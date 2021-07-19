Frosty Jacks has made some big changes this year. They converted into more of an alfresco diner and sweet shoppe, rather than indoor restaurant-style dining. Outside picnic tables have been added with umbrellas and small pavilions. Orders are now taken through the serving windows.
Frosty’s has expanded their ice cream selection along with homemade waffle cones and many specialty sundaes. Baked goods and other speciality items such as Cuba Cheese, salt water taffy, homemade fudge and Wilbur chocolates are also available at the sweet shoppe.
Although they have changed their name, Frosty Jacks still offers many choices for lunch and dinner. Their menu boasts a variety of burgers, salads, paninis, subs, wraps and pizzas.
2020 marked Frosty’s ten-year anniversary at their location in Pittsfield. COVID-19 hit the restaurant pretty hard last year with all its restrictions. They have overcome those obstacles and are back with exciting changes for the future.
It is great to have such a quaint little shoppe that offers so many things in our little town. To find out more information and updates about Frosty Jack’s visit their website at frostyjacks.com.
Upcoming events
— The Pleasantville Bicentennial Festival continues this weekend. Vendors, live music and fun events will be at the fairgrounds tonight and tomorrow. The Car Cruise-in is tonight from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, contact Donna Yates at (814) 676-6260. The parade will be Saturday at 4 p.m. and the evening will conclude with fireworks at 10.
— The Warren County Fair is Aug. 10-14. Diamond Rio plays at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 10. On Aug. 11, there will be a 4-H Fun Show at 5:50 p.m. The woodsmen’s contest is Aug. 12 at 6:30. The Modified Tractor Pulls are at 8 p.m. on Aug. 13. Stock car football is Aug. 14 at 7 p.m. and the fair finishes off with fireworks at 10.
— The Grand Valley 12 & under Fun Horse Show is Aug. 29 at 9 a.m. The show will be at the Grand Valley show ring. Contact Connie Tenney at (814) 827-9462 for more information.
— The Pennsylvania State Fishing Tournament will be held in Tidioute from Sept. 23-26.
Groups/clubs
— Eldred Township meetings will be held on the second Wednesday of every month. The township will hold its next meeting in-person. Contact Eldred Township at (814) 436-7654 for more information.
— The Grand Valley Volunteer Fire Department is in need of ambulance and fire personnel, as well as social members to help with work bees and fundraisers.
There are work bees on Tuesday nights at 6.
Monthly meetings are held on the first Thursday of every month at 7 p.m.
— The Grand Valley Desperados had their club roundup on July 10 at the show ring on Goodwill Hill. In first place for the horse class was Kacy Peters; Goat Class winner was Jeffrey Stearns III; Rabbit Class was Kenzie Gates; Pet Class was Audrey Miller. Cooking Class had two first place winners, Audrey Miller with brownies and Koe Peters with cinnamon cake.
The club had a picnic afterwards at the club house. Keeley Kuzminski judged the horse department and gave a clinic for the kids on grooming and showmanship. If anyone is interested in finding out more about the Desperados’ 4-H Club, contact leaders Sam Greer or Connie Tenney at (814) 827-9462.
— The Sanford Saddles met July 13 for a work bee and had a brief meeting about the upcoming fair. Anyone interested in joining the Sanford Saddles and Spurs 4-H club should contact leaders Matt and Diana Maille at (814) 436-7778.
Church news
The Evergreen Charge Churches consist of Grand Valley UM, Sanford UM and Enterprise UM. Livestreaming of the service will be posted to the Grand Valley United Methodist Facebook page on Sundays at 9 a.m.
— Grand Valley United Methodist Church Sunday worship is at 11 a.m.
— Sanford United Methodist Church Sunday worship is at 10 a.m.
— Enterprise United Methodist meets at 9 a.m. for worship.
— Bible study takes place on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at the Enterprise Church. All are welcome to attend.
Contact Pastor Penny Helmbold at (814) 657-3132 for more information or questions about church events and schedules.
— Sanford Kid’s Club meets every first and third Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Sanford Church. Anyone age 3 to 5th grade is welcome to attend. New this year will be a Bible study for the parents upstairs during club sessions. Contact Amanda Ongley at (814) 873-7483 for more information.
— If you know of someone in need during this time, reach out to G&S Helping Hands or Pastor Penny Helmbold at (814) 436-7409 or at pastorpenny12@yahoo.com.
Birthdays
Heather Morris (July 16)
Kole Renwick (July 17)
Paige Lindquist (July 17)
Tim Waychoff (July 17)
Amanda Facchine (July 21)
Curtis Gibson (July 22)
Anniversary
Curtis & Stacy Gibson (July 20)
Bernie & Janet Birchard (July 22)
Contact me
All are welcome to contribute with any local events, club news, seasonal activities, reunions, births, marriages, get-togethers, family recipes and any other Grand Valley happenings. Please submit information by noon on Thursday so I can get it into Friday’s column. Thank you.
Alissa Savitz can be reached by phone: 814-964-7453 or by email: grandvalleyvoice@gmail.com.
