Grand Valley was organized as a borough on June 8, 1897. In 1890, Luman B. Wood owned over 500 acres in Eldred Township. He had a merchandise store called Wood Brothers. He organized the L.B. Wood Lumber company with a large sawmill in Grand Valley, as well as two other sawmills in Warren County. Wood helped Grand Valley to prosper through the management of his businesses.
Mr. Wood passed away March 26, 1901, leaving behind his wife, Lillie, and sons, Williston and Harry. He also left behind a legacy of being the first man to embark on the lumber industry in the area and success in his many businesses.
Grand Valley later gave up its charter on Sept. 21, 1945 and became part of Eldred Township again.
Groups/clubs
— The Newton Cemetery is in need of donations to help with the upkeep of the property. Contributions can be sent to Pat Brown, at 41 Brown Road, Pittsfield, Pa., 16340. Pat can be reached by phone at (814) 436-7779 for more information.
— Eldred Township will hold its next Township Meeting on July 8 through teleconference. Due to the CDC guidelines, it is recommended to hold meetings via a conference call to minimize exposure to the coronavirus. Contact Eldred Township, at (814) 436-7654, to get access information to the teleconference township meeting.
— The Grand Valley Volunteer Fire department is in need of ambulance and fire personnel, as well as social members to help with work bees and fund raisers.
There are work bees on Tuesday nights at 6.
Monthly meetings are held on the first Thursday of every month, at 7 p.m.
— The Grand Valley Desperados next meeting will be the first Monday in July via the internet.
If anyone is interested in finding out more about the Desperados 4-H Club, contact leaders Sam Greer or Connie Tenney with any questions, at (814) 827-9462.
— The Sanford Saddles & Spurs 4-H club will continue to meet through Zoom the second Sunday of each month at 3 p.m.
If anyone is interested in finding out more about the Sanford Saddles and Spurs 4-H Club, contact leaders Matt and Diana Maille, at (814) 436-7778.
Upcoming events
— The Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department is continuing their fish dinner tonight with pickup beginning at 4:30 p.m. until 7. Delivery is available within city limits. Call 589-7635 from 1:30-6:30 p.m. the day of the dinner to order. Pickups are at the back window by the kitchen. Prices are $10 for adults, $5 for children under 12 and children under 3 are free.
— There will be a drive-thru chicken BBQ at the Fishing Tournament grounds in Tidioute on July 4. Cost is $10 and includes half a chicken, macaroni salad and baked beans. The BBQ starts at 11:30 a.m. This fundraiser benefits the 2020 State Fishing Tournament.
— Tidioute community yard sales will take place on Saturday, Aug. 1.
— The Tidioute Area Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary is having a craft show on Aug. 1. Vendors and crafters can call Sheryl, at (814) 688-3630, to reserve a table.
— The Fall Family Fun Horse Show will be Sept. 27. The show will take place at the Grand Valley Show Ring, next to the old Pinecreek Sportsman’s Club building. For more details contact Connie Tenney at (814) 827-9462.
Condolences
Naomi G. Edwards, 91, passed Tuesday, June 16, 2020. She resided in Grand Valley with her husband, Kenneth Edwards.
Friends and family are invited to attend a luncheon and celebration of Naomi’s life at 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 30 at the First Baptist Church in Titusville.
Many condolences to the family and friends of Naomi.
Church schedules
— Grand Valley United Methodist Church worship is at 11 a.m. Sunday School will resume in the fall.
— Sanford Church Sunday worship is at 10 a.m.
There will also be an outside service at each church. You can either sit in your car or in a chair that you bring with you and listen to the service through the sound system, which will be set to reach people outside. Bulletins and hymnals will be provided for those who choose to stay in their cars.
Vacation Bible school has been canceled for this year.
— The Evergreen youth group has resumed meeting and will now meet every Sunday from 6-7:30 p.m. Livestreaming of the services will continue to be posted to the Grand Valley Facebook page.
— The Evergreen Charge Kids Club will be wrapping up Facebook videos this month and will begin meeting in person again, but following safe social distance guidelines. Starting Thursday, July 16, Kids Club will go back to meeting at the Sanford United Methodist Church at 5 p.m. If you are interested in attending, bring a blanket for your family to sit on outdoors. If you have any questions, contact Amanda Ongley at 873-7483.
— If you know of someone in need during this time, reach out to G&S Helping Hands or Pastor Penny Helmbold, at (814) 436-7409, or at pastorpenny12@yahoo.com.
Birthdays
Happy birthday to...
Tony Wright (June 26)
Steve Savitz (June 26)
Pete Savitz (June 28)
Paul Savitz (June 28)
Mackenzie Hasbrouck (June 28)
Carlie Wright (July 2)
Contact me
All are welcome to contribute with any local events, club news, seasonal activities, reunions, births, marriages, get-togethers, family recipes and any other Grand Valley happenings. I appreciate any and all feedback from the community.
Please submit information by noon on Thursday so I can get it into Friday’s column. Thank you.
Alissa Savitz can be reached by phone, at (814) 964-7453 or by email, at grandvalleyvoice@gmail.com.
