Groups/clubs
— The fire department would like to let people know they are still responding to emergency calls and reminding residents to keep up with good hygiene during this time.
— The Grand Valley Desperados had their 4-H meeting over our phones this past Monday at 6:30 p.m. They discussed their T-shirt order, the spring horse show, which is postponed, the fall horse show in September and possibly having a summer show since Camp Giddy Up Go has been cancelled. No new members have been added at this time.
The Desperados next meeting will be the May 4. This meeting will be held over the phone.
If anyone is interested in finding out more about the Desperados 4-H Club contact leaders, Sam Greer or Connie Tenney with any questions, at (814) 827-9462.
— The Sanford Saddles and Spurs meetings are on hold until further notice.
If anyone is interested in finding out more about the Sanford Saddles and Spurs 4-H Club, they can contact leaders Matt and Diana Maille, at (814) 436-7778.
Church schedules
— Grand Valley and Sanford United Methodist Churches are closed at this time. There are live streaming worship services on Sundays at 10 a.m. on the Grand Valley United Methodist Church Facebook page.
All public services, meetings and activities are canceled until further notice.
If you know of someone in need during this time, please reach out to G&S Helping Hands or Pastor Penny Helmbold, at (814) 436-7409, or at pastorpenny12@yahoo.com.
Birthdays
Happy birthday to...
Adam Paden (April 11)
Beth Heahn (April 15)
Lisa Thompson (April 16)
Recipe
With the stay-at-home order, many of us are using our chicken eggs in creative ways. This recipe combines ham and Gruyère cheese for a savory quiche that you can have in the morning with your coffee or as a dinner with a side salad.
Ham and Gruyère quiche
Ingredients:
— 6 ounces smoked ham, cut into 1/4-inch cubes (about 1 cup)
— 1 cup shredded Gruyère cheese
— 1 9-inch pie crust
— 3 large eggs
— 1 1/4 cups Half-and-Half creamer
— 1/4 cup finely chopped fresh chives
— Kosher salt and ground pepper
— 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
Directions:
Preheat to 425 degrees. Scatter the ham and cheese in the pie crust. Whisk the eggs, Half-and-Half, chives, 1/2 teaspoon salt and a few grinds of pepper in a large bowl; pour into the crust. Bake until the eggs are set and the top is lightly browned, about 30 minutes.
Cut the quiche into wedges and serve.
Contact me
All are welcome to contribute with any local events, club news, seasonal activities, reunions, births, marriages, get-togethers, family recipes and any other Grand Valley happenings. I appreciate any and all feedback from the community.
Please submit information by noon on Thursday so I can get it into Friday’s column. Thank you.
Alissa Savitz can be reached by phone, at (814) 964-7453 or by email, at grandvalleyvoice@gmail.com.
