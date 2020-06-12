Area couple #BecomeTheBundys in simple ceremony

On Saturday, June 6, 2020, Katelyn Maille and Christian Bundy exchanged vows. The couple were married by Pastor Ralph Culp at the Covenant United Methodist Church in Warren.

The couple currently reside in Lewistown, Pennsylvania. Katelyn works as a Speech Language Pathologist. Christian is studying Architectural Engineering at Penn State.

Katelyn is the daughter of Matt and Diana Maille, of Pittsfield. Christian is the son of Steve and Suanne Bundy, of Spring Creek.

The newlyweds plan on renewing their vows next year with a reception to follow.

Groups/clubs

— The Newton Cemetery is in need of donations to help with the upkeep of the property. Contributions can be sent to Pat Brown at 41 Brown Road, Pittsfield, Pa., 16340. Pat can be reached by phone at (814) 436-7779 for more information.

— Eldred Township will hold its next Township Meeting on July 8 through teleconference. Due to the CDC guidelines, it is recommended to hold meetings via a conference call to minimize exposure to the coronavirus. Contact Eldred Township, at (814) 436-7654, to get access information to the teleconference township meeting.

— The Grand Valley Volunteer Fire department is in need of ambulance and fire personnel, as well as social members to help with work bees and fund raisers.

There are work bees on Tuesday nights at 6 p.m.

Monthly meetings are held on the first Thursday of every month, at 7 p.m.

— The Grand Valley Desperados annual vet clinic will be Monday at 2 p.m. at The Stearns’ Farm. Contact Connie for more information.

The club’s next meeting will be the first Monday in July via the internet.

If anyone is interested in finding out more about the Desperados 4-H Club, contact leaders Sam Greer or Connie Tenney with any questions, at (814) 827-9462.

— The Sanford Saddles meetings will be held on the second Sunday of each month at 3 p.m. and will be held through Zoom Conference until otherwise notified.

If anyone is interested in finding out more about the Sanford Saddles and Spurs 4-H Club, contact leaders Matt and Diana Maille, at (814) 436-7778.

Upcoming events

— The Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department is continuing their fish dinner tonight with pickup beginning at 4:30 p.m. until 7. Delivery is available within city limits. Call 589-7635 from 1:30-6:30 p.m. the day of the dinner to order. Pickups are at the back window by the kitchen. Prices are $10 for adults, $5 for children under 12 and children under 3 are free.

— Pleasantville “Clean-up Day” is tomorrow.

— Spartansburg community yard sales are tomorrow.

— The Tidioute Area Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary is having a craft show on Aug. 1. Vendors and crafters can call Sheryl, at (814) 688-3630, to reserve a table.

Condolences

Betty Walker passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020. She resided in Clarion, Pennsylvania. She is the mother of Roger Tenney, Scott Tenney and Don Hanson, all of whom reside in Grand Valley.

Many condolences to the family and friends of Betty.

Church schedules

Grand Valley and Sanford United Methodist Churches are opening back up for services in their churches this Sunday.

— Grand Valley United Methodist Church Sunday school is at 10 a.m.; worship is at 11.

— Sanford Church Sunday worship is at 10 a.m. The Evergreen youth group has resumed meeting and will now meet every Sunday from 6-7:30 p.m. Livestreaming of the services will continue to be posted to the Grand Valley Facebook page.

There will also be an outside service at each church (you can either sit in your car or in a chair that you bring with you) and listen to the service through the sound system which will be set to reach people outside. Bulletins and hymnals will be provided for those who choose to stay in their cars.

— The Sanford Kids’ Club is having virtual Bible lessons with a craft. They will be published the first and third Thursday of each month at 5 p.m. on the Sanford United Methodist Church Facebook page. Plans are in progress for a virtual Bible school in July if we are not able to meet by then.

— If you know of someone in need during this time, please reach out to G&S Helping Hands or Pastor Penny Helmbold, at (814) 436-7409, or at pastorpenny12@yahoo.com.

Recipe

I love breakfast but hate mornings. This breakfast casserole can be made the night before so all you have to do is throw it in the oven when you wake up.

Breakfast Casserole

Ingredients:

— 20 ounces shredded hash browns thawed

— 1 pound sausage cooked, crumbled and drained

— ¼ cup onion finely diced

— ½ red bell pepper diced

— ½ green bell pepper diced

— 8 eggs

— 1 can evaporated milk

— ½ teaspoon Italian seasoning or your favorite herbs/spices

— Salt & pepper to taste

— 2 cups cheddar cheese

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350°F

Brown sausage and drain fat.

Combine eggs, evaporated milk, salt & pepper, and Italian seasoning in a bowl. Whisk until smooth.

Set aside ½ cup cheese for the topping.

Place remaining ingredients in a 9x13 baking pan. Pour egg mixture over the remaining ingredients and top with cheese.

At this juncture, you can put the casserole in the refrigerator for the next morning or cook right away.

Cover and bake 55-65 minutes or until cooked through.

Birthdays

Happy birthday to...

Ashley Albright (June 12)

Eric Reynolds (June 15)

Any Rose (June 16)

George Heahn (June 17)

Britta Foley (June 18)

