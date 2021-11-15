Thanksgiving is a bittersweet time of year. It was my Gramma’s favorite holiday. She passed two days before in 1992. With such a large family, Thanksgiving was a time of family, food and simply enjoying each others company. Everything was made from scratch. There was no need for anything fancy, we were just thankful for each other. My son often asks if we can host dinner and invite all our family and friends over. Its a tradition that lasts not only around the holidays but all year long.
— Tomorrow: Grand Valley VFD Chicken and Biscuit dinner will be held from 4-7 p.m. Dine-in and takeout will be available.
— Nov. 20: Grand Valley Craft Show will take place at the GVVFD from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
— Nov. 28: Christmas photos will be taken at Grand Valley Methodist Church after church (around noon). The cost is a donation to benefit the church. All are welcome to come get their picture taken. A digital copy of your photo will be emailed to you for your Christmas cards or gifts.
— Dec. 4: Santa, S’mores and More at Frosty Jacks from noon - 3 p.m. and 4 - 7 p.m. You can purchase tickets ahead of time for a discount at frostyjacks.com or at the door the day of. The event will include a visit (gift for the kids) and a digital picture with Santa & Mrs. Claus, craft and games with the elves, and a fire where you can roast your own s’mores! The restaurant will also be open with a full menu.
They will be having their Sleigh of Hope Drive. You can drop off a toy or non-perishable food for less fortunate kids in the totes by the sleigh. Their tree lighting, followed by a Community Christmas Carol Sing Along will be from 6:30 - 8 p.m.
— Dec. 4: Tidioute Area VFD is having a craft show from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Interested vendors can contact Sheryl at (814) 688-3630.
— Dec. 12: Christmas On Horseback & HoHoHo Night Parade takes place in Pleasantville at 2 p.m.
— Eldred Township meetings are held on the second Wednesday of every month. Contact Eldred Township at (814) 436-7654 for more information.
— Southwest Township meetings are held on the first Monday of every month. Contact Southwest Township at (814) 589-7551 for more information.
— The Grand Valley Volunteer Fire Department is in need of ambulance and fire personnel, as well as social members to help with work bees and fundraisers.
There are work bees on Tuesday nights at 6.
Monthly meetings are held on the first Thursday of every month at 7 p.m.
— The Grand Valley Desperados next meeting is Dec. 6 at the Grand Valley firehall at 6:30 p.m. If anyone is interested in finding out more about the Desperados’ 4-H Club, contact leaders Sam Greer or Connie Tenney at (814) 827-9462.
— The Sanford Saddles and Spurs 4-H Club have some upcoming fundraisers including their beef stick sale and wreath sale. All of these fundraisers are helping to pay for the club trip to Frontier Town, which the club hopes to visit next summer. Details of this trip were discussed at their last meeting.
Their November meeting is TBA. They are hoping to schedule the meeting later in the month and combine it with the wreath making day. The club will wait to see if they can get the wreaths to decorate, before they make that decision.
Anyone interested in joining the Sanford Saddles and Spurs 4-H Club can contact leaders Matt and Dianna Maille at (814) 436-7778.
The Evergreen Charge Churches consist of Grand Valley UM, Sanford UM and Enterprise UM. Livestreaming of the service will be posted to the Grand Valley United Methodist Facebook page on Sundays at 9 a.m.
— Grand Valley United Methodist Church Sunday worship is at 11 a.m.
— Sanford United Methodist Church Sunday worship is at 10 a.m.
— Enterprise United Methodist meets at 9 a.m. for worship.
— Bible study takes place on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at the Enterprise Church. All are welcome to attend.
— YOUth Group is at the Grand Valley parsonage. Meetings are every Sunday at 6 p.m. Grades 6-12 are all welcome to join and bring a friend.
— Sanford Kid’s Club meets every first and third Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Sanford Church. Anyone age 3 to 5th grade is welcome to attend. New this year will be a Bible study for the parents upstairs during club sessions. Contact Amanda Ongley at (814) 873-7483 for more information.
— If you know of someone in need during this time, reach out to G&S Helping Hands or Pastor Penny Helmbold at (814) 436-7409 or at pastorpenny12@yahoo.com.
Here is another Thanksgiving favorite; stuffing.
Homemade stuffing with gravy is what disappears from my plate first. Save that Stovetop for another day and whip together stuffing like Gramma. Or even better, make it with Gramma!
Classic Stuffing
Ingredients
— 1 (about 18-ounce) loaf rustic bread, cut into 1-inch cubes (about 10 cups)
— 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided
— 2 large yellow onions (about 1 pound total), diced
— 4 large stalks celery, diced
— 4 cloves garlic, minced
— 1/4 cup finely chopped fresh sage leaves
— Leaves from 4 sprigs fresh thyme
— 2 cups low-sodium turkey, chicken, or vegetable broth
— 2 large eggs
— 1 teaspoon kosher salt
— Freshly ground black pepper
Directions
Arrange a rack in the middle of the oven and heat the oven to 225°F. Spread the bread cubes on a large, rimmed baking sheet. Bake until crisp, stirring every 30 minutes, about 90 minutes total. After removing the bread from the oven, turn up the oven temperature to 375°F.
Melt 4 tablespoons of the butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the onions, celery, and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until very soft, about 10 minutes.
Stir in the sage and thyme and cook for 2 minutes more. Remove from the heat.
Transfer the toasted bread to a large bowl. Add the onion mixture and fold to combine.
Place the broth, eggs, and salt in a medium bowl, season with a generous amount of pepper, and whisk to combine. Pour over the bread mixture and stir until evenly combined.
Lightly grease a 9x13-inch or 3-quart baking dish. Transfer the bread mixture into the baking dish and spread into an even layer. Melt the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter and drizzle over the top.
Cover the baking dish tightly with aluminum foil. Bake for 25 minutes. Uncover and bake until the top is golden-brown, about 15 minutes more.
Let cool for 10 minutes before serving.
Colton McKean (Nov. 15)
Chad Savitz (Nov. 17)
Christina Baker (Nov. 18)
Gail & Mark Bidwell
(Nov. 18)
All are welcome to contribute with any local events, club news, seasonal activities, reunions, births, marriages, get-togethers, family recipes and any other Grand Valley happenings. Please submit information by noon on Thursday so I can get it into Friday’s column. Thank you.
Alissa Savitz can be reached at 814-964-7453 or grandvalleyvoice@gmail.com.
