful, but do what you can. Some day you may be the one in trouble, and you’ll want someone to stop and help you.
Several years ago, a report in Canada stated that the “yearly toll of blood and tears exacted by unsafe driving is comparably greater than by murder or any other crime.”
They established that 80 percent of all traffice tragedies can be traced to psychological quirks. Three of the most dangerous curves on the road are:
— Thinking one can mix his drinks with his driving. — Being overcome by sudden waves of irrationality. — Denying that you have quirks.
Even without a recent report, those dangerous curves would still hold true today and any one of them lead to impatience, lack of consideration and irresponsibility.
There were no cars in ancient times, but the Bible has an answer for each of those driving quirks.
Paul cared about all people and he wrote to the Ephesians — “And be not drunk with wine ... but be filled with the Spirit.”
The second curve comes under something else he told the Ephesians — “Let all bitterness, wrath, anger, clamour and evil speaking be put away from you, with all malice.”
The answer to the third curve, Paul wrote to the Corinthians — “Wherefore, let him that thinketh he standeth take heed lest he fall.”
Don’t let a careless driver get you all upset. When something happens, don’t automatically blame someone else. Careful driving should be important to everyone who drives. We are our brother’s keeper. When you’re behind the wheel, keep your mind on your driving and do your best. There are some things that can’t be avoided, but many things can be if we really pay attention.
“A driver is sure to be a loser if he is not his brother’s keeper.”
Recent Events
— A bridal shower for Sarah Kemp was held on Saturday at the Family Life Center behind the Shamburg Church. Sarah’s sister, Krystal Riddle, led the group in games. Sarah’s family provided lots of good food and Krystal made cupcakes. There was lots of love and laughter and Sarah received many nice gifts. There were about 50 present and guests attended from Warren, Meadville, Oil City and the Enterprise area.
Sarah, the daughter of Barb and Lenny Kemp, will marry Austin Best, of Oil City, in May. May they have many years of happiness together.
— Cathy Barker, of Titusville Love INC was the guest speaker at the Shamburg Christian Church of God on Sunday morning. Cathy told how she had driven passed the Love INC gift shop many times before she finally stopped and went in. She was impressed not just by the merchandise, but by the sales people. She soon became a volunteer and later went to work in the office. Love INC was much more than she had realized and she wanted to do her part. Cathy is now director of operations of the organization.
Love INC (In the Name of Christ) works with area churches and other organizations to help people in need, whether it be physical, spiritual or generational. When they hear of a need they do what they can, not just for that time but for the long run. Love INC sponsors several services. A backpack ministry provides simple foods for children. They provide warm and cozy blankets, tissues, lotion and more. Transportation services provide rides to and fom medical appointments. The furniture warehouse has donated furniture for those in need. If someone needs a bed, or any piece of furniture, they will do their best to find the right one and deliver it, complete with sheets and blankets if needed. The Garden of Hope helps people find what they like to do and are good at. Faith & Finance classes help people learn how to handle money matters. There are other classes and counseling services.
Love INC is national, but there are three groups in this area including Titusville, Corry and Warren. The Titusville office covers a large area and does what it can for anyone who comes to them.
The organization can always use volunteers. Even if you just have a couple hours a week and you’re interested, get in touch with someone at Love INC. The store is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Cathy will be happy to talk to anyone interested.
Pastor Fred Frye spoke briefly and the service ended with prayer.
TOPS
Pleasantville TOPS met Thursday evening at the Pleasantville Community Church with nine weigh-ins and a total weight loss of 8 1/2 pounds. There were eight TOPS and one KOP. The group was happy to welcome another new member. The top loser was Belinda and Marian was the KOP.
The challenges are: Watch your portions and write down “every bite” on your menu. The positive thought is: “Did you call a TOPS friend?”
Brenda’s menu was chosen. Vanessa won the 25-cent fund and 50/50 rolled over.
TOPS will meet on Thursday at the church with weigh-in from 5:30 to 6 p.m. The meeting will begin at 6. Anyone interested is welcome to attend. For more information, call Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
Many churches are still “off schedule.” Some churches are having services online and others are meeting with a set up for radio or on-line services. Most of those who are meeting encourage wearing masks and social distancing. We still need to be careful, wherever we go.
— Enterprise Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Sunday, UMCOR Day, 9 a.m., worship; 10:15, Sunday school. Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Bible study.
— Faith Community Church, Rev. Jerry Drake - Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Pleasantville Community, Rev. Shawn Jacobson - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45, worship; 4:45 p.m., Young adults; 6, Youth group. Tuesday, 6 p.m., Men’s and Women’s Bible study.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian - Sunday, 10 a.m., in the sanctuary.
— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Janet Sill - Sunday, 9:50 a.m., worship; 11, Friendship Circle on the end times.
