The holiday spirit was brought by hoof last Sunday at the third annual Christmas on Horseback. Pleasantville’s streets were filled with horses, ponies, donkeys and critters alike.
There were an estimated 50 equines that participated in the event. “We are more than happy with the turnout this year,” said parade organizer, Tara Nason. She hopes to get more 4-H groups involved with the parade in the future. Sanford Saddles & Spurs joined this year with members on horseback and a horse-drawn hay wagon.
The parade concluded with Cody Whitman, Todd Dingle and Tim Prenatt’s country-style spectacle. Santa sat atop a round bale and a John Deere tractor replaced his sleigh and reindeer.
Upcoming events
— Dec. 24: Christmas Eve Services; Sanford Church at 4:30 p.m, Enterprise Church at 6 p.m. and Grand Valley Church at 7:30 p.m.
Groups/clubs
— Eldred Township meetings are held on the second Wednesday of every month. Contact Eldred Township at (814) 436-7654 for more information.
— Southwest Township meetings are held on the first Monday of every month. Contact Southwest Township at (814) 589-7551 for more information.
— The Grand Valley Volunteer Fire Department is in need of ambulance and fire personnel, as well as social members to help with work bees and fundraisers.
There are work bees on Tuesday nights at 6.
Monthly meetings are held on the first Thursday of every month at 7 p.m.
— The Grand Valley Desperados met Monday at the Grand Valley firehall.They planned their Christmas party for Jan. 8 at 1 p.m. at Grand Valley firehall. Members and their families are selling candy bars for the membership fee. Plans for spring and summer activities were discussed.
If anyone is interested in finding out more about the Desperados’ 4-H Club, contact leaders Sam Greer or Connie Tenney at (814) 827-9462.
— The Sanford Saddles and Spurs 4-H Club has planned their Christmas party and meeting for January. Names have been drawn for the gift exchange, and everyone is to bring a dish to pass and also a donation to a horse rescue center.
Anyone interested in joining the Sanford Saddles and Spurs 4-H Club can contact leaders Matt and Dianna Maille at (814) 436-7778.
Church news
The Evergreen Charge Churches consist of Grand Valley UM, Sanford UM and Enterprise UM. Livestreaming of the service will be posted to the Grand Valley United Methodist Facebook page on Sundays at 9 a.m.
— Grand Valley United Methodist Church Sunday worship is at 11 a.m.
— Sanford United Methodist Church Sunday worship is at 10 a.m.
— Enterprise United Methodist meets at 9 a.m. for worship.
— Bible study takes place on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at the Enterprise Church. All are welcome to attend.
— YOUth Group is at the Grand Valley parsonage. Meetings are every Sunday at 6 p.m. Grades 6-12 are all welcome to join and bring a friend.
— Sanford Kid’s Club meets every first and third Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Sanford Church. Anyone age 3 to fifth grade is welcome to attend. New this year will be a Bible study for the parents upstairs during club sessions. Contact Amanda Ongley at (814) 873-7483 for more information.
— If you know of someone in need during this time, reach out to G&S Helping Hands or Pastor Penny Helmbold at (814) 436-7409 or at pastorpenny12@yahoo.com.
Recipe
Here’s yet another recipe with cheese and bacon. Combine that with crispy potatoes and eggs and Voila! — it’s a tasty breakfast pizza.
Hashbrown Breakfast Pizza
Ingredients
— 1 tablespoon olive oil
— 1 (30-oz.) pkg. frozen seasoned shredded potato rounds (such as Ore-Ida)
— 8 large eggs, beaten
— 8 ounces pre-shredded Cheddar cheese (about 2 cups), divided
— 8 thick-cut bacon slices, cooked and crumbled
— Chopped fresh chives
Directions
Preheat oven to 450°F. Coat a 15 1/2- x 10 1/2-inch sheet pan with oil. Arrange potatoes in a single layer in pan. Bake in preheated oven 10 minutes. Using the back of a wooden spoon, flatten potatoes until rounds touch and cover entire pan. Bake until crisp, about 20 minutes.
While potato crust bakes, cook eggs in a nonstick skillet over medium-low, stirring often, until very soft scrambled. Set aside.
Top crust evenly with 3/4 cup of the cheese. Top with scrambled eggs and bacon. Sprinkle remaining cheese over breakfast pizza. Bake at 450°F until cheese is melted and bubbly, 8 to 10 minutes. Garnish with chives.
Birthdays
Stephanie Drake &
Stacie Atkins (Dec. 20)
Landon Baker (Dec. 20)
Anna Wencil Dec. 21)
Nate Wright (Dec. 21)
Sarah Paden (Dec. 22)
Anniversary
Andy & Betty Confer
(Dec. 18)
Pat & Jr. Brown
(Dec. 22)
Contact me
All are welcome to contribute with any local events, club news, seasonal activities, reunions, births, marriages, get-togethers, family recipes and any other Grand Valley happenings. Please submit information by noon on Thursday so I can get it into Friday’s column. Thank you.
Alissa Savitz can be reached at grandvalleyvoice@gmail.com.
