How did everyone’s harvest turn out this year? My garden got taken over by squash. My boys have plenty of pumpkins for carving this year. I tried orange cherry tomatoes for the first time this year and they were delicious. My two rows of corn actually grew without critters getting them. The chickens only flew over the fence a couple times.
I am considering expanding the garden next year. The squash definately need to be separate from the rest of my vegetables. My poor tomatoes plants grew but only produced a few tomatoes. There is a pumpkin growing right in one of the cages.
I’ve seen a squash arch used for growing vertically. It is supposed to produce higher yields in less space. The trellis gives the vines something to grab onto. Since the crop is off the ground, there will be less rot or blemishes. The leaves also get more light and air. Well, I think I just talked myself into another spring project for next year.
Upcoming events
— The Pennsylvania State Fishing Tournament will be held in Tidioute from Sept. 23-26.
— Grand Valley’s Fall Horse Show is Sept. 26 beginning at 9 a.m. All ages are welcome. There is a fee for each class. A few of the classes include, “Thread the needle,” “Keyhole” and “Knock the can.” The kitchen will be open as well.
— The Evergreen Charge Church Conference is Oct. 12 at 6:30 at the Enterprise UM Church.
— Grand Valley’s Fall Turkey Party is Oct. 16. Doors open at 6 p.m. and raffles begin at 6:30. Contact a Grand Valley VFD member to purchase tickets.
— Miracle Mountain Ranch’s Harvest Party is Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Groups/clubs
— Eldred Township meetings are held on the second Wednesday of every month. Contact Eldred Township at (814) 436-7654 for more information.
— Southwest Township meetings are held on the first Monday of every month. Contact Southwest Township at (814) 589-7551 for more information.
— The Grand Valley Volunteer Fire Department is in need of ambulance and fire personnel, as well as social members to help with work bees and fundraisers.
There are work bees on Tuesday nights at 6.
Monthly meetings are held on the first Thursday of every month at 7 p.m.
— The Grand Valley Desperados next meeting is Oct. 4, 6:30 p.m. at the sportsman’s club. If anyone is interested in finding out more about the Desperados’ 4-H Club, contact leaders Sam Greer or Connie Tenney at (814) 827-9462.
— Sanford Saddles and Spurs 4-H Club participated in the The Warren County 4-H Roundup. The top three placings in each class will move on to the district horse show in September. Anyone interested in joining the Sanford Saddles and Spurs 4-H Club should contact leaders Matt and Dianna Maille at (814) 436-7778.
Church news
The Evergreen Charge Churches consist of Grand Valley UM, Sanford UM and Enterprise UM. Livestreaming of the service will be posted to the Grand Valley United Methodist Facebook page on Sundays at 9 a.m.
— Grand Valley United Methodist Church Sunday worship is at 11 a.m.
— Sanford United Methodist Church Sunday worship is at 10 a.m. There is a cleaning/workbee tomorrow morning at the church beginning at 10a.m.
— Enterprise United Methodist meets at 9 a.m. for worship.
— Bible study takes place on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at the Enterprise Church. All are welcome to attend.
Contact Pastor Penny Helmbold at (814) 657-3132 for more information or questions.
— Sanford Kid’s Club meets every first and third Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Sanford Church. Anyone age 3 to 5th grade is welcome to attend. New this year will be a Bible study for the parents upstairs during club sessions. Contact Amanda Ongley at (814) 873-7483 for more information.
— If you know of someone in need during this time, reach out to G&S Helping Hands or Pastor Penny Helmbold at (814) 436-7409 or at pastorpenny12@yahoo.com.
Condolences
Emily Tucker, 39, passed away on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 after an extended illness. She was a member of the Grand Valley VFD as an EMT. Thoughts and prayers go out to the friends and family of Emily.
Recipe
Not sure how I’ve went my whole life without knowing about the 7 layer salad. Maybe its because I’m from the north. It’s easy, looks pretty and is easy to make ahead of time.
7 Layer Salad
Ingredients
— 3/4 head iceberg lettuce — 1 cup frozen peas thawed
— 4 hard boiled eggs
— 3/4 cup chopped green onions
— 2 medium tomatoes diced bite size pieces
— 6 slices bacon cooked crisp and crumbled
— 1 cup shredded cheddar
— 1 cup mayonnaise
— 1 cup sour cream
— 2 tablespoons sugar
— salt & pepper
Directions
In a 3 1/2-quart glass bowl or trifle dish, chop the lettuce in to bite size pieces and add it to the bottom of the bowl in an even layer.
Add a pinch of salt and pepper over the lettuce.
Add the peas, eggs, onions, tomatoes, bacon and cheese, layering them closer to the edges of the bowl if you choose. Add another sprinkle of salt and pepper then set aside.
In a medium bowl, mix the mayonnaise, sour cream and sugar. Stir well and spread over the top of the salad “sealing” it all the way to the edge of the bowl. Sprinkle with a bit of cheese or bacon before serving, or cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for up to two days.
Birthdays
Aimee Thompson (Sept. 18)
Matt Maille (Sept. 19)
Timmy Anderson (Sept. 20)
Jocelyn Stearns (Sept .20)
Final note
If anyone would like to help out with having a Valley Day for next year feel free to reach out to me.
