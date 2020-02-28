I had the pleasure of visiting with my Great Aunt Helen Nelson and Great Uncle Bob Morrison this past weekend. They came from a family of nine, one of which was my grandfather, William Birchard. I never got the chance to meet him but he left me with ten aunts/uncles and numerous cousins.
My mother, Brenda Savitz, and my son made Aunt Helen’s favorite dessert to take to her. The recipe came from her grandmother, Eva Lamb. It is an old fashioned crumb cake. She enjoyed her cake with a little butter on it. They tried explaining to me all the generations of the family and of those who were considered family. Next time I will be sure to take a pencil and notebook. I am thankful that I grew up with many relatives close by. We always got together and visited, shared recipes and made memories.
Upcoming events
— Sanford Church’s semi-annual pie auction is tomorrow at 6 p.m. Come watch the fun and bid on some pie or other desserts. If you would like, bring something to be auctioned off. After the auction, stick around to enjoy some of the wonderful baked goods. This event is a fundraiser to help with the cost of building maintenance. There is no cost to attend.
— Every Friday, March 13 to Apr. 10, the Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department will be having fish dinners from 5 to 7 p.m.
— PVFD will be having their annual ‘Stagette’. This reverse ladies raffle will be held March 7. The doors open at 4:30 and cost is a $25 donation.
— A paint class will be hosted by the Grand Valley Desperados at the Grand Valley Volunteer Fire Department. It will take place on March 28 from, 1 to 3 p.m. Painting supplies, snacks and drinks will be provided. The cost is $25 per person. Tickets will be available the beginning of February. Contact Connie Tenney for more information, at (814) 827-9462.
— There will be a Craft Camp at Wesley Woods from April 3 at 7 p.m. to April 5 at 11 a.m. This is a women’s event for ages 18 and above or 14 and above with a guardian. Ladies are invited to bring whatever craft projects may interest them to work on or gain inspiration from others. Crochet, knit, sew, quilt, paint, draw, or scrapbook while having fireside bible studies with other ladies during this retreat.
There will also be a Man Camp this same weekend for ages 18 and above, 14 with guardian. The weekend retreat will consist of diving into scripture while also enjoying activities including a trip to our shooting range and nerf battles.
— Grand Valley Volunteer Fire Department will host their annual spring raffle on April 11. Doors open at 6 p.m. and raffles begin at 6:30. Tickets are now available.
— Grand Valley UM Church will be having an Easter egg hunt on April 11 at 11 a.m.
— Wesley Woods will be having their Easter Sunrise Service at 6:30 a.m. on April 12 with breakfast to follow in the dining hall at 8.
Groups/clubs
— Eldred Township supervisors will hold their 2020 regular monthly meetings and their sewer system meetings on the second Wednesday of each month starting at 5:30 p.m. at the township building, 2915 Newton Road, Pittsfield.
— The Grand Valley Volunteer Fire Department is in need of ambulance and fire personnel, as well as social members to help with work bees and fundraisers.
The fire department would like to remind residents to make sure their addresses are visible for emergency personnel.
The department has work bees on Tuesday nights at 6.
Monthly meetings are held on the first Thursday of every month, at 7 p.m.
— The Grand Valley Desperados next meeting is Monday, 6:30 p.m. at the Grand Valley fire hall. They are selling candy bars for $1 to support their 4-H year and get T-shirts.
If anyone is interested in finding out more about the Desperados 4-H Club contact leaders, Sam Greer or Connie Tenney with any questions, at (814) 827-9462.
— The Sanford Saddles & Spurs 4-H club’s next meeting will be held on March 8 at 3 p.m. at the Grand Valley Church. If anyone is interested in finding out more about the Sanford Saddles and Spurs 4-H Club, they can contact leaders Matt and Diana Maille, at (814) 436-7778.
Church schedules
— Grand Valley United Methodist Church Sunday school is at 10 a.m.; worship is at 11; youth group is at 6 p.m. (in the parsonage basement) and is open to all children in sixth through 12th grades. Bible studies are held on Wednesdays at 6 p.m at Sarah Paden’s house.
— G&S Helping Hands meet the first Wednesday of every month at Grand Valley United Methodist Church at 4 p.m.
— Sanford Church Sunday worship is at 10 a.m. Sanford’s youth group will start back up on March 5, at 5 p.m. This youth group is open to children ages 4 to 12. For more information contact Gerri Anderson, at (814) 827-7708.
Birthdays
Happy birthday to...
Helene Reagle (Feb. 28)
Donna Hetrick (March 2)
Debbie Thompson (March 2)
Recipe
My great-great-great gramma’s crumb cake recipe is sure to satisfy any sweet tooth. It is great as a dessert or for brunch with a cup of coffee.
Gramma Lamb’s
crumb cake
Ingredients:
— 4 cups flour
— 2 cups sugar
— 1 cup shortening
— 1 teaspoon baking powder
— 1 teaspoon cinnamon
— 1 teaspoon cloves
— 1 teaspoon salt
— 1 egg
— 1 teaspoon baking soda
— 1 cup water
— 1 cup sour milk
Directions:
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Spray 13x9-inch baking dish with cooking spray.
Combine flour, sugar, shortening, cinnamon, cloves and salt. Set aside a cup of mixture for top of cake.
Mix egg and baking soda in cup of boiling hot water. Add sour milk. Combine this mixture with the dry mixture to form cake batter.
Pour batter into pan. Spread cup of crumbs evenly over the top. Bake 30 to 40 minutes.
Closing note
There are 20 days left until spring. It isn’t quite time to start seedlings for the garden yet but maybe a spring craft while we are still snowed in. Grab your hot glue gun, some small branches, variety of colored pom poms and a vase or jar. You can use pastel pom-poms for an Easter/spring theme or different shades of a color for a monochromatic look. Glue pom poms to the ends of the twigs, varying colors throughout. Place in your vase/jar and display in your home. This simple craft would be fun with the kids too. They can gather branches and pick out their favorite colors.
Contact me
All are welcome to contribute with any local events, club news, seasonal activities, reunions, births, marriages, get-togethers, family recipes and any other Grand Valley happenings. I appreciate any and all feedback from the community.
Please submit information by noon on Thursday so I can get it into Friday’s column. Thank you.
Alissa Savitz can be reached by phone, 814-964-7453 or by email, at grandvalleyvoice@gmail.com.
