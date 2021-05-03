The Sanford Saddles and Spurs 4-H club met on April 11 at Serenity Equine Center. They held a brief meeting to introduce new members and to go over important upcoming dates.
The group then watched a tooth floating demonstration given by Ken Kingsbury. Members learned about the importance of dental care and were able to see and feel some problems inside a horse’s mouth. Ken offered to look at the teeth of horses belonging to members after the demonstration. He also let everyone know how frequently horses should see the equine dentist and offered a discount to 4-H members.
After the demonstration, 4-H members were able to get their rabbits tattooed in preparation for the Warren County Fair. Horse members saddled up and enjoyed some arena time. Club members had fun playing Simon Says, practicing some obstacles, and learning/practicing some patterns for speed events.
The club plans to meet next on May 9. Anyone interested in joining the Sanford Saddles and Spurs should contact leaders Matt and Dianna Maille at (814) 436-7778.
Upcoming events
— The Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department is having fish dinners every Friday. Call (814) 589-7635 from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. on the day of dinner to order. Delivery and pick up will be from 4:30 to 7. Pick up will be at the back window by the kitchen. You have the choice between fried or baked fish, a side of french fries, baked potato or mac and cheese with either applesauce or coleslaw.
— A Spring Craft Show will be held tomorrow at the Grand Valley VFD from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. The kitchen will be open.
— Grand Valley VFD’s Reverse Raffle is May 15. Contact the fire hall to reserve your ticket. Payment is due by May 1.
— A Soups & Sweets fundraiser dinner is on May 22 from noon - 5 p.m at the Grand Valley VFD.
— Grand Valley’s spring Horse Show is on May 23 at the horse show ring located on Goodwill Hill Road, Grand Valley.
— Tidioute’s Community Yard Sale Days are Saturday, May 29 along with a Car Show at the fire hall from 9 a.m. to noon.
— Pleasantville Community Yard Sales are June 4 and 5.
— Treasures & Trinkets Craft Show will be held at the Warren County Fairgrounds on June 27 along with Rumble at the Fair Grounds Cruise-in.
— Garland Ridge Runners Muzzleloader Club, Inc. is hosting its first annual Flea Market on July 10-11. Vendors can purchase a 10x10 space for the day. The hours of the flea market are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m and the location is 430 Mickle Hill Road, Garland. Contact Dave or Dee Curry at (814) 706-3306 or (814) 563-7423 for more information.
— The Pleasantville Community Festival commitee’s Car Cruise-In is on July 16 from 6 to 8 p.m. rain or shine. DJ Eric Rarer will be there to provide music and the PVFD will hold its fish dinner that night. Dash plaques will be given to the first 50 registrants. Registration is free! For more information contact Donna Yates at (814) 676-6260.
— The Pennsylvania State Fishing Tournament will be held in Tidioute from Sept. 23-26.
Groups/clubs
— Eldred Township meetings will be held on the second Wednesday of every month. Due to CDC guidelines, it is recommended to hold meetings via a conference call to minimize exposure to coronavirus. Contact Eldred Township at (814) 436-7654 to get access information to the teleconference township meeting.
— The Grand Valley Volunteer Fire Department is in need of ambulance and fire personnel, as well as social members to help with work bees and fundraisers.
There are work bees on Tuesday nights at 6.
Monthly meetings are held on the first Thursday of every month at 7 p.m.
— The Grand Valley Desperados next meeting will be held on May 3. At this meeting they will be discussing posters for the 2021 year and planning the details for Grand Valley’s horse show in May. If anyone is interested in finding out more about the Desperados’ 4-H Club, contact leaders Sam Greer or Connie Tenney at (814) 827-9462.
Church news
The Evergreen Charge Churches consist of Grand Valley UM, Sanford UM and Enterprise UM. Livestreaming of the service will be posted to the Grand Valley United Methodist Facebook page on Sundays at 9 a.m.
— Grand Valley United Methodist Church Sunday worship is at 11 a.m.
— Sanford United Methodist Church Sunday worship is at 10 a.m.
— Enterprise United Methodist meets at 9 a.m. for worship.
— Bible Study takes place on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at the Enterprise Church. All are welcome to attend.
Contact Pastor Penny Helmbold at (814) 657-3132 for more information or questions about church events and schedules.
— Sanford Kid’s Club meets every first and third Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Sanford Church. New this year will be a Bible study for the parents upstairs during club sessions. Please contact Amanda Ongley at (814) 873-7483 for more information.
— If you know of someone in need during this time, reach out to G&S Helping Hands or Pastor Penny Helmbold at (814) 436-7409 or at pastorpenny12@yahoo.com.
Recipe
As a child, I absolutely hated tomatoes. As an adult, I’ve come to love them, especially home-grown tomatoes. You can grow your own tomatoes in a porch planter or out in the vegetable garden. This recipe highlights a combination of fresh and seasoned tomatoes for a tasty grilled treat.
Triple Tomato Flatbread
Ingredients
— 1 tube (13.8 ounces) refrigerated pizza crust or your own crust recipe
— Cooking spray
— 3 plum tomatoes, finely chopped (about 2 cups)
— 1/2 cup soft sun-dried tomato halves (not packed in oil), julienned
— 2 tablespoons olive oil
— 1 tablespoon dried basil
— 1/4 teaspoon salt
— 1/4 teaspoon pepper
— 1 cup shredded Asiago cheese
— 2 cups yellow and/or red cherry tomatoes, halved
Directions
Unroll and press dough into a 15x10-inch rectangle. Transfer dough to an 18x12-inch piece of heavy-duty foil coated with cooking spray. Spritz dough with cooking spray. In a large bowl, toss plum tomatoes and sun-dried tomatoes with oil and seasonings.
Carefully invert dough onto grill rack. Remove foil. Grill, covered, over medium heat for 2-3 minutes or until bottom is golden brown. Flip the dough and grill a few minutes longer or until second side begins to brown.
Remove from grill. Spoon plum tomato mixture over crust. Top with cheese and cherry tomatoes. Return flatbread to grill. Grill, covered, for 2-4 minutes or until crust is golden brown and cheese is melted.
Birthdays
Sara Conklin (April 30)
Robert Tenney (May 1)
Amanda Amsler (May 4)
Randy Baker (May 4)
Douglas Colvin (May 5)
Lindsay Thompson (May 5)
Anniversaries
Emily and Jeffrey Sterns Jr. (May 4)
Dustin and Stephanie Sellen (May 5)
Contact me
All are welcome to contribute with any local events, club news, seasonal activities, reunions, births, marriages, get-togethers, family recipes and any other Grand Valley happenings. Please submit information by noon on Thursday so I can get it into Friday’s column. Thank you.
Alissa Savitz can be reached by phone: 814-964-7453 or by email: grandvalleyvoice@gmail.com.