— Pleasantville Free Methodist Church, Rev. Chuck Riel - Sunday, 8 a.m., prayer; 9:45, Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Pleasantville Independent Baptist, Pastor Richard LaRocque - Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Full Gospel, Pastor Dave McCauley - Today, 6 p.m., Prayer and Bible study. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Pastor Fred Frye - Tonight, 6, Bible study on “What happens when life on earth ends?” Thursday, 5:30 p.m., Board meeting. Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship; 11:15 a.m., Sunday school.
— Grand Valley Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Sunday, UMCOR Day, 10:30 a.m., worship.
Scheduled events
This is National Chocolate Chip Cookie week. If you like chocolate chip cookies, have some and enjoy them with many other people who call them their favorite cookie.
— The Pleasantville Ministerium is having on-line Lenten services every Wednesday through March 31. The Lenten series will be on the parables of Jesus. A new service will be posted around 7 p.m. each Wednesday to the Pleasantville Ministerium Facebook page.
— Pleasantville Senior Citizens had their first meeting of the year last Thursday. Two members were unable to attend due to illlness. Those present enjoyed playing Mexican Train, a good lunch and just visiting. They will meet at the Pleasantville Community Church on Thursdays. The doors will open at 10 a.m. for games and visiting. All interested seniors are welcome to attend. Dinner will be served at noon, but meals must be ordered by Monday. For more information or to order a meal, contact Martha Sparks or Leona Burrows.
— The Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department will have a fish dinner on Friday. It will be takeout only. The meal will include: fried or baked fish or chicken tenders, baked potato, French fries or macaroni and cheese, coleslaw or applesauce and a roll. Call the fire department at (814) 589-7635 from 1 to 6 p.m., to place your order. You can pick up your order from 4:30 to 7. The fire department will deliver within the borough.
— It’s that time of year again. Daylight savings time begins this weekend. On Saturday night, turn your clocks ahead one hour or you will be late on Sunday.
— The Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry will be at the Pleasantville fire hall on Wednesday, March 17. There is no charge for the food boxes but preregistration is necessary. For more information or to register, call the Pleasantville Methodist Church at (814) 589-7385. If no one answers, leave your name, number and a message and someone will return your call.
— Due to weather conditions, the Pleasantville Methodist Church cancelled its pancake supper on Shrove Tuesday. The dinner has been rescheduled for next Wednesday on St. Patrick’s Day. It will be an all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage supper, with the fellowship hall set up for social distancing. Gluten-free pancakes will be available and dessert is included. Dinner will be served from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and take-outs will be available. You can call the church at (814) 589-7385, from 4:15 to 6 to place your order.
— The Grand Valley Volunteer Fire Department will have a drive-thru chicken and biscuit dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 20.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God will have a drive-thru Soup & Pie Dinner from 4 to 6 p.m., on Saturday, March 27. It’s all-the-soup-you-can-eat. There will be four kinds of soup: chicken noodle, vegetable, potato & ham and chili. Dessert will be a slice of pie, either apple or cherry. The cost is a donation.
— If you haven’t done your taxes yet, don’t put it off too long. Free tax preparation assistance is available through the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program at the Titusville Health and Aging Center. It is different than previous years. With health and safety a top priority this year, the program is limiting in-person interactions between volunteers and taxpayers. Taxpayers will make two short visits to the Titusville site to exchange information and documents. To schedule their initial appointment, taxpayers can call (814) 827-2188. This is a home phone number. More information will be provided during the call.
Military list
Our military list includes Kimberly Savitz, Kimberly Miles, Heather Luchka, Shy Lewis, Autumn Kinney, Bill Wencil, David Vroman, Trey Tanner, Cody Sterling, Lucas Savitz, Ben Nosko, Andrew Moranski, Ben Lewis, Austin Kinney, Josh Jacobson, Jacob Hart, Dalton Burns, Jay Bowes and Austin Foster. Pray for all those in the military. They need our support.
Prayer list
Our prayer list includes Kay Seeley, Elwin Van Cise, Paul Thompson, Maxine Brandon, Faith Francis, Bob Stewart, Peter Weis, Dick Jones, Lanny Pollard, Lloyd Jackson, Lenora Wencil, Jami Wencil, Mary Ann Kopper, Richard Kinney, Mike Firster, Gary Fratus, Martha Thompson, Sue Wagner, and Audrey Walters. Remember those with the virus and pray that it will soon be over.
Birthday list
Birthday greetings go to Vicki Hawthorne and Jim Ruth on March 11, Tim McCauley on March 12, Brad Nosker on March 13, Renea Vroman and Kevin Andrako on March 14, Rayne Hasbrouck and Crystal Nicols on March 15, Kim Wolfe, Sharon McKeown, Chuck Anthony and Lorrie George on March 16 and Terry McCandless, Sharon Hasbrouck and Bobbie Nosker on March 17. May everyone have a wonderful day.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-3787.
