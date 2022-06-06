“I’ve seen the lightning flashing, I’ve heard the thunder roll ... I’ve heard the voice of my Saviour, bidding me still to fight on; He promised never to leave me, never to leave me alone.”
There have been some bad storms recently and they can be scary. When it storms, I remember those words from that hymn “Never Alone.”
It was written years ago and was often sung during worship services, but you don’t find it in most of the newer hymn books. It’s too bad, because that hymn says a lot.
After the Israelites left Egypt, God told them, “I will not fail thee nor forsake thee.” Joshua reminded them, “God is with thee whithersoever thou goest.’’ Years later the Hebrews were reminded that God said, “I will never leave thee, nor forsake thee.”
“Never Alone” was always one of my favorite hymns. When I would hear thunder or see flashes of lightning, I would remember the words of that hymn and I wasn’t afraid.
Over the years, there were different times when something happened and I was uneasy and didn’t know what to do. Then I would remember that hymn. I knew I wasn’t alone, that God was with me and He would see me through, no matter what.
God never promised that life would be easy. Everyone goes through bad times. They may be financial or social, or they may be sorrow or grief.
Sometimes we look back and wish we could change things, wish things were different. God doesn’t want us to live in the past. Sometimes, we just have to accept things and move on, knowing God is still in charge and He knows what He is doing.
Several years ago, my Dad was recovering from a heart attack and Mom worried when he went off by himself. One day she said to him, “You shouldn’t be alone.” He replied, “I’m never alone.”
She knew what he meant and it did help. (Yes, she still worried about him.) No one was home the night Dad died, but I knew he wasn’t alone. The angels came to take him Home and my mother was there to greet him.
No matter where you are or what the cirsumstances, you are never alone. Just reach out to Him and ask His help. Give Him your hand and let Him guide you.
The situation may not change, but you will be able to handle whatever comes along.
“No never alone ... No never alone ... He promised never to leave me, Never to leave me alone.”
Sympathy
— Sympathy goes to the family of Ben Reynolds, of Grand Valley, who passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Erie.
Ben grew up in Titusville and later owned and operated several service stations. He married the late Ann Zerres and they had two children; Beth and Becki.
He was a member of the Enterprise Methodist Church and his daughter and son-in-law, Beth and Mark Dunning, live in Enterprise. Becki and her husband, Richard, live in Centerville.
The funeral service will be held at 11 this morning at the Gordon Garrett Funeral Home in Titusville. May God give comfort and peace to his family.
— Sympathy goes to the family of Nancy Hawk who passed away at her home Saturday evening. The former Nancy Gulland grew up in Titusville and graduated from Colestock High School.
She married the late Norval “Jim” Hawk in 1957, and they got a farm just outside of Pleasantville. She loved all kinds of animals and they had several, but horses were her favorite. She and Jim often rode horses in local parades.
She loved people and was kind and friendly to all. She will be missed by all who knew her. Nancy had a brother and three sisters in nearby areas. Her sister and brother-in-law, Sharon and Harry Hasbrouck, live in Pleasantville. May Nancy’s family feel God’s comfort and loving presence.
Recent events
— Kim and Jason Hasbrouck from Illinois spent a week in the Pleasantville area. They spent the first three days visiting Kim’s father, Jim Bailey, in Tionesta. The next three days, they spent with Jason’s parents, Sharon and Harry Hasbrouck. One afternoon, they went to a little league game to watch their nephew, Zach Boemmel play ball. Kim and Jason left Friday afternoon.
— The Pleasantville Methodist Church had their annual Memorial Day service in memory of church family who had passed away in the past year. After the children’s message, there was music ministry by pianist Joe Kovach. As the names of those who had died were read, a family member came to the front of the sanctuary and lit their loved one’s candle. Pastor Jerome Alsdorf spoke on “Bee-havior,” and the closing hymn was “This Is My Father’s World.”
— Shamburg Christian Church of God had their first outdoor service of the season. Those present met at the pavilion across from the church. Some sat at the tables and others brought their chairs. Carol Brooks played the keyboard and Tara Alberth led the singing. Some birds even joined in. Weather permitting, worship service will be held outside during the summer.
— A small parade was held in Pleasantville on Monday. The Titusville Band led the parade from the school parking lot to Fairview Cemetery. The service began at noon, with Mayor Martha Long presiding.
