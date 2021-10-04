The Grand Valley Family Fun Show was held on Sept. 26, with various horse competitions taking place. Listed below are the winners in each category.
Carrot Race
1. Haylie Hepler
2. Julie Gray
3. Hannah Donovan
Small Fry
Carrot Race
1. Dillan Byers
2. Zoey Schweitzer
3. Shaylyn Gass
4. Khloe Huffman
5. Evelyn Ongley
Lead-In
1. Kenda Chisteson
2. Idella Quick
3. Maverick Szympruch
Bare Back Dollar
1. Sarah Acel
2. Lilly Jaspersen
3. Morgan Sheely
4. Haylie Hepler
5. Dillan Byers
Pony Express
1. Haylie Hepler & Kristy Gould
2. Cassie & Wyatt Dalrymple
3. Samantha Greer & Sarah Acel
4. Logan Byers & Haylie Hepler
5. Dillan Byers & Kristy Gould
Costume
Harper Vanderhoof
Mattisyn Geer
Zoey Schweitzer
Kenda Chisteson
Maverick Szympruch
Catalog Race
1. Haylie Hepler
2. Sarah Acel
3. Kristy Gould
4. Logan Byers
5. Ellie Carbaugh
Mint Julip
1. Katelyn Huffman
2. Kennley Conn
3. Haylie Hepler
4. Kristy Gould
5. Emilie Carbaugh
Egg in a Bucket
1. Hannah Donovan
2. Kim Johnson
3. Cassie Dalrymple
4. Sarah Acel
5. Kaylee Bevevino
Egg & Spoon
1. Hannah Donovan
2. Katelynn Huffman
3. Mattisyn Geer
4. Haylie Hepler
5. Sarah Acel
Small Fry Egg & Spoon
1. Morgan Sheely
2. Dillan Byers
3. Evelyn Ongley
4. Kennley Conn
5. Shaylyn Gass
Sr. Up & Back
1. Wyatt Dalrymple
2. Kim Johnson
3. Jenna King
4. Kristy Gould
5. Cassie Dalrymple
Jr. Up & Back
1. Hannah Donovan
2. Haylie Hepler
3. Kaylee Bevevino
4. Kaylee Bevevino
5. Katelyn Huffman
Small Fry Up & Back
1. Morgan Sheely
2. Khloe Huffman
3. Hialeah Stanton
4. Emilie Carbaugh
5. Lilly Jaspersen
Horseless Kids Race
Shaylyn Gass
Zoey Schweitzer
Kenda Chisteson
Booke White
Thread the Needle
1. Jenna King
2. Kim Johnson
3. Hialeah Stanton
4. Haylie Hepler
5. Katelyn Huffman
Sr. Keyhole
1. Kim Johnson
2. Wyatt Dalrymple
3. Jenna King
4. Kristy Gould
5. Melissa Fitzerald
Jr. Keyhole
1. Logan Byers
2. Sarah Acel
3. Hannah Donovon
4. Hayie Hepler
5. Katelyn Huffman
Small Fry Keyhole
1. Morgan Sheely
2. Kaylee Bevevino
3. Kaylee Bevevino
4. Trenton Gilson
5. Emilie Carbaugh
Knock the Can
1. Kim Johnson
2. Jenna King
3. Mattisyn Geer & Sarah Acel
4. Kristy Gould
5. Hannah Donovon
Small Fry Knock the Can
1. Morgan Sheely
2. Kendall Hepler
3. Emilie Carbaugh
4. Lilly Jaspersen
5. Ellie Carbaugh
Sr. Barrels
1. Wyatt Dalrymple
2. Kim Johnson
3. Cassie Dalrymple
4. Julie Gray
5. Katie Esh
Jr. Barrels
1. Katelyn Huffman
2. Sarah Acel
3. Haylie Hepler
4. Hannah Donovan
5. Ciara Davis
Small Fry Barrels
1. Kaylee Bevevino
2. Morgan Sheely
3. Emilie Carbaugh
4. Samantha Greer
5. Hialeah Stanton
Old Timers Barrels
1. Kim Johnson
2. Melissa Fitzerald
3. Nakomis Stanton
4. Kristy Gould
5. Julie Gray
Four Corner Stake
1. Kim Johnson
2. Sarah Acel
3. Trenton Gilson
4. Hialeah Stanton
5. Kristy Gould
Sr. Poles
1. Kim Johnson
2. Jenna King
3. Kristy Gould
Jr. Poles
1. Katelyn Huffman
2. Hannah Donovan
3. Sarah Acel
4. Hailey Wallace
5. Haylie Hepler
Small Fry Poles
1. Morgan Sheely
2. Kaylee Bevevino
3. Samantha Greer
4. Ellie Carbaugh
5. Harper Vanderhoof
Cutback
1. Jenna King
2. Haylie Hepler
3. Adison Callers
4. Katelyn Huffman
5. Hannah Donovon
Small Fry Cutback
1. Morgan Sheely
2. Emilie Carbaugh
3. Samantha Greer
4. Ellie Carbaugh
5. Trenton Gilson
Relay Race
1. Haylie Hepler & Kristy Gould
2. Kaylee Bevevino & Adison Callers
3. Hannah Donovan & Morgan Sheely
4. Samantha Greer & Sarah Acel
5. Logan Byers & Haylie Hepler
Upcoming events
— Wesley Woods is having a fall open house on Oct. 9 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. There will be a hot dog cookout, camp activities to enjoy and wagon rides around the camp to see updates. The summer 2022 theme will be announced. All are welcome to attend.
