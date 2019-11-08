Local 4-H group, Sanford Saddles & Spurs had great success on their trip to the State 4-H show in Harrisburg. All four members that competed placed in the competition.
Emelyn Moore placed ninth in beginner’s English Pleasure and ninth in English Grooming & Showmanship with Skip A Superjet
Bryceton Maille placed 11th in Cutback Horse Senior with Raisin The Boy
Hialeah Stanton placed sixth in Raised Box Keyhole Pony Junior and eigth in Junior Pony Cutback with Stormy’s Double Reed
Salenah Drake won the state photo contest in the Junior Animal division with the photo she entered of her dog by the water. The caption she wrote was “She thinks we’re just fishing.” She is the first in Warren County to place in a photo contest at the state level. She also placed in Mini In Hand Trail with her pony, Curly’s Grand Mystique
Upcoming events
— The fire department is looking for vendors for a fall craft fair to take place on Nov. 16, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Contact Megan Wright, at (814) 964-2584, or Lisa Johnson, at (814) 436-7623, or e-mail lisaj1367@yahoo.com for more details.
— Soups n’ Sweets fundraiser dinner is scheduled for Nov. 16, from noon to 5 p.m. Cost is a donation.
— The fire department is in need of ambulance and fire personnel, as well as social members to help with work bees and fundraisers.
The department has work bees on Tuesday nights at 6 p.m.
— Monthly meetings are held on the first Thursday of every month, at 7 p.m.
Church schedules
— Grand Valley United Methodist Church Sunday school is at 10 a.m.; worship is at 11; youth group is at 6 p.m. (in the parsonage basement); Bible studies are held on Wednesdays at 6 p.m.
Nov. 15, at 7 p.m., the church will be showing the movie “Overcomer” with snacks provided. All are welcome to attend.
Nov. 17, A “Thanksgiving Dinner” meal will be held after worship.
— G&S Helping Hands meet the first Wednesday of every month at Grand Valley Church, at 7 p.m.
— Sanford Church Sunday worship is at 10 a.m. The Kids Club will have practice for their Christmas program on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. and will meet at the Sanford church.
This Sunday is Donut Sunday. Donuts and beverages will be provided after the service for all.
4-H
The Grand Valley Desperados next meeting will be held on Nov. 18, at 6:30 p.m. at the Grand Valley Firehall. They will be working on their animal projects. This Monday’s meeting consisted of getting organized for the year and accepting any new members. The Greer family provided snacks and refreshments.
If anyone is interested in finding out more about the Grand Valley Desperados 4-H Club contact leaders, Sam Greer or Connie Tenney for any questions, at 827-9462.
The Saddles & Spurs 4H group will have a meeting this Sunday at Grand Valley United Methodist Church at 3 p.m. The club is currently selling holiday wreaths to raise money for their upcoming educational trip to Assateague Island. If anyone is interested in finding out more about the Sanford Saddles and Spurs 4-H Club, they can contact leaders Matt and Diana Maille, at (814) 436-7778.
Birthdays
Happy Birthday to Janet Birchard (Nov. 8)
Recipe
Pumpkin Rolls
This week’s recipe is one that originated from a recipe book that the Titusville Herald published in 1983 titled, “Favorite Pumpkin Recipes.” The community submitted their favorite pumpkin recipes and they were complied into a book. My Aunt Bridget has kept and used this book for her pumpkin roll recipe.
Cake Ingredients:
— 3 eggs
— 1 cup sugar
— 3/4 cup pumpkin
— 1 teaspoon lemon juice
— 3/4 cup flour
— 2 teaspoon baking powder
— 2 teaspoon cinnamon
— 1 teaspoon ginger
— 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
— 1/2 teaspoon salt
Cream Cheese Filling:
— 2 tablespoon butter
— 8 oz. cream cheese
— 1 teaspoon vanilla
— 3/4 cup powered sugar
— 1 cup cool whip
(Beat until smooth, then spread onto finished cake roll)
Directions:
Beat eggs at high speed for 5 minutes. Gradually add sugar. Stir in pumpkin and lemon juice. In separate bowl, combine dry ingredients and gradually fold in egg mixture. Pour batter into greased and floured 15-by-10-by-1-inch pan. Bake at 375 degrees for 15 minutes. Remove from pan. Place on towel sprinkled with confectioners’ sugar. Roll and let cool. Unroll carefully and spread with cream cheese filling. Roll up, chill.
Contact me
All are welcome to contribute with any local events, club news, seasonal activities, reunions, births, marriages, get-togethers, family recipes and any other Grand Valley happenings. I appreciate any and all feedback from the community.
Please submit information by noon on Thursday so I can get into Fridays’ column. Thank you.
Alissa Savitz can be reached by phone, (814) 964-7453, or by email, at grandvalleyvoice@gmail.com.