Pastor Fred Frye, from the Shamburg Christian Church of God, served as chaplin. The prelude was by Titusville High School Marching Band, with director Kevin Vinson. SGT Jay Chappel raised the flag and led everyone in the pledge of allegiance to the flag.
The band played “The Star Spangled Banner,” and after everyone was seated, the band played “America, Sweet Land of Liberty.” The mayor gave the welcome and Pastor Fred gave the invocation.
Fifth grade students from Mrs. Chamberlin’s and Mrs. Phenicie’s classes, recited the “Gettysburg Address.” Tim Spence gave the roll call of veterans and Daniel McMunn placed a wreath on the hook by the flag pole. Pastor Fred offered prayer, then “TAPS” was played by members of the band, followed by “God Bless America.”
Bryan “Bubba” Baker introduced the speaker, James Baker. Pastor Fred gave the benediction. Everyone was encouraged to look at the eagles made by the first grade students of Mrs. Johnson and Mrs. Mitchell. The students had answered the question “What it means to be Americans.”
Everyone was invited to a get-together and light luncheon.
— It was a beautiful Memorial Day, sunny and bright. It was a good day for cookouts, picnics and outdoor activities. It was also a day to give thanks for those who died so we could live “in the land of the free and the home of the brave.”
TOPS
Pleasantville TOPS met Thursday evening at the Pleasantville Community Church with 8 weigh-ins and a total weight loss of 5 1/2 pounds and two turtles (weight stayed the same). There were six TOPS and two KOPS, with Kathy and Brenda as the top losers.
The challenges are: Eat fruit and walk at least three times. The positive thought was: “Did you do something nice for yourself?”
Sally’s menu was chosen, Sally also won the 25-cent fund and 50/50 rolled over.
TOPS will have weigh-in from 5:30 to 6 p.m. on Thursday at the church and the meeting will begin at 6. For more information, contact Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
— Enterprise Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Sunday, 10 a.m., worship. Monday, 7 p.m., Bible school meeting (Shamburg church).
— Faith Community Church, Pastor Ralph Walters - Tonight, 6, Bible study. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Pleasantville Community Church, Rev. Shawn Jacobson - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45, worship; 6 p.m., Youth Group. Tuesday, Men’s and Women’s Bible study.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian - Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., free meal (chapel). Sunday, 9:30 a.m., worship with guest speaker Josh Bott.
— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Jerome Alsdorf - Friday and Saturday, yard sale. Sunday, 6:30 a.m., Men of Integrity (campgrounds); 10:30 a.m., worship
— Pleasantville Free Methodist, Rev. Chuck Riel - Tonight, 6:30, Prayer meeting. Sunday, 8, prayer; 9:45, Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Full Gospel, Pastor Dave McCauley - Sunday, 9:45 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship. Monday. 7 p.m., Bible school meeting (Shamburg church).
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Pastor Fred Frye - Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 10 a..m. to 2 p.m., Pricing committee. Tonight, 6 p.m., Bible study on Luke. Friday, Yard sale set up. Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., yard sale. Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship. Monday, 7 p.m., Bible school meeting.
— Grand Valley Methodist, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Thursday, 9 a.m., Bible study. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship; 6 p.m. Youth group.
Scheduled events
Happy June! This is a busy time of year with graduations, weddings, reunions and other get-togethers. School will be out soon and many people are planning vacations. Enjoy this month.
— The Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry will be at the Pleasantville Fire Hall on Wednesday, June 15. There is no charge for the food boxes for those who quality, but pre-registration is necessary. For more information or to register, call the Pleasantville Methodist Church at (814) 589-7385. If no one answers, leave your name and phone number and someone will return your call.
— Pleasantville Senior Citizens will meet on Thursday at the Pleasantville Community Church. The doors open at 10 a.m., for playing games and fellowship. Lunch is served at noon, but reservations for a meal must be made by Monday. All area seniors are welcome to attend. For more information or to make a reservation, contact Martha Sparks or Leona Burrows.
— The Pleasantville Fire Department Auxiliary will meet at 6 on Thursday at the fire hall. Members of the fire department will meet at 6:30. They are looking for new members.
— Students who attend Tidioute School will have their last day on Friday. Seniors will graduate Friday evening, and one Pleasantville resident, Jack Zahner, will be one of the graduates.
— Saturday will be Pleasantville’s community yard sale. The Pleasantville Fire Department Auxiliary will be set up in the fire hall from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Those participating can set up on Thursday. During the sale, the kitchen will be open and the restrooms will be available. Tables are still available, so if you are interested, call Martha Long at (814) 589-5363.
