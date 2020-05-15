Upcoming events
— The Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department is continuing their fish dinner tonight with pickup beginning at 4:30 p.m. until 7. Delivery is available within city limits. Call 589-7635 from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. the day of the dinner to order. Pickups are at the back window by the kitchen. Prices are $10 for adults, $5 for children under 12 and children under 3 are free.
— The Grand Valley Spring Turkey Party is Saturday at 6:30 p.m. The party will be live streaming on Facebook. Tickets are still being sold. Contact your ticket seller if you need any or message the fire department to make arrangements. There will be someone at the fire hall today from 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until the start of drawing if you need to get any last minute tickets.
Tickets Sellers: Please turn in all tickets by today.
— There will be a drive-thru chicken BBQ at the Fishing Tournament grounds in Tidioute on May 24. Cost is $10 and includes a half chicken, macaroni salad and baked beans. The BBQ starts at 11:30 a.m. This fundraiser benefits the 2020 State Fishing Tournament.
Groups/clubs
The fire department would like to let people know they are still responding to emergency calls and reminding residents to keep up with good hygiene during this time.
— The Grand Valley Desperados next meeting will be on June 1 at 6:30 p.m. This meeting will be held over the phone.
If anyone is interested in finding out more about the Desperados 4-H Club contact leaders Sam Greer or Connie Tenney with any questions, at (814) 827-9462.
— The Sanford Saddles and Spurs meetings are on hold until further notice.
If anyone is interested in finding out more about the Sanford Saddles and Spurs 4-H Club, contact leaders Matt and Diana Maille, at (814) 436-7778.
Church schedules
— Grand Valley and Sanford United Methodist Churches are closed at this time. There are live streaming worship services on Sundays at 10 a.m. on the Grand Valley United Methodist Church Facebook page.
— The Sanford Church kids club is going to start doing virtual Bible lessons with a craft. They will be published the first and third Thursday of each month at 5 p.m. on the Sanford United Methodist Church Facebook page. Plans are in progress for a virtual Bible school in July if we are not able to meet by then.
— If you know of someone in need during this time, please reach out to G&S Helping Hands or Pastor Penny Helmbold, at (814) 436-7409, or at pastorpenny12@yahoo.com.
Recipe
Loaded Broccoli
Cauliflower Salad
Dressing Ingredients:
— 3/4 cup plain Greek yogurt
— 1/2 cup mayonnaise
— 1/4 cup honey
— 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
— 1 tablespoon sugar
— 1/4 teaspoon salt
— 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
Salad Ingredients:
— 4 cups small broccoli florets, diced
— 4 cups small cauliflower florets, diced
— 12 slices thick cut bacon, cooked and diced
— 8 ounces Colby Jack cheese, small cubed
— 1/2 medium red onion, chopped and rinsed
Directions:
Whisk all dressing ingredients together in a medium-sized mixing bowl. Cover and chill.
In a large salad bowl, toss all salad ingredients.
Pour dressing over salad and toss to evenly coat. Top with additional bacon and serve immediately.
Birthdays
Happy birthday to...
Oliva Horner (May 15)
Leanna Lindquist (May 17)
Connie Colvin (May 20)
Brandon Dean (May 21)
Anniversary
Happy belated anniversary wishes to Tony ‘Bose’ & Annie Wright (May 14)
Closing note
Breakfast and lunch grab-and-go bags are still being provided at the Grand Valley Post Office from 11:30-11:50 a.m. These meals are free and available Monday through Friday to students grades K-12.
Contact me
All are welcome to contribute with any local events, club news, seasonal activities, reunions, births, marriages, get-togethers, family recipes and any other Grand Valley happenings. I appreciate any and all feedback from the community.
Please submit information by noon on Thursday so I can get it into Friday’s column. Thank you.
Alissa Savitz can be reached by phone, at (814) 964-7453 or by email, at grandvalleyvoice@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.