— The Evergreen Charge Church Conference is Oct. 12 at 6:30 at the Enterprise UM Church.
— Grand Valley’s Fall Turkey Party is Oct. 16. Doors open at 6 p.m. and raffles begin at 6:30. Contact a Grand Valley VFD member to purchase tickets.
— Miracle Mountain Ranch’s Harvest Party is Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Groups/clubs
— Eldred Township meetings are held on the second Wednesday of every month. Contact Eldred Township at (814) 436-7654 for more information.
— Southwest Township meetings are held on the first Monday of every month. Contact Southwest Township at (814) 589-7551 for more information.
— The Grand Valley Volunteer Fire Department is in need of ambulance and fire personnel, as well as social members to help with work bees and fundraisers.
There are work bees on Tuesday nights at 6.
Monthly meetings are held on the first Thursday of every month at 7 p.m.
— The Grand Valley Desperados next meeting is Oct. 4, 6:30 p.m. at the sportsman’s club. If anyone is interested in finding out more about the Desperados’ 4-H Club, contact leaders Sam Greer or Connie Tenney at (814) 827-9462.
Anyone interested in joining the Sanford Saddles and Spurs 4-H Club should contact leaders Matt and Dianna Maille at (814) 436-7778.
Condolences
Annmarie Hutchison, 47, formerly of Grand Valley, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.
She is survived by her son, Darren Hutchison and his wife, Kaitlyn; her daughter, Kari Elliott and her husband, Zachary, in addition to her grandchildren, Grayson, Trenton, and Brandon Hutchison, and Rhett and Chloe Elliott.
Thoughts and prayers go out to all Annmarie’s friends and family.
Church news
The Evergreen Charge Churches consist of Grand Valley UM, Sanford UM and Enterprise UM. Livestreaming of the service will be posted to the Grand Valley United Methodist Facebook page on Sundays at 9 a.m.
— Grand Valley United Methodist Church Sunday worship is at 11 a.m.
— Sanford United Methodist Church Sunday worship is at 10 a.m.
— Enterprise United Methodist meets at 9 a.m. for worship.
— Bible study takes place on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at the Enterprise Church. All are welcome to attend.
Contact Pastor Penny Helmbold at (814) 657-3132 for more information or questions.
— Sanford Kid’s Club meets every first and third Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Sanford Church. Anyone age 3 to 5th grade is welcome to attend. New this year will be a Bible study for the parents upstairs during club sessions. Contact Amanda Ongley at (814) 873-7483 for more information.
— If you know of someone in need during this time, reach out to G&S Helping Hands or Pastor Penny Helmbold at (814) 436-7409 or at pastorpenny12@yahoo.com.
Recipe
Any variation of potatoes with cheese in a recipe gets my attention. Some of my favorite foods include those two ingredients. Oh, and it has bacon too.
Pepper Jack Hash Browns
Ingredients
— 1 package (30 ounces) frozen shredded hash brown potatoes, thawed
— 1 can condensed cream of chicken soup
— 2 cups shredded pepper jack cheese
— 1-1/2 cups heavy whipping cream
— 1/2 cup butter, melted
— 1/2 cup sour cream
— 1/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
— 1/2 teaspoon salt
— 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
— 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
— 1/4 teaspoon pepper
topping:
— 1 cup crushed potato chips
— 5 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled
— 3/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
— 1 teaspoon paprika
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°. In a large bowl, combine the first 11 ingredients. Transfer to a greased 13x9-in. baking dish. For topping, combine the potato chips, bacon and Parmesan and sprinkle over casserole. Top with paprika.
Bake, uncovered, until edges are bubbly and topping is golden brown, about 30 minutes.
Birthdays
Jim Reynolds (Oct. 1)
Tina VanCise (Oct. 1)
Kevin Price (Oct. 7)
Kameron Price (Oct. 7)
Kyle Price (Oct. 7)
Contact me
All are welcome to contribute with any local events, club news, seasonal activities, reunions, births, marriages, get-togethers, family recipes and any other Grand Valley happenings. Please submit information by noon on Thursday so I can get it into Friday’s column. Thank you.
Alissa Savitz can be reached at 814-964-7453 or grandvalleyvoice@gmail.com.
