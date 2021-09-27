The Sanford Saddles & Spurs 4-H Club represented Warren County well at the District VIII 4-H Horse Show on Sept. 10 and 11. Club members participated in a variety of classes including contest, huntseat, beginner, miniature horse and draft horse classes. Many of them are advancing to the PA. State 4-H Horse Show.
Bryceton Maille and Remy placed 1st in Senior Cutback Horse, 2nd in Senior Raised Box Keyhole Horse, 4th in Senior Barrels Horse and 6th in Senior Poles Horse. Bryceton and Tucker placed 1st in Draft Horse Driving. He will be advancing to states.
Treyah Selfridge and June Bug placed 2nd in Senior Horse Poles and 4th in Senior Horse Cutback. She will be advancing to states.
Salenah Drake and Curly’s Grand Mystique placed 4th in Junior Mini In Hand Jumping. Salenah and Jojo placed 5th in Junior Pony Poles, 3rd in Junior Pony Cutback and 4th in Junior Pony Barrels. She will be advancing to states.
Emelyn Moore and Skip A Superjet placed 1st in Hunt Seat Equitation on the Flat Novice Horse, 1st in Breed Type Hunter Under Saddle Novice Horse and 3rd in English Grooming and Showmanship Novice. She will be advancing to states.
Kadyn Moore and Iris A Dancing Dream was not able to participate in two of their qualifying classes due to a broken arm, but she still competed in English Grooming and Showmanship Novice and placed 7th.
Evelyn Ongley and HR Crystal Poco Doc placed 4th in Beginner English Equitation and 2nd in Beginner English Pleasure. She will be advancing to states.
Anyone interested in joining the Sanford Saddles and Spurs 4-H Club should contact leaders Matt and Dianna Maille at (814) 436-7778.
Upcoming events
— The Pennsylvania State Fishing Tournament will be held in Tidioute from Sept. 23-26.
— Grand Valley’s Fall Horse Show is Sunday beginning at 9 a.m. All ages are welcome. There is a fee for each class. A few of the classes include, “Thread the needle,” “Keyhole” and “Knock the can.” The kitchen will be open as well.
— The Evergreen Charge Church Conference is Oct. 12 at 6:30 at the Enterprise UM Church.
— Grand Valley’s Fall Turkey Party is Oct. 16. Doors open at 6 p.m. and raffles begin at 6:30. Contact a Grand Valley VFD member to purchase tickets.
— Miracle Mountain Ranch’s Harvest Party is Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Groups/clubs
— Eldred Township meetings are held on the second Wednesday of every month. Contact Eldred Township at (814) 436-7654 for more information.
— Southwest Township meetings are held on the first Monday of every month. Contact Southwest Township at (814) 589-7551 for more information.
— The Grand Valley Volunteer Fire Department is in need of ambulance and fire personnel, as well as social members to help with work bees and fundraisers.
There are work bees on Tuesday nights at 6.
Monthly meetings are held on the first Thursday of every month at 7 p.m.
— The Grand Valley Desperados next meeting is Oct. 4, 6:30 p.m. at the sportsman’s club. If anyone is interested in finding out more about the Desperados’ 4-H Club, contact leaders Sam Greer or Connie Tenney at (814) 827-9462.
Church news
The Evergreen Charge Churches consist of Grand Valley UM, Sanford UM and Enterprise UM. Livestreaming of the service will be posted to the Grand Valley United Methodist Facebook page on Sundays at 9 a.m.
— Grand Valley United Methodist Church Sunday worship is at 11 a.m.
— Sanford United Methodist Church Sunday worship is at 10 a.m.
— Enterprise United Methodist meets at 9 a.m. for worship.
— Bible study takes place on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at the Enterprise Church. All are welcome to attend.
Contact Pastor Penny Helmbold at (814) 657-3132 for more information or questions.
— Sanford Kid’s Club meets every first and third Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Sanford Church. Anyone age 3 to 5th grade is welcome to attend. New this year will be a Bible study for the parents upstairs during club sessions. Contact Amanda Ongley at (814) 873-7483 for more information.
— If you know of someone in need during this time, reach out to G&S Helping Hands or Pastor Penny Helmbold at (814) 436-7409 or at pastorpenny12@yahoo.com.
Birth
Brandon and Meghan Morrison welcomed the birth of their daughter Brooklyn Grace Morrison.
Brooklyn was born at 5:44 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Warren General Hospital in Warren.
At birth, she weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces, and measured 21 inches.
Her grandparents are Virgil Birchard, of Grand Valley and Jennifer and Chad Morrison, of Youngsville.
Recipe
Traditional chili is a fall staple in this area but I like to switch things up a bit.
White Chicken Chili
Ingredients
— 2 1/2 cup chicken broth
— 2 (15.5-oz.) cans white beans, drained and rinsed
— 1 1/2 lb. boneless skinless chicken breasts
— 2 (4-oz.) cans green chiles
— 1 small yellow onion, finely chopped
— 2 cloves garlic, minced
— 1 jalapeño, seeded and minced, plus more for serving
— 1 teaspoon dried oregano
— 1 teaspoon ground cumin
— Kosher salt
— Ground black pepper
— 1 1/2 cup frozen corn
Directions
Add broth, beans, chicken, green chiles, onion, garlic, jalapeño, oregano, and cumin to the bowl of your slow cooker. Season with salt and pepper and cook on high for 2 to 3 hours, until chicken is tender.
Remove chicken from chili and shred. Gently mash about 1/3 of the beans before returning chicken to slow cooker. Stir in shredded chicken and corn and cover and season with more salt and pepper if needed. Leave slow cooker on warm until ready to serve.
To serve, top with sour cream, avocado, jalapeño, cilantro and a squeeze of lime juice.
Birthdays
Shannon Stec (Sept. 24)
Tiffany Anderson (Sept. 28)
Matt Stec (Sept. 28)
Madeline Hetrick (Sept. 29)
Anniversaries
Kate & Randy Baker
(Sept. 24)
Harold & Marge Reynolds (Sept 25)
Contact me
All are welcome to contribute with any local events, club news, seasonal activities, reunions, births, marriages, get-togethers, family recipes and any other Grand Valley happenings. Please submit information by noon on Thursday so I can get it into Friday’s column. Thank you.
Alissa Savitz can be reached at 814-964-7453 or grandvalleyvoice@gmail.com.
