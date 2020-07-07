An American flag was raised in my Uncle Jim Savitz’s field last week, just in time for Independence Day. Next to the flag sits one of Jim’s many stacks of rocks. He began his stone art after witnessing them on vacations across the country.
Rock stacking has been around for centuries. The technical term for rock stacking is “cairn,” which stems from the Gaelic term meaning “heap of stones.” The act of balancing stones demonstrates patience and creating balance. They were also used to mark trails to know you were headed in the right direction.
Rock stacking has also carried spiritual meaning across cultures for centuries. The act of balancing stones carries with it a practice of patience and a physical effort of creating balance. Each rock can signify an intention of grace for thankfulness, or offered up for another in need.
Jim compiled this specific cairn out of rocks left from an old foundation. In addition to the flag, he would like to add a stone with the words, “USA Like A Rock.”
Groups/clubs
— The Newton Cemetery is in need of donations to help with the upkeep of the property. Contributions can be sent to Pat Brown at 41 Brown Road, Pittsfield, Pa., 16340. For more information, Pat can be reached by phone at (814) 436-7779.
— Eldred Township will hold its next township meeting on Wednesday through teleconference. Due to the CDC guidelines, it is recommended to hold meetings via a conference call to minimize exposure to the coronavirus. Contact Eldred Township at (814) 436-7654 to get access information to the teleconference township meeting.
— The Grand Valley Volunteer Fire department is in need of ambulance and fire personnel, as well as social members to help with work bees and fund raisers.
There are work bees on Tuesday nights at 6.
Monthly meetings are held on the first Thursday of every month at 7 p.m.
— The Grand Valley Desperados next meeting will be Monday via the internet.
If anyone is interested in finding out more about the Desperados 4-H Club, contact leaders Sam Greer or Connie Tenney with any questions, at (814) 827-9462.
— The Sanford Saddles & Spurs 4-H club will continue to meet through Zoom the second Sunday of each month at 3 p.m.
If anyone is interested in finding out more about the Sanford Saddles and Spurs 4-H Club, contact leaders Matt and Diana Maille, at (814) 436-7778.
Independence Day
fireworks
Tonight
Oil Creek Campground fireworks at “dark.”
Saturday
— Canadohta Lake fireworks, 10 p.m.
— Warren fireworks, 10 p.m.
Sunday
— Independence Day Celebration Race ending with fireworks at Tri-City Raceway Park, 10 p.m.
Upcoming events
— The Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department is continuing their fish dinner tonight with pickup beginning at 4:30 p.m. until 7. Delivery is available within city limits. Call 589-7635 from 1:30-6:30 p.m. the day of the dinner to order. Pickups are at the back window by the kitchen. Prices are $10 for adults, $5 for children under 12 and children under 3 are free.
— There will be a drive-thru chicken BBQ at the Fishing Tournament grounds in Tidioute tomorrow. Cost is $10 and includes half a chicken, macaroni salad and baked beans. The BBQ starts at 11:30 a.m. This fundraiser benefits the 2020 State Fishing Tournament.
— Tidioute community yard sales will take place on Saturday, Aug. 1.
— The Tidioute Area Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary is having a craft show on Aug. 1. Vendors and crafters can call Sheryl, at (814) 688-3630, to reserve a table.
— The Fall Family Fun Horse Show will be Sept. 27. The show will take place at the Grand Valley Show Ring, next to the old Pinecreek Sportsman’s Club building. For more details contact Connie Tenney at (814) 827-9462.
Church schedules
— Grand Valley United Methodist Church worship is at 11 a.m. Sunday School will resume in the fall.
— Sanford Church Sunday worship is at 10 a.m.
There will also be an outside service at each church. You can either sit in your car or in a chair that you bring with you and listen to the service through the sound system, which will be set to reach people outside. Bulletins and hymnals will be provided for those who choose to stay in their cars. Livestreaming of the services will continue to be posted to the Grand Valley Facebook page.
Vacation Bible school has been canceled for this year.
— The Evergreen youth group has resumed meeting and will now meet every Sunday from 6-7:30 p.m.
— The Evergreen Charge Kids Club will be meeting in person again, but following safe social distance guidelines. Starting Thursday, July 16, Kids Club will go back to meeting at the Sanford United Methodist Church at 5 p.m. If you are interested in attending, bring a blanket for your family to sit on outdoors. If you have any questions, contact Amanda Ongley at 873-7483.
— If you know of someone in need during this time, reach out to G&S Helping Hands or Pastor Penny Helmbold, at (814) 436-7409, or at pastorpenny12@yahoo.com.
Birthdays
Happy birthday to...
Victoria Wright (July 6)
Sharon Savitz (July 7)
Bridget Birchard (July 8)
Contact me
All are welcome to contribute with any local events, club news, seasonal activities, reunions, births, marriages, get-togethers, family recipes and any other Grand Valley happenings. I appreciate any and all feedback from the community.
Please submit information by noon on Thursday so I can get it into Friday’s column. Thank you.
Alissa Savitz can be reached by phone, at (814) 964-7453 or by email, at grandvalleyvoice@gmail.com.
