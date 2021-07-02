Down on Sanford Road, there is a little place called Creekside Cottage. Standing in the front yard is Mike Colvin’s All-American made flag pole.
The pole is made from an old satellite dish rod. It has hinges that enable it to fold over to take down or put up the flag. The base securely sits in 30 inches of concrete, with layers of steel tiered at the bottom that Spud (Colvin) welded himself.
Atop the mast sits Rudy the Rooster. Rudy got a fresh coat of paint by Spud’s brother, Eddie, before debuting at his pinnacle location.
Along with two other full- size flags and many small decorative ones, Spud and the crew at Creekside will be celebrating Independence Day this weekend. Recycle, renew, reuse ... and always keep it American!
Upcoming events
— Garland Ridge Runners Muzzleloader Club, Inc. is hosting its first annual Flea Market on July 10-11. Vendors can purchase a 10x10 space for the day. The hours of the flea market are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m and the location is 430 Mickle Hill Road, Garland. Contact Dave or Dee Curry at (814) 706-3306 or (814) 563-7423 for more information.
— The Pleasantville Bicentennial Festival is July 11 - 17. The Pageant is on July 11 at 1:30 p.m. Vendors, live music and fun events will be at the fairgrounds from July 15 - 17. The Car Cruise-in is on July 16 from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, contact Donna Yates at (814) 676-6260. The parade will be that Saturday at 4 p.m. and the evening will conclude with fireworks at 10.
— The Warren County Fair is Aug. 10-14. Diamond Rio plays at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 10. On Aug. 11, there will be a 4-H Fun Show at 5:50 p.m. The woodsmen’s contest is Aug. 12 at 6:30. The Modified Tractor Pulls are at 8 p.m. on Aug. 13. Stock car football is Aug. 14 at 7 p.m. and the fair finishes off with fireworks at 10.
— The Grand Valley 12 & under Fun Horse Show is Aug. 29 at 9 a.m. The show will be at the Grand Valley show ring. Contact Connie Tenney at (814) 827-9462 for more information.
— The Pennsylvania State Fishing Tournament will be held in Tidioute from Sept. 23-26.
Groups/clubs
— Eldred Township meetings will be held on the second Wednesday of every month. The township will hold its next meeting in-person. Contact Eldred Township at (814) 436-7654 for more information.
— The Grand Valley Volunteer Fire Department is in need of ambulance and fire personnel, as well as social members to help with work bees and fundraisers.
There are work bees on Tuesday nights at 6.
Monthly meetings are held on the first Thursday of every month at 7 p.m.
— The Grand Valley Desperados will have their club roundup on July 10 at the show ring. A vet clinic will be held on July 13 at the Stearns family farm at 1 p.m. If anyone is interested in finding out more about the Desperados’ 4-H Club, contact leaders Sam Greer or Connie Tenney at (814) 827-9462.
— The Sanford Saddles next meeting is July 11. Anyone interested in joining the Sanford Saddles and Spurs 4-H club should contact leaders Matt and Diana Maille at (814) 436-7778.
Church news
The Evergreen Charge Churches consist of Grand Valley UM, Sanford UM and Enterprise UM. Livestreaming of the service will be posted to the Grand Valley United Methodist Facebook page on Sundays at 9 a.m.
— Grand Valley United Methodist Church Sunday worship is at 11 a.m.
— Sanford United Methodist Church Sunday worship is at 10 a.m.
— Enterprise United Methodist meets at 9 a.m. for worship.
— Bible study takes place on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at the Enterprise Church. All are welcome to attend.
Contact Pastor Penny Helmbold at (814) 657-3132 for more information or questions about church events and schedules.
— Sanford Kid’s Club meets every first and third Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Sanford Church. Anyone age 3 to 5th grade is welcome to attend. New this year will be a Bible study for the parents upstairs during club sessions. Contact Amanda Ongley at (814) 873-7483 for more information.
— If you know of someone in need during this time, reach out to G&S Helping Hands or Pastor Penny Helmbold at (814) 436-7409 or at pastorpenny12@yahoo.com.
Birthdays
Carlie Wright (July 2)
Victoria Wright (July 6)
Sharon Savitz (July 7)
Mya Wencil (July 8)
Bridget Birchard (July 8)
Contact me
All are welcome to contribute with any local events, club news, seasonal activities, reunions, births, marriages, get-togethers, family recipes and any other Grand Valley happenings. Please submit information by noon on Thursday so I can get it into Friday’s column. Thank you.
Alissa Savitz can be reached by phone: 814-964-7453 or by email: grandvalleyvoice@gmail.com.
