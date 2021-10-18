The rain didn’t stop the ghouls and goblins from riding Saturday night. Around 53 ATV enthusiasts from the area joined in on the annual Halloween ride in Grand Valley this past weekend.
Groups setup four scare stations along the trail and there were haunted surprises throughout. Some came in costume, while others decorated their ATVs. Everyone brought a dish to share for dinner before they hit the trails at dusk. Riders were asked to bring a donation of candy. Treats were donated to the Grand Valley VFD and the Plesantville VFD for their community Trick-or-Treat events.
Upcoming events
— Grand Valley’s Fall Turkey Party is tomorrow. Doors open at 6 p.m. and raffles begin at 6:30. Contact a Grand Valley VFD member to purchase tickets.
— Miracle Mountain Ranch’s Harvest Party is tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
— Tidioute Charter School will be hosting Fall Fest on Oct. 23 from 1-4 p.m. There will be a pumpkin carving contest, food vendors, crafters and much more.
— Sanford UM Church is having a fundraising dinner at Frosty Jacks on Oct. 25. You can get either a pulled pork sandwich or two hot dogs with fresh cut fries, coleslaw and a dessert. They will be serving lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and dinner from 4 to 7:30. The cost is a donation and pre-orders are accepted by calling Frosty Jacks at (814) 436-7012.
— Grand Valley VFD Chicken and Biscuit dinner will be held on Nov. 13 from 4-7 p.m. Dine in and takeout will be available.
— Pleasantville VFD is having a holiday bazaar on Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. The kitchen will be open for lunch.
— Grand Valley Craft Show at the GVVFD is Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
— Tidioute Area VFD is having a craft show on Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. -3 p.m. Interested vendors can contact Sheryl at (814) 688-3630.
Trick-or-treat
— Grand Valley: Oct. 30 from 2:30-4 p.m. Party at the firehall at 4.
— Pleasantville: Oct. 28 from 6-7:30 p.m.
— Youngsville: Oct. 29 from 3-6 p.m.
— Tidioute: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
— Spartansburg: Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
— Titusville: Oct. 31 6-7:30 p.m.
Groups/clubs
— Eldred Township meetings are held on the second Wednesday of every month. Contact Eldred Township at (814) 436-7654 for more information.
— Southwest Township meetings are held on the first Monday of every month. Contact Southwest Township at (814) 589-7551 for more information.
— The Grand Valley Volunteer Fire Department is in need of ambulance and fire personnel, as well as social members to help with work bees and fundraisers.
There are work bees on Tuesday nights at 6.
Monthly meetings are held on the first Thursday of every month at 7 p.m.
— The Grand Valley Desperados last meeting was Oct. 4, 6:30 p.m. at the sportsman’s club. If anyone is interested in finding out more about the Desperados’ 4-H Club, contact leaders Sam Greer or Connie Tenney at (814) 827-9462.
Anyone interested in joining the Sanford Saddles and Spurs 4-H Club should contact leaders Matt and Dianna Maille at (814) 436-7778.
Church news
The Evergreen Charge Churches consist of Grand Valley UM, Sanford UM and Enterprise UM. Livestreaming of the service will be posted to the Grand Valley United Methodist Facebook page on Sundays at 9 a.m.
— Grand Valley United Methodist Church Sunday worship is at 11 a.m.
— Sanford United Methodist Church Sunday worship is at 10 a.m.
— Enterprise United Methodist meets at 9 a.m. for worship.
— Bible study takes place on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at the Enterprise Church. All are welcome to attend.
— YOUth Group is back at the Grand Valley parsonage. Meetings are every Sunday at 6 p.m. Grades 6-12 are all welcome to join and bring a friend.
— Sanford Kid’s Club meets every first and third Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Sanford Church. Anyone age 3 to 5th grade is welcome to attend. New this year will be a Bible study for the parents upstairs during club sessions. Contact Amanda Ongley at (814) 873-7483 for more information.
— If you know of someone in need during this time, reach out to G&S Helping Hands or Pastor Penny Helmbold at (814) 436-7409 or at pastorpenny12@yahoo.com.
Recipe
Cousin Britta has an awesome tortellini soup recipe. I didn’t receive it from her until halfway through making it though. I went by what she had mentioned and it turned out pretty tasty.
Tortellini Soup
Ingredients
— 1/2 small onion, chopped
— 2 carrots, shredded
— 1/2 stick of butter
— 3 tablespoons flour
— 3 tablespoons fresh herbs; basil, oregano, sage
— 4 cups chicken broth
— 1 can tomato soup
— 1 can diced tomatoes
— 1 small can tomato paste
— 1 pint half & half
— 16 ounces tortellini
— 1 package shredded Parmesan cheese
Directions
In medium pot, boil tortellini in salted water until soft. Set aside or you can cook these at the same time as the soup base.
In dutch oven, bring together butter, onion, carrots and herbs. Cook on medium until slightly brown. Sprinkle in the flour and fold into mixture. Stir in tomato paste. Slowly pour in chicken broth one cup at a time. Be sure to completely combine the broth with the mixture after adding each cup.
Next add the can of diced tomatoes, tomato soup and half & half. Bring soup to a simmer then add the tortellini.
Top each bowl with shredded Parmesan and salt and pepper to taste.
Birthdays
Kolin Baker (Oct .15)
Benjamin Tenney (Oct. 16)
Becky Edwards (Oct. 16)
Brooks Foley (Oct. 17)
Lori Mckean (Oct 18)
Stacy Jamieson (Oct. 18)
Megan Wright (Oct. 19)
Tristann Burrows (Oct. 20)
Kathy Haehn (Oct. 20)
Anniversaries
Denny & Diane Watson (Oct. 17)
Bob & Tiffany Anderson (Oct. 20)
Contact me
All are welcome to contribute with any local events, club news, seasonal activities, reunions, births, marriages, get-togethers, family recipes and any other Grand Valley happenings. Please submit information by noon on Thursday so I can get it into Friday’s column. Thank you.
Alissa Savitz can be reached at 814-964-7453 or grandvalleyvoice@gmail.com.
