Spring has sprung and with that comes grass that needs mowed and weeds that need pulled. The Grand Valley area is home to many cemeteries, some of which have been hurting for volunteers to maintain them or donate for their upkeep.
A few years back, Jim Morrison did some restoration to the Henderson Hollow Cemetery. It was completely overgrown in the forest off Henderson Hollow Road in Grand Valley. Most of the plots had stones that were over a century old. The most recent headstone is from 1898. Richard Henderson’s headstone displayed the dates 1787-1862. Other family names included Roup, Watson and Stearns.
Morrison, along with help, cleared out the area of brush, tree limbs and added fill dirt to sunken graves. He also put up a fence and sign on the entry to the cemetery. The old gravestones were restored using wooden boxes poured with new cement at their bases. New life was brought back to this deserted graveyard.
With Memerial Day coming up next month, a lot of us will be visiting our lost loved ones at local cemeteries. Newton, Loomis, Maultby and Sanford are some of the most well-known in our area. Spend a little extra time when planting your flowers to clean up a neighboring plot that has been neglected. Volunteer to mow the grass or trim the edges. Our little community has a big heart and that has come from our families both past and present.
Upcoming events
— Sanford Cemetery Association’s annual meeting is tomorrow at 11 a.m. The meeting will take place at the Grand Valley fire hall.
— The Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department is having fish dinners every Friday. Call (814) 589-7635 from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. on the day of dinner to order. Delivery and pick up will be from 4:30 to 7. Pick up will be at the back window by the kitchen. You have the choice between fried or baked fish, a side of french fries, baked potato or mac and cheese with either applesauce or coleslaw.
— The St. John’s Center in Tidioute is having a free community dinner on April 23. They will be serving chicken and biscuits from 4 to 7 p.m. You are welcome to eat in or take out. This event is sponsored by the St. John’s Church Guild and the Tidioute Unit of Salvation.
— A Spring Craft Show will be held on May 1 at the Grand Valley VFD from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. The kitchen will be open. Vendors can contact Megan Wright at (814) 964-2584 or Lisa Johnson at (814) 436-7623 or (814) 663-1329 to reserve a table.
— Grand Valley VFD’s Reverse Raffle is May 15. Contact the fire hall to reserve your ticket. Payment is due by May 1.
— A Soups & Sweets fundraiser dinner is on May 22 from noon - 5 p.m at the Grand Valley VFD.
— Grand Valley’s spring Horse Show is on May 23 at the horse show ring located on Goodwill Hill Road, Grand Valley.
— Tidioute’s Community Yard Sale Days are scheduled for the weekend of May 29.
— Garland Ridge Runners Muzzleloader Club, Inc. is hosting its first annual Flea Market on July 10-11. Vendors can purchase a 10x10 space for the day. The hours of the flea market are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m and the location is 430 Mickle Hill Road, Garland. Contact Dave or Dee Curry at (814) 706-3306 or (814) 563-7423 for more information.
— The Pleasantville Community Festival commitee’s Car Cruise-In is on July 16 from 6 to 9 p.m. rain or shine. DJ Eric Rarer will be there to provide music and the PVFD will hold its fish dinner that night. Dash plaques will be given to the first 50 registrants. Registration is free!
GVVFD Spring Turkey Party Winners
Gun Tickets
— Louis Neely
— Jim Patterson
— Jeff Bean
— Stacey Tucker
— Cheryl Hummel
— Alexia Erikson
— Eric Manson
— Norman Parchil
— Al Hall
— Jim Punjack
— Barb Kemp
— Kristie James
— Jennifer Troup
Floor Gun Tickets
— Brian Kaminski
— Richard Johnson
— Ricky Peterson
— Bruce Masiker
Freezer for of Meat
— Helen Drake
— Ethan Masiker
Wheelbarrow full of cheer
— Jesse Silvis
Groups/clubs
— Eldred Township meetings will be held on the second Wednesday of every month. Due to CDC guidelines, it is recommended to hold meetings via a conference call to minimize exposure to coronavirus. Contact Eldred Township at (814) 436-7654 to get access information to the teleconference township meeting.
— The Grand Valley Volunteer Fire Department is in need of ambulance and fire personnel, as well as social members to help with work bees and fundraisers.
There are work bees on Tuesday nights at 6.
Monthly meetings are held on the first Thursday of every month at 7 p.m.
— The Grand Valley Desperados next meeting will be held on May 3. At this meeting they will be discussing posters for the 2021 year and planning the details for Grand Valley’s horse show in May. If anyone is interested in finding out more about the Desperados’ 4-H Club, contact leaders Sam Greer or Connie Tenney at (814) 827-9462.
— Anyone interested in the Sanford & Saddles 4-H club should contact leaders Matt and Dianna Maille at (814) 436-7778.
Church news
The Evergreen Charge Churches consist of Grand Valley UM, Sanford UM and Enterprise UM. Livestreaming of the service will be posted to the Grand Valley United Methodist Facebook page on Sundays at 9 a.m.
— Grand Valley United Methodist Church Sunday worship is at 11 a.m.
— Sanford United Methodist Church Sunday worship is at 10 a.m.
— Enterprise United Methodist meets at 9 a.m. for worship.
— Bible Study takes place on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at the Enterprise Church. All are welcome to attend.
— Men of Grace Breakfast is on April 24 at 8:30 a.m.
Contact Pastor Penny Helmbold at (814) 657-3132 for more information or questions about church events and schedules.
— Sanford Kid’s Club meet every first and third Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Sanford Church. New this year will be a Bible study for the parents upstairs during club sessions. Please contact Amanda Ongley at (814) 873-7483 for more information.
— If you know of someone in need during this time, reach out to G&S Helping Hands or Pastor Penny Helmbold at (814) 436-7409 or at pastorpenny12@yahoo.com.
Recipe
Its leek foraging time! I always make a leek dip but there are many different recipes you can incorporate them in.
Potato Leek Soup
Ingredients
— 8 potatoes, peeled and cubed
— 4 cups chicken broth
— 1 pound bacon, cut into 1-inch pieces
— 3 leeks, sliced
— 1 cup heavy cream
Directions
In a large saucepan or stockpot, bring potatoes and chicken broth to a boil. Cook until potatoes are tender. Meanwhile, place bacon in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium high heat until evenly brown. Drain, reserving 3 tablespoons of grease and set aside. Sauté the leeks in the frying pan with the reserved bacon grease for 8 to 10 minutes.
When the potatoes are tender, stir in the fried leeks, heavy cream and bacon. Blend together and remove from heat.
Birthdays
Lisa Thompson (April 16)
Leah Paden (April 16)
Cindy Upton (April 17)
Betty Confer (April 17)
Ben Reynolds (April 17)
Pat Brown (April 18)
Gage Hodak (April 18)
Alexandra Haehn (April 19)
Tanner Humphrey (April 19)
Sue Wagner (April 20)
Tonya Wright (April 21)
Chris Mckean (April 21)
Andy Horner (April 21)
Contact me
All are welcome to contribute with any local events, club news, seasonal activities, reunions, births, marriages, get-togethers, family recipes and any other Grand Valley happenings. Please submit information by noon on Thursday so I can get it into Friday’s column. Thank you.
Alissa Savitz can be reached by phone: 814-964-7453 or by email: grandvalleyvoice@gmail.com.
