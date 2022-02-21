Who else is excited to see the snow melting? I’m looking forward to green grass, longer days and warmer temps. I’m pretty sure my chickens are happy too. The snow isn’t over their heads anymore and they can actually frolic around the yard a bit. Wrap up those winter projects before the weather breaks so you can enjoy our “not nearly long enough” warm seasons.
Upcoming events
— Every Friday from March 11 until April 15: Pleasantville VFD’s Famous Fish Dinner. Delivery is available in bourough limits or takeout only. Call (814) 589-7635 from 1:30 to 6:30 the day of dinner to order. Delivery and pickup will be from 4:30 - 7 p.m. Pickups are at the back window by the kitchen.
— March 26: Garland Ridge Runners Muzzleloader Club is hosting a raffle dinner at the Garland VFD. Doors open at noon and a free chicken and biscuits dinner is available at 1 p.m. Raffles begin at 1:30 and include a silent auction, 50/50, and baskets. If you are interested in tickets before the event call or text Bonnie Curry at (814) 688-4021.
— April 16: Grand Valley Spring Raffle, details to come later.
— May 7: Mom 2 Mom Sale at the Pleasantville VFD from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
— May 14: Grand Valley VFD Reverse Raffle
— May 22: Grand Valley Spring Horse Show.
— June 5: 12 & Under Horse Show.
— Sept 25: Fall Fun Horse Show.
— Oct 15: Grand Valley VFD’s Fall Turkey Party.
— Oct 22: Pleasantville VFD Gun Bash.
Groups/clubs
— Eldred Township meetings are held on the second Wednesday of every month. Contact Eldred Township at (814) 436-7654 for more information.
— Southwest Township meetings are held on the first Monday of every month. Contact Southwest Township at (814) 589-7551 for more information.
— The Grand Valley Volunteer Fire Department is in need of ambulance and fire personnel, as well as social members to help with work bees and fundraisers.
There are work bees on Tuesday nights at 6.
Monthly meetings are held on the first Thursday of every month at 7 p.m.
— The Grand Valley Desperados next meeting is March 14 at the Grand Valley firehall. They anticipate planning a spring clinic and doing something special for Spartansburg Fair’s 100th year in September. Dustin Rose’s family will host the Club Roundup in late June. A lunch and trail ride will take place after the judging of all the animals and members.
If anyone is interested in finding out more about the Desperados’ 4-H Club, contact leaders Sam Greer or Connie Tenney at (814) 827-9462.
— The Sanford Saddles and Spurs 4-H Club met on Feb. 13 at the Warren County Fair Grounds. Club members were reminded about yearly dues that need paid. They were also reminded about the yearly QAM training that is required. This is a virtual training again this year and there are several sessions available based on animal species and experience level. If you are unable to attend the training that is most fitting to you, you may attend a different training session.
The club discussed several upcoming events. There is an optional Kiwanas presentation where members can practice public speaking and giving presentations. Camp Giddy Up Go will be a two-day event this year and will be in May. The club discussed their local roundup. This year, they are holding a separate roundup for rabbits on a different day, most likely in May. The horse roundup will be in June. The club trip to Frontier Town will be in July. The Warren County Roundup will be in July, also. The club was reminded about the Warren County Fair in August, where they can show their horses and rabbits.
The District Horse Show will be in September and the Pa. State Horse Show will be in October.
If anyone is interested in joining the Sanford Saddles and Spurs 4-H Club, please contact leaders Matt and Dianna Maille at (814) 436-7778.
— Garland Ridge Runners Muzzleloader Club’s next shoot is Feb. 27 at 10 a.m.
Church news
The Evergreen Charge Churches consist of Grand Valley UM, Sanford UM and Enterprise UM. Livestreaming of the service will be posted to the Grand Valley United Methodist Facebook page on Sundays at 9 a.m.
— Grand Valley United Methodist Church Sunday worship is at 11 a.m.
— Sanford United Methodist Church Sunday worship is at 10 a.m.
— Enterprise United Methodist meets at 9 a.m. for worship.
— Bible study takes place on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at the Enterprise Church. All are welcome to attend.
— YOUth Group is at the Grand Valley parsonage. Meetings are every Sunday at 6 p.m. Grades 6-12 are all welcome to join and bring a friend.
— Sanford Kid’s Club meets every first and third Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Sanford Church. Anyone age 3 to fifth grade is welcome to attend. New this year will be a Bible study for the parents upstairs during club sessions. Contact Amanda Ongley at (814) 873-7483 for more information.
— If you know of someone in need during this time, reach out to G&S Helping Hands or Pastor Penny Helmbold at (814) 436-7409 or at pastorpenny12@yahoo.com.
Recipe
Cousin Shannon discovered this recipe. I was a little skeptical at first but ended up taking home leftovers and wanting more when it was gone.
Hoagie Dip
Ingredients
— 1 pound deli ham
— 1 pound pepperoni
— 1 pound hard salami
— 1 pound provolone cheese
— 1/2 cup red onion, chopped
— 1 cup mayonnaise
— 1 bag shredded iceberg lettuce
— 1 tablespoon Italian seasoning
— banana peppers (optional)
Directions
Layer all the cheese and meat on cutting board and cut into small squares.
Put in bowl and add onion, mayonnaise and Italian seasoning. If using banana peppers, add those in too.
Cover and chill until ready to serve.
When ready to serve, add shredded lettuce, mixing well.
Serve with slices of bread rounds, chip or crackers. I also found putting the mixture in a Hawaiian bun was tasty.
Birthdays
Nicole Waychoff (Feb. 19)
Krachelle Wright (Feb. 19)
Tanner Chase (Feb. 21)
Clayton McKean (Feb. 23)
April Lucia (Feb. 23)
Erin Paden (Feb. 24)
Jim Savitz (Feb. 24)
Anniversary
George & Holly Haehn
(Feb. 24)
Contact me
All are welcome to contribute with any local events, club news, seasonal activities, reunions, births, marriages, get-togethers, family recipes and any other Grand Valley happenings.
Alissa Savitz can be reached at grandvalleyvoice@gmail.com.
