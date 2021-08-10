I’ve lived in eight different homes. Some temporary and some for a longer spell. I have lived in both apartments and houses, in town and in the country. One thing for certain is when I purchase a house, there must be water nearby. I grew up playing in the ‘crick’ and wanted my kids to enjoy the same simple pleasure.
We have the perfect little stream behind our current home. It even has a waterfall. The boys and I spend hours down there. They throw rocks in to see how big of a splash they can make or dam up the water to see how high it can get. There is also an old spring house with fresh drinking water. It’s a great spot to be at home but away in nature at the same time. We all need a ‘happy place’ to relax and nature knows just how to provide that.
Upcoming events
— The Warren County Fair is next week. Diamond Rio plays at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. On Wednesday, there will be a 4-H Fun Show at 5:50 p.m. The woodsmen’s contest is Thursday at 6:30. The Modified Tractor Pulls are at 8 p.m. on Friday. Stock car football is next Saturday at 7 p.m. and the fair finishes off with fireworks at 10.
— The Grand Valley 12 & under Fun Horse Show is Aug. 29 at 9 a.m. The show will be at the Grand Valley show ring. Contact Connie Tenney at (814) 827-9462 for more information.
— The Spartansburg Comummity Fair is Sept 5-11. The Princess Pageant is Sept. 5 at 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 6 at 9 a.m. is the ATV Rodeo and that evening is the Bullride Mania Rodeo at 6:30. A parade will be held at 11 a.m on Sept. 11. Other events that day include Bingo at 1 p.m., the Demolition Derby at 5:30 and fireworks at 10. Visit spartansburgcommunityfair.com for more information.
— The Pennsylvania State Fishing Tournament will be held in Tidioute from Sept. 23-26.
Groups/clubs
— Eldred Township meetings are held on the second Wednesday of every month. The township will hold its next meeting in-person. Contact Eldred Township at (814) 436-7654 for more information.
— The Grand Valley Volunteer Fire Department is in need of ambulance and fire personnel, as well as social members to help with work bees and fundraisers.
There are work bees on Tuesday nights at 6.
Monthly meetings are held on the first Thursday of every month at 7 p.m.
— The Grand Valley Desperados next meeting is the first Monday in October. Kenzie Gates is the only member going to the Warren County Fair. The club plans on going to the Spartansburg Community Fair for the whole week as a group. If anyone is interested in finding out more about the Desperados’ 4-H Club, contact leaders Sam Greer or Connie Tenney at (814) 827-9462.
— Several members of the Sanford Saddles and Spurs 4-H club participated in the Warren County 4-H Roundup on Friday, July 30 and Saturday, July 31. Placemats are as follows:
— Bryceton Maille and Remy received first place in Senior Barrels Horse, first place in Senior Cutback Horse, third place in Senior Raised Box Keyhole Horse and third place in Senior Poles Horse. Bryceton Maille and Tucker won first place in Draft Horse Driving. Salenah Drake and Jojo received first place in Junior pony keyhole, third in Jr. pony barrels, second in Junior Pony Poles and second in Junior Pony Cutback. Salenah Drake and Curly’s Grand Mystique placed third in Junior Western Grooming and Showmanship, second in Mini in Hand Trail and Jumping. Treyah Selfridge and June “Bug” received second place in Senior Barrels Horse, second place in Senior Poles Horse and third place in Senior Cutback Horse. Hialeah Stanton and Chance placed first in Junior Pony Barrels, Junior Pony Poles and Junior Pony Cutback and fourth in Junior Pony Keyhole and working ranch horse. Hialeah Stanton and Charlie Mae won first place in Hand Trail and Miniature Jumping and second place in Miniature Driving. Rachael Lucks and Sammy received third place in Junior English Grooming and Showmanship. Emelyn Moore and Skip A Superjet placed first in English Grooming & Snowmanship 8-11, first in Hunt Seat Equitation on the Flat 8-11 and first in Breed Type Hunter Under Saddle 8-13. Evelyn Ongley and HR Crystal Poco Doc received second place in Beginner English Pleasure, third in Beginner English Equitation, Fifth in Grooming and Showmanship 8-11. Alaina Ongley and Zippos Dynamic Ruger participated in the Cloverbud Exhibition.
The top three placings in each class move on to the district horse show held in September. Anyone interested in joining the Sanford Saddles and Spurs 4-H Club should contact leaders Matt and Dianna Maille at (814) 436-7778.
Church news
The Evergreen Charge Churches consist of Grand Valley UM, Sanford UM and Enterprise UM. Livestreaming of the service will be posted to the Grand Valley United Methodist Facebook page on Sundays at 9 a.m.
— Grand Valley United Methodist Church Sunday worship is at 11 a.m.
— Sanford United Methodist Church Sunday worship is at 10 a.m.
— Enterprise United Methodist meets at 9 a.m. for worship.
— Bible study takes place on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at the Enterprise Church. All are welcome to attend.
Contact Pastor Penny Helmbold at (814) 657-3132 for more information or questions.
— Sanford Kid’s Club meets every first and third Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Sanford Church. Anyone age 3 to 5th grade is welcome to attend. New this year will be a Bible study for the parents upstairs during club sessions. Contact Amanda Ongley at (814) 873-7483 for more information.
— If you know of someone in need during this time, reach out to G&S Helping Hands or Pastor Penny Helmbold at (814) 436-7409 or at pastorpenny12@yahoo.com.
Birthdays
Becky Clark (Aug 6)
Aleisha Jackson (Aug 9)
Shawn Savitz (Aug 9)
Anniversary
Kevin and Laurie Rulander (Aug. 9)
Contact me
All are welcome to contribute with any local events, club news, seasonal activities, reunions, births, marriages, get-togethers, family recipes and any other Grand Valley happenings. Please submit information by noon on Thursday so I can get it into Friday’s column. Thank you.
Alissa Savitz can be reached by phone: 814-964-7453 or by email: grandvalleyvoice@gmail.com.
