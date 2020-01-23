Upcoming events
— Due to the inclement weather last week, Grand Valley Methodist Church’s movie night was postponed until tonight. The church will be showing the movie, ‘Overcomer’ in their fellowship hall at 7 p.m. Popcorn and refreshments will be available but you are welcome to bring a snack to share. This event is open to the public and there is no charge.
— Miracle Mountain Ranch is having a Winter Blast Retreat this weekend. It begins tonight with registration at 4:30 p.m. The weekend includes trail rides, tubing, octaball and more activities for children ages 8 to 14. This event concludes Saturday at 7 p.m.
— Every Friday, Feb. 28 to Apr. 10, the Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department will be having fish dinners from 5 to 7 p.m. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children under 12 and age 3 and under are free.
— PVFD will be having their annual ‘Stagette’. This reverse ladies raffle will be held March 7. The doors open at 4:30 p.m. and cost is a $25 donation.
— A paint class will be hosted by the Grand Valley Desperados at the Grand Valley Volunteer Fire Department. It will take place on March 28 from 1 to 3 p.m. Painting supplies, snacks and drinks will be provided. The cost is $25 per person. Tickets will be available the beginning of Feb. Contact Connie Tenney for more information, at (814) 827-9462.
— There will be a Craft Camp at Wesley Woods from April 3 at 7 p.m. to April 5 at 11 a.m. This is a women’s event for ages 18 and above, or 14 and above with a guardian. Ladies are invited to bring whatever craft projects may interest them to work on or gain inspiration from others. Crochet, knit, sew, quilt, paint, draw or scrapbook while having fireside bible studies with other ladies during this retreat.
There will also be a Man Camp the same weekend for ages 18 and above, 14 with guardian. The weekend retreat will consist of diving into scripture while also enjoying activities including a trip to our shooting range and nerf battles.
Groups/clubs
— Eldred Township supervisors will hold their 2020 regular monthly meetings and their sewer system meetings on the second Wednesday of each month starting at 5:30 p.m. at the township building, 2915 Newton Road, Pittsfield, Pa.
— The Grand Valley Volunteer Fire Department is in need of ambulance and fire personnel, as well as social members to help with work bees and fundraisers.
The fire department would like to remind residents to make sure their addresses are visible for emergency personnel.
The department has work bees on Tuesday nights at 6.
Monthly meetings are held on the first Thursday of every month, at 7 p.m.
— The Grand Valley Desperados’ next meeting will be held on Feb. 3 at 6:30 p.m. at the Grand Valley firehall. The club will be finishing up their poster display, working on summer clinics and horse shows.
If anyone is interested in finding out more about the Desperados 4-H Club contact leaders, Sam Greer or Connie Tenney with any questions, at (814) 827-9462.
— The Sanford Saddles & Spurs 4H club’s next meeting will be held on Feb. 9 at 3 p.m. at the Grand Valley Church. If anyone is interested in finding out more about the Sanford Saddles and Spurs 4-H Club, they can contact leaders Matt and Diana Maille, at (814) 436-7778.
Church schedules
— Grand Valley United Methodist Church Sunday school is at 10 a.m.; worship is at 11; youth group is at 6 p.m. (in the parsonage basement) and is open to all children in sixth through 12th grades. Bible studies are held on Wednesdays at 6 p.m.
— G&S Helping Hands meet the first Wednesday of every month at Grand Valley United Methodist Church at 4 p.m.
— Sanford Church Sunday worship is at 10 a.m. Sanford’s youth group will start back up on March 5 at 5 p.m. This youth group is open to children ages 4 to 12. For more information contact Gerri Anderson, at (814) 827-7708.
Condolences
Bonny Fae Smith, 61, of Grand Valley, passed away at her home on Sanford Road after a decade-long battle with Huntington’s disease.
Bonny was born in Wilkinsburg, Pa. on Mar. 31, 1958 to Ralph L. Hensley and Jane Gunning Hensley. She married William C. Smith on Feb. 29, 1980.
She was the owner and manager of the Grand Valley Market in Grand Valley, Pa. from 1985 to 1996.
Condolences go out to her husband, Bill Smith, and her family and friends.
Birthdays
Happy birthday to...
Bill Perry (Jan. 26)
Nick Stec (Jan. 28)
Recipe
It’s a great time of year to try out different soup recipes. This soup has a lot of flavor and will warm you up on these bitter winter days.
Cabbage Roll Soup
Ingredients:
— 1 pound of ground beef
— 1 onion
— 3 teaspoon. minced garlic
— 1 teaspoon paprika
— 1 teaspoon oregano
— 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
— 5 cups shredded cabbage
— 1 large can tomato sauce
— 1 can stewed tomatoes
— 1/2 cup shredded carrots
— 1 box beef broth
— 2 tablespoon. worshire sauce
— 1/4 cup brown sugar
— 2 cups of cooked rice
Directions:
Cook rice according to directions, set aside. Brown ground beef with onion. In a large pot, combine all ingredient except rice. Cook until vegetables are tender, approximately 45 minutes. Add rice. Serve with shredded parmesan on top.
Contact me
All are welcome to contribute any local events, club news, seasonal activities, reunions, births, marriages, get-togethers, family recipes and any other Grand Valley happenings. I appreciate any and all feedback from the community.
Please submit information by noon on Thursday so I can get it into Friday’s column. Thank you.
Alissa Savitz can be reached by phone, 814-964-7453 or by email, at grandvalleyvoice@gmail.com.
