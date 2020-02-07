I’m sure everyone in Grand Valley has a memory associated with our little town’s church. It’s been one of the village’s landmarks for over 100 years. It began as a single chapel in 1888. The community later came together to build the addition to have a fellowship hall and Sunday school rooms.
The church has been host to many weddings, clubs, groups and classes over the years. I was involved in youth group, attended bible and Sunday school and participated in many seasonal concerts here. Teachers Karen Rex and Sarah Paden have been actively involved with the children’s activities in the church for over 30 years. I had many great experiences growing up including tubing in the winter, Autumn festivals, Easter egg hunts and fellowship with some wonderful people.
Upcoming events
— Every Friday, Feb. 28 to Apr. 10, the Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department will be having fish dinners from 5 to 7 p.m. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 children under 12 and age 3 and under are free.
— PVFD will be having their annual ‘Stagette’. This reverse ladies raffle will be held March 7. The doors open at 4:30 and cost is a $25 donation.
— A paint class will be hosted by the Grand Valley Desperados at the Grand Valley Volunteer Fire Department. It will take place on March 28, from 1 to 3 p.m. Painting supplies, snacks and drinks will be provided. The cost is $25 per person. Tickets will be available the beginning of February. Contact Connie Tenney for more information, at (814) 827-9462.
— There will be a Craft Camp at Wesley Woods from April 3, at 7 p.m. to April 5, at 11 a.m. This is a women’s event for ages 18 and above or 14 and above with a guardian. Ladies are invited to bring whatever craft projects may interest them to work on or gain inspiration from others. Crochet, knit, sew, quilt, paint, draw, or scrapbook while having fireside bible studies with other ladies during this retreat.
There will also be a Man Camp this same weekend for ages 18 and above, 14 with guardian. The weekend retreat will consist of diving into scripture while also enjoying activities including a trip to our shooting range and nerf battles.
— Grand Valley Volunteer Fire Department will host their annual spring raffle on April 11.
Groups/clubs
— Eldred Township supervisors will hold their 2020 regular monthly meetings and their sewersystem meetings on the second Wednesday of each month starting at 5:30 p.m. at the township building, 2915 Newton Road, Pittsfield, Pa.
— The Grand Valley Volunteer Fire Department is in need of ambulance and fire personnel, as well as social members to help with work bees and fundraisers.
The fire department would like to remind residents to make sure their addresses are visible for emergency personnel.
The department has work bees on Tuesday nights at 6.
Monthly meetings are held on the first Thursday of every month, at 7 p.m.
— The Grand Valley Desperados are selling candy bars for $1 to support their 4-H year and get T-shirts.
Horse shows for this year were scheduled at their last meeting. The first horse show will be May 17 at 9:30 a.m. and is open to all ages. Classes include grooming and showmanship, halter, pleasure, equitation, costume and games. The next horse show takes place on Sept. 27 at 9:15 a.m. It is a family-fun show open to all ages. Both shows take place at the Grand Valley Show Ring.
If anyone is interested in finding out more about the Desperados 4-H Club contact leaders, Sam Greer or Connie Tenney with any questions, at (814) 827-9462.
— The Sanford Saddles & Spurs 4-H club’s next meeting will be held on Sunday, at 3 p.m. at the Grand Valley Church. If anyone is interested in finding out more about the Sanford Saddles and Spurs 4-H Club, they can contact leaders Matt and Diana Maille, at (814) 436-7778.
Church schedules
— Grand Valley United Methodist Church Sunday school is at 10 a.m.; worship is at 11; youth group is at 6 p.m. (in the parsonage basement) and is open to all children in sixth through 12th grades, Bible studies are held on Wednesdays at 6 p.m.
— G&S Helping Hands meet the first Wednesday of every month at Grand Valley United Methodist Church, at 4 p.m.
— Sanford Church Sunday worship is at 10 a.m. Sanford’s youth group will start back up on March 5, at 5 p.m. This youth group is open to children ages 4 to 12. For more information contact Gerri Anderson, at (814) 827-7708.
Birthdays
Happy birthday to...
Brody Sellen (today);
Reaghan Pfeil, Lacey Aul,
Jaiden Sellen all on Monday; Darren Hutchison on Thursday.
Recipe
Sweeten up your Valentine with this over-the-top chocolate cake. Their heart may literally skip a beat enoying this decdant dessert.
Death by Chocolate cake
Ingredients:
Cake
— cooking spray
— 4 cup all-purpose flour
— 2 cup sugar
— 1 cup brown sugar
— 2 1/4 cup cocoa powder
— 3 teaspoon baking soda
— 3 teaspoon baking powder
— Pinch of kosher salt
— 1 1/2 cup melted butter
— 6 eggs, lightly beaten
— 2 1/2 cup black coffee
— 2 1/2 cup buttermilk
— 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
Frosting
— 3 cup butter, softened
— 7 1/2 cup powdered sugar
— 2 1/4 cup cocoa powder
— 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
— Pinch of kosher salt
— 3/4 cup heavy cream
— 4 cup semisweet chocolate chips, divided
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350°. Line three 8” round cake pans with parchment and grease with cooking spray.
Make cake: In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sugars, cocoa powder, baking soda, baking powder, and salt. In another large bowl, whisk together melted butter, eggs, coffee, buttermilk, and vanilla. Gradually whisk dry ingredients into wet ingredients until smooth.
Divide batter evenly among the cake pans. Bake until a toothpick inserted into center comes out clean, about 35 minutes. Let cool completely on wire racks before removing from pans.
Meanwhile, make frosting: In a large bowl using a hand mixer, beat butter, powdered sugar, cocoa powder, vanilla, and salt. Beat in heavy cream (adding more by the tablespoon until consistency is creamy but can hold peaks).
Frost cake between layers, and then cover the entire cake with frosting. Using your hands, cover the entire cake with 3 cups chocolate chips, using more if needed.
In the microwave, melt remaining 1 cup chocolate chips, then drizzle melted chocolate over cake and serve.