The Pleasantville Methodist Church will also be set up Friday and Saturday. If you have any items you would like to donate, contact Celene Watson.
The Shamburg Christian Church of God will have a yard sale in the pavilion across from the church on Saturday.
The Presbyterian Church will be offering free meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in front of the chapel.
— Men of Integrity will meet at 6:30 on Sunday morning at Thomas Hall on the Free Methodist Campgrounds. This is open to men of all denominations, and anyone interested is welcome to attend.
— After His resurrection, Jesus spent 40 days on earth, and much of that time was with His disciples. He wanted to be sure that they believed in His death and resurrection. On that last day, they watched Jesus ascend into the clouds. Jesus had given His apostles the task “Go into all the world and preach the gospel to every creature.” but first His followers were to “wait in Jerusalem to be endowed with power from on high.” Ten days after His ascension, the Holy Spirit ascended as tongues of fire on their heads. They began speaking in different languages. When a questioning crowd formed, Peter spoke to them, and 3,000 people believed. It was the birth of the church. This Sunday is Pentecost Sunday, in remembrance of that special day.
— The Pleasantville Presbyterian Church recently purchased some chimes, which will be blessed during the worship service. The chimes will then be hung in the tree outside of the church to remind people of God’s gift of the Holy Spirit.
— Titusville students go to school three days next week and the last day is Wednesday. Graduation is Friday, June 10.
— Saturday, June 11, will be “Community Junk Collection Day” in Pleasantville. Put your junk along the sidewalk and it will be picked up Saturday. If you have any questions, call the borough office.
— The Shamburg Christian Church of God will have a chicken barbeque on June 11. Weather permitting, it will be at the pavilion across the road from the church and the cost is a donation. The menu includes: barbeque chicken, macaroni salad, baked beans, applesauce, dessert and beverage. Serving will be from 4 to 6, and takeouts will be available.
— A community vacation Bible school will be held June 20 - 24, at the Shamburg Christian Church of God. The theme is “Babylon: Daniel’s Courage in Captivity.” Each evening there will be music, a Bible story, crafts, games and snacks. Children age four and up are welcome and those age 12 and up will have a special activity. The Enterprise Methodist Church and the Full Gospel Church are participating and anyone else who would like to attend or volunteer is welcome. For more information, call (814) 516-5396.
— Remember, reservations for the Pleasantville Alumni banquet are due June 11. The banquet will be held Saturday, June 25, at the Pleasantville Fire Hall.
— The Pleasantville Festival will officially open at 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 14, on the grounds of the fire department. There will be a variety of vendors from 4 to 9, and the kitchen will be open from 5 to 9 each evening and there will also be a silent auction at that time. The drawing for the auction will be held Saturday evening. The Gymnastic Team will be in the pavilion from 5 to 6:30 that evening. Kids’ Night and the Community truck show will be from 5 to 7. Kids Inflatable Fun will be held from 5 to 9 and there is no charge. Gellyball will be held from 5 to 9. Jim Felix will present “Sounds of Elvis” from 7 to 9. The festival will continue through Saturday.
Military list
Our military list includes Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Cody Sterling, Noah Willis, Bill Wencil, Sydney Callahan, Shy Lewis, Ben Lewis, Trey Tanner, David Vroman, Jay Bowes, Ben Nosko, Dalton Burns, Heather Luchka, Kimberly Miles, Andrew Moronski, Austin Foster, Josh Jacobson, Josiah Jacobson, Jacob Hart, Autumn Kinney and Austin Kinney.
Prayer list
Our prayer list includes Paul Thompson, Sandy Peterson, Tammy Jones, Richard Kinney, Lanny Pollard, Audrey Walters, Mary Ann Kopper, Martha Thompson, Gary Fratus, Lenora Wencil and Jami Hillman. Remember to pray for our country and the families of the shooting victims in Texas.
Birthday list
Happy birthday to Laney Brown on June 2, Krystal RIddle on June 3, Richard Vroman and Lisa Campbell on June 4, Ben Atkins on June 6, Amy DeArment and Carie DeArment on June 7, and Sara Kemp, Phil Beichner and Christy Wright on June 8.
Anniversary list
Happy anniversary to Kelly and Joel Johnson on June 6. May everyone have a wonderful day.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-5396.
