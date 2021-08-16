With it being the fair and festival time of year, it got me thinking about Valley Days. I would like to bring back a small scale, one-day version of our community gathering. It gives both locals and past residents a chance to get together and reminisce.
We all love to browse through the decades of the past with memorabilia that Jim Morrison has to offer. The firehall or other area vendors always provide something good to eat. My personal favorite is enjoying fireworks at the end of the night while sitting in the back of the truck.
I don’t have big plans, but it will still take alot of work to put the event on. Raising funds and volunteers for the day of the event is the biggest feat to tackle. If anyone is interested, contact me at grandvalleyvoice@gmail.com.
Upcoming events
— The Warren County Fair continues tonight and tomorrow. The Modified Tractor Pulls are at 8 p.m. tonight. Stock car football is tomorrow at 7 p.m. and the fair finishes off with fireworks at 10.
— Evergreen Charge Churches Picnic is Aug. 22 at the Grand Valley Sportsman’s Club. The gatherings begins at 10:30 a.m. with a service at 11 and lunch at noon. All are welcome to attend and bring a dish to share, along with a lawn chair. Place settings and beverages will be provided. Stay for lawn games and fellowship.
— The Grand Valley 12 & under Fun Horse Show is Aug. 29 at 9 a.m. The show will be at the Grand Valley show ring. Contact Connie Tenney at (814) 827-9462 for more information.
— The Spartansburg Comummity Fair is Sept 5-11. The Princess Pageant is Sept. 5 at 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 6 at 9 a.m. is the ATV Rodeo and that evening is the Bullride Mania Rodeo at 6:30. A parade will be held at 11 a.m on Sept. 11. Other events that day include Bingo at 1 p.m., the Demolition Derby at 5:30 and fireworks at 10. Visit spartansburgcommunityfair.com for more information.
— Sanford UM Church is having a Pie Social on Sept. 18 at 6 p.m. Come bid on your favorite dessert and stick around to share pie and ice cream afterwards.
— The Pennsylvania State Fishing Tournament will be held in Tidioute from Sept. 23-26.
— Grand Valley’s Fall Turkey Party is Oct. 16.
Groups/clubs
— Eldred Township meetings are held on the second Wednesday of every month. The township will hold its next meeting in-person. Contact Eldred Township at (814) 436-7654 for more information.
— The Grand Valley Volunteer Fire Department is in need of ambulance and fire personnel, as well as social members to help with work bees and fundraisers.
There are work bees on Tuesday nights at 6.
Monthly meetings are held on the first Thursday of every month at 7 p.m.
— The Grand Valley Desperados next meeting is the first Monday in October. Kenzie Gates is the only member going to the Warren County Fair. The club plans on going to the Spartansburg Community Fair for the whole week as a group. If anyone is interested in finding out more about the Desperados’ 4-H Club, contact leaders Sam Greer or Connie Tenney at (814) 827-9462.
— Sanford Saddles and Spurs 4-H Club participated in the The Warren County 4-H Roundup. The top three placings in each class from the will move on to the district horse show in September. Anyone interested in joining the Sanford Saddles and Spurs 4-H Club should contact leaders Matt and Dianna Maille at (814) 436-7778.
Church news
The Evergreen Charge Churches consist of Grand Valley UM, Sanford UM and Enterprise UM. Livestreaming of the service will be posted to the Grand Valley United Methodist Facebook page on Sundays at 9 a.m.
— Grand Valley United Methodist Church Sunday worship is at 11 a.m.
— Sanford United Methodist Church Sunday worship is at 10 a.m.
— Enterprise United Methodist meets at 9 a.m. for worship.
— Bible study takes place on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at the Enterprise Church. All are welcome to attend.
Contact Pastor Penny Helmbold at (814) 657-3132 for more information or questions.
— Sanford Kid’s Club meets every first and third Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Sanford Church. Anyone age 3 to 5th grade is welcome to attend. New this year will be a Bible study for the parents upstairs during club sessions. Contact Amanda Ongley at (814) 873-7483 for more information.
— If you know of someone in need during this time, reach out to G&S Helping Hands or Pastor Penny Helmbold at (814) 436-7409 or at pastorpenny12@yahoo.com.
Birthdays
Dianna Maille (Aug 14)
Michael Colvin (Aug 15)
Theo Stearns (Aug 15)
Tim Stec (Aug 15)
Brittany Renwick (Aug 17)
Betsy Paden (Aug 18)
Christine Haehn (Aug. 19)
Anniversary
Samantha & Keith Burns (Aug. 17) 2019
Mike & Stephanie Drake (Aug. 17) 1996
Nate and Krystal Wright (Aug. 18) 2018
Contact me
All are welcome to contribute with any local events, club news, seasonal activities, reunions, births, marriages, get-togethers, family recipes and any other Grand Valley happenings. Please submit information by noon on Thursday so I can get it into Friday’s column. Thank you.
Alissa Savitz can be reached by phone: 814-964-7453 or by email: grandvalleyvoice@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.