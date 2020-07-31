Fresh off the cob, sweet kids with even sweeter corn

The farmers’ market stands are filling up with corn this week. For the Hasbrouck family, growing corn has been family tradition. Great-gramma Dolyne Hasbrouck began selling her and husband George’s sweet corn in 1979. Her son, Kim, took over in 1994. The Hasbroucks were good friends with the Linsteds who owned the bowling alley in Titusville. This led to the arrangement of selling their truck loads of corn in the Lin Van Lanes parking lot. The Hasbrouck heritage of corn continues with Kim and Rayne’s three children; Willy, Erica and Rachel. The grandchildren get involved too, tagging along in the fields to help harvest the corn. Be sure to get a bushel of this ‘a-maize-ing’ corn this season!
Upcoming events
— Tidioute community yard sales will take place tomorrow.
— The Tidioute Area Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary is having a craft show tomorrow.
— Wesley Woods is hosting its 19th Annual Golf Scramble on Sept. 12 at Riverside Golf Course in Cambridge Springs. All proceeds benefit the ministry of Wesley Woods and sending kids to camp. Register by phone at (814) 456-6268 or email pastor@glenwoodumc.org.
— The Pennsylvania State Championship Fishing Tournament will take place in Tidioute from Sept. 25-27.
— The Fall Family Fun Horse Show will be Sept. 27. The show will take place at the Grand Valley Show Ring, next to the old Pinecreek Sportsman’s Club building. For more details, contact Connie Tenney at (814) 827-9462.
Groups/clubs
— The Newton Cemetery is in need of donations to help with the upkeep of the property. Contributions can be sent to Pat Brown at 41 Brown Road, Pittsfield, Pa., 16340. For more information, Pat can be reached by phone at (814) 436-7779.
— Eldred Township will hold its next township meeting on Aug. 12 through teleconference. Due to the CDC guidelines, it is recommended to hold meetings via a conference call to minimize exposure to the coronavirus. Contact Eldred Township at (814) 436-7654 to get access information to the teleconference township meeting.
— The Grand Valley Volunteer Fire department is in need of ambulance and fire personnel, as well as social members to help with work bees and fundraisers.
There are work bees on Tuesday nights at 6.
Monthly meetings are held on the first Thursday of every month at 7 p.m.
— If anyone is interested in finding out more about the Desperados 4-H Club, contact leaders Sam Greer or Connie Tenney with any questions, at (814) 827-9462.
— The Sanford Saddles & Spurs 4-H club will continue to meet through Zoom the second Sunday of each month at 3 p.m.
If anyone is interested in finding out more about the Sanford Saddles and Spurs 4-H Club, contact leaders Matt and Diana Maille, at (814) 436-7778.
Church schedules
— Grand Valley United Methodist Church worship is at 11 a.m. Sunday school will resume in the fall.
— Sanford Church Sunday worship is at 10 a.m.
There will also be an outside service at each church. You can either sit in your car or in a chair that you bring with you and listen to the service through the sound system, which will be set to reach people outside. Bulletins and hymnals will be provided for those who choose to stay in their cars. Livestreaming of the services will continue to be posted to the Grand Valley Facebook page.
Vacation Bible School has been cancelled for this year.
— The Evergreen youth group has resumed meeting and will now meet every Sunday from 6-7:30 p.m.
— The Evergreen Charge Kids Club will resume meeting at the Sanford United Methodist Church in the fall. If you have any questions, contact Amanda Ongley at 873-7483.
— If you know of someone in need during this time, reach out to G&S Helping Hands or Pastor Penny Helmbold, at (814) 436-7409, or at pastorpenny12@yahoo.com.
Recipe
Street Corn
Ingredients:
— 10 ounces fresh whole kernel corn
— 1 and 1/2 tablespoons softened butter
— 1 and 1/2 tablespoons mayonnaise
— 1/2 teaspoon paprika
— 1/4 teaspoon salt
— 1/4 teaspoon pepper
— Juice and zest of 1 lime
— 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
— 3 green onions, sliced
— 1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese
— 2 tablespoons fresh cilantro, chopped
Directions:
Boil corn in sauce pan on high heat until corn is thoroughly cooked. If still on the cob, place hot corn directly in ice cold water for 5 minutes then cut corn off cob.
Meanwhile, mix butter and mayonnaise until smooth.
Add paprika, salt, pepper, zest and juice of 1 lime, garlic powder to the butter/mayo mixture and mix until well combined.
Place corn in a serving dish and drop spoonfuls of butter mixture on top of corn.
Sprinkle cheese, cilantro, and green onions over butter.
Serve hot.
Birthdays
Happy birthday to...
Kate Baker (Aug. 2)
Dustin Sellen (Aug. 2)
Alissa Savitz (Aug. 3)
Kyle Clark (Aug. 3)
Dave Rex (Aug. 4)
Becky Clark (Aug. 6)
Anniversary
Ben & Whitney Tenney (Aug. 3)
Contact me
All are welcome to contribute with any local events, club news, seasonal activities, reunions, births, marriages, get-togethers, family recipes and any other Grand Valley happenings. I appreciate any and all feedback from the community.
Please submit information by noon on Thursday so I can get it into Friday’s column. Thank you.
Alissa Savitz can be reached by phone, at (814) 964-7453 or by email, at grandvalleyvoice@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.