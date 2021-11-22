Shop local this holiday season. Grand Valley VFD is having their annual craft show tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be an assortment of vendors with crafts and gifts. Everything from pot holders to Christmas decor will be on display. The kitchen will also be open and serving hamburgers, hot dogs and fries.
Upcoming events
— Nov. 28: Christmas photos will be taken at Grand Valley Methodist Church after church (around noon). The cost is a donation to benefit the church. All are welcome to come get their picture taken. A digital copy of your photo will be emailed to you for your Christmas cards or gifts.
— Dec. 4: Santa, S’mores and More at Frosty Jacks from noon - 3 p.m. and 4 - 7 p.m. You can purchase tickets ahead of time for a discount at frostyjacks.com or at the door the day of. The event will include a visit (gift for the kids) and a digital picture with Santa & Mrs. Claus, craft and games with the elves, and a fire where you can roast your own s’mores! The restaurant will also be open with a full menu.
They will be having their Sleigh of Hope Drive. You can drop off a toy or non-perishable food for less fortunate kids in the totes by the sleigh. Their tree lighting, followed by a Community Christmas Carol Sing Along will be from 6:30 - 8 p.m.
— Dec. 4: Tidioute Area VFD is having a craft show from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Interested vendors can contact Sheryl at (814) 688-3630.
— Dec. 12: Christmas On Horseback & HoHoHo Night Parade takes place in Pleasantville at 2 p.m.
Groups/clubs
— Eldred Township meetings are held on the second Wednesday of every month. Contact Eldred Township at (814) 436-7654 for more information.
— Southwest Township meetings are held on the first Monday of every month. Contact Southwest Township at (814) 589-7551 for more information.
— The Grand Valley Volunteer Fire Department is in need of ambulance and fire personnel, as well as social members to help with work bees and fundraisers.
There are work bees on Tuesday nights at 6.
Monthly meetings are held on the first Thursday of every month at 7 p.m.
— The Grand Valley Desperados next meeting is Dec. 6 at the Grand Valley firehall at 6:30 p.m. If anyone is interested in finding out more about the Desperados’ 4-H Club, contact leaders Sam Greer or Connie Tenney at (814) 827-9462.
— The Sanford Saddles and Spurs 4-H Club have an upcoming fundraiser featuring their beef stick sale. All fundraisers are helping to pay for the club trip to Frontier Town, which the club hopes to visit next summer. Details of this trip were discussed at their last meeting.
Anyone interested in joining the Sanford Saddles and Spurs 4-H Club can contact leaders Matt and Dianna Maille at (814) 436-7778.
Birth
Sebastian Becker and Hannah Allen welcomed the birth of their daughter, Audrey Charlotte Becker.
Audrey was born at 2:58 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 17 2021, at Saint Vincent Hospital in Erie.
At birth, she weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces, and measured 19.5 inches.
The maternal grandmother is Angie Allen. The paternal grandparents are Bill & Stacey, of Grand Valley and Greg & Diana Becker.
Church news
The Evergreen Charge Churches consist of Grand Valley UM, Sanford UM and Enterprise UM. Livestreaming of the service will be posted to the Grand Valley United Methodist Facebook page on Sundays at 9 a.m.
— Grand Valley United Methodist Church Sunday worship is at 11 a.m.
— Sanford United Methodist Church Sunday worship is at 10 a.m.
— Enterprise United Methodist meets at 9 a.m. for worship.
— Bible study takes place on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at the Enterprise Church. All are welcome to attend.
— YOUth Group is at the Grand Valley parsonage. Meetings are every Sunday at 6 p.m. Grades 6-12 are all welcome to join and bring a friend.
— Sanford Kid’s Club meets every first and third Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Sanford Church. Anyone age 3 to 5th grade is welcome to attend. New this year will be a Bible study for the parents upstairs during club sessions. Contact Amanda Ongley at (814) 873-7483 for more information.
— If you know of someone in need during this time, reach out to G&S Helping Hands or Pastor Penny Helmbold at (814) 436-7409 or at pastorpenny12@yahoo.com.
Recipe
I have never heard of the term ‘boxty’ until earlier this week. It’s basically a potato pancake. Since I’ve been whipping up mashed potatoes just about every week, I’m already one step ahead for this recipe. It’s perfect for those leftovers after Thanksgiving too.
Boxty
Ingredients
— 1 ½ cups grated raw potatoes
— 1 cup all-purpose flour
— 1 cup leftover mashed potatoes
— 1 egg
— 1 tablespoon skim milk
— salt and pepper to taste
— ¼ cup olive oil pepper
Directions
Toss the grated potatoes with flour in a large bowl. Stir in mashed potatoes until combined. In a separate bowl, whisk together the egg and skim milk; mix into the potatoes. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Drop in the potato mixture, forming patties about 2 inches in diameter. Fry on both sides until golden brown, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Drain on a paper towel-lined plate. Serve warm.
Birthdays
Tim Brown (Nov. 19)
Jen Yatsko (Nov. 22)
Brittany Wright (Nov. 24)
