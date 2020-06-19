Happy Father’s Day to all the great dads out there! I am lucky enough to have one of the best fathers a daughter could ask for. A few years back, my dad, my sister and I made the trip to old Granddad’s tree. The hard maple is over 100 years old and approximately 5 feet at the base. I never met my grandfather, but he had five sons who are the most hard-working, family-oriented men I know. They all grew up working in the woods with their dad and understood what it was to work for what you have. My dad passed these same values down to my sister and me. I am very grateful for everything he has taught me and appreciate all the time, patience and love from him throughout the years.
Groups/clubs
— The Newton Cemetery is in need of donations to help with the upkeep of the property. Contributions can be sent to Pat Brown, at 41 Brown Road, Pittsfield, Pa., 16340. Pat can be reached by phone at (814) 436-7779 for more information.
— Eldred Township will hold its next Township Meeting on July 8 through teleconference. Due to the CDC guidelines, it is recommended to hold meetings via a conference call to minimize exposure to the coronavirus. Contact Eldred Township, at (814) 436-7654, to get access information to the teleconference township meeting.
— The Grand Valley Volunteer Fire department is in need of ambulance and fire personnel, as well as social members to help with work bees and fund raisers.
There are work bees on Tuesday nights at 6.
Monthly meetings are held on the first Thursday of every month, at 7 p.m.
— The Grand Valley Desperados had their annual vet clinic last Monday at The Stearns’ Family Farm. Six families were in attendance.
The club’s next meeting will be the first Monday in July via the internet.
If anyone is interested in finding out more about the Desperados 4-H Club, contact leaders Sam Greer or Connie Tenney with any questions, at (814) 827-9462.
— Several members of the Sanford Saddles & Spurs 4-H club participated in Virtual Camp Giddy Up Go on Sunday, June 14. They learned about equine nutrition, what to wear for different types of riding, barn safety and more. The club is anxiously awaiting to hear if in person activities will resume this summer, or if the Pennsylvania 4-H program will remain virtual for the remainder of this year. For now, the club will continue to meet through Zoom the second Sunday of each month at 3 p.m. and help each other through other virtual activities.
If anyone is interested in finding out more about the Sanford Saddles and Spurs 4-H Club, contact leaders Matt and Diana Maille, at (814) 436-7778.
Upcoming events
— The Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department is continuing their fish dinner tonight with pickup beginning at 4:30 p.m. until 7. Delivery is available within city limits. Call 589-7635 from 1:30-6:30 p.m. the day of the dinner to order. Pickups are at the back window by the kitchen. Prices are $10 for adults, $5 for children under 12 and children under 3 are free.
— The Tidioute Area Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary is having a craft show on Aug. 1. Vendors and crafters can call Sheryl, at (814) 688-3630, to reserve a table.
Church schedules
— Grand Valley United Methodist Church worship is at 11 a.m. Sunday School will resume in the fall.
— Sanford Church Sunday worship is at 10 a.m.
There will also be an outside service at each church. You can either sit in your car or in a chair that you bring with you and listen to the service through the sound system, which will be set to reach people outside. Bulletins and hymnals will be provided for those who choose to stay in their cars.
Vacation Bible school has been canceled for this year.
— The Evergreen youth group has resumed meeting and will now meet every Sunday from 6-7:30 p.m. Livestreaming of the services will continue to be posted to the Grand Valley Facebook page.
— The Evergreen Charge Kids Club will be wrapping up Facebook videos this month and will begin meeting in person again, but following safe social distance guidelines. Watch for videos posted to the Grand Valley United Methodist Church Facebook page on Thursdays around 5 p.m. through the end of June. Starting Thursday, July 16, Kids Club will go back to meeting at the Sanford United Methodist Church at 5 p.m. If you are interested in attending, bring a blanket for your family to sit on outdoors. If you have any questions, contact Amanda Ongley at 873-7483.
— If you know of someone in need during this time, reach out to G&S Helping Hands or Pastor Penny Helmbold, at (814) 436-7409, or at pastorpenny12@yahoo.com.
Condolences
Amos Glenn Walker, 96, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020. He resided in Clarion, Pennsylvania. He is the step-father of Roger Tenney, Scott Tenney and Don Hanson, all of whom reside in Grand Valley.
Many condolences to the family and friends of Amos.
Birthdays
Happy birthday to...
Paul Thompson Jr. (June 20)
Jessica Confer (June 21)
Lucas Rex (June 23)
Contact me
All are welcome to contribute with any local events, club news, seasonal activities, reunions, births, marriages, get-togethers, family recipes and any other Grand Valley happenings. I appreciate any and all feedback from the community.
Please submit information by noon on Thursday so I can get it into Friday’s column. Thank you.
Alissa Savitz can be reached by phone, at (814) 964-7453 or by email, at grandvalleyvoice@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.