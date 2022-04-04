Last weekend kicked off fishing season for youth anglers. Despite the cold temps, snow, and even some hail in places, many mentor-youth duos still ventured out. Victoria Wright took her younger cousin, Annabelle, down to Caldwell Creek to see what they could catch. The two were successful! Annabelle brought home a nice 16-inch brown trout.
Tomorrow is opening day of Trout Season statewide. Grand Valley has some great fishing holes. Both Pine Creek and Caldwell Creek have stocking locations. Check out Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission online for more info on licenses and season regulations. Good luck anglers!
Upcoming events
— Every Friday until April 15: Pleasantville VFD’s Fish Dinner. Delivery is available in borough limits or takeout only. Call (814) 589-7635 from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. the day of dinner to order. Delivery and pickup will be from 4:30 - 7 p.m. Pick up is at the back window by the kitchen.
— Tomorrow, March 26: Garland Ridge Runners Muzzleloader Club is hosting a raffle dinner at the Garland VFD. Doors open at noon and a free chicken and biscuits dinner is available at 1 p.m. Raffles begin at 1:30 and include a silent auction, 50/50 and baskets. If you are interested in tickets before the event call or text Bonnie Curry at (814) 688-4021.
— April 7: Sanford Church Easter egg hunt, coloring contest, the Easter Bunny, Sedar sampling & prizes. The event takes place at 5:30 during Kids Club.
— April 16: Grand Valley Church Easter egg hunt at 11 a.m. There will be a craft, story, egg hunt and lunch. The event is free and open to the public.
— April 16: Grand Valley Spring Raffle. Doors open at 6 and raffle starts at 6:30. Tickets are now available.
— April 17: Easter Sunrise service at Wesley Woods. The service will take place in the chapel at 6:30 a.m., with free breakfast provided in McKnight Dining Hall immediately following. Email to let them know you’re coming so they can prepare enough food. info@wesleywoods.com
— May 7: Mom 2 Mom Sale at the Pleasantville VFD from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
— May 14: Grand Valley VFD Reverse Raffle.
— May 14: Tidioute Community Yard Sales from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
— May 22: Grand Valley Spring Horse Show.
— May 28: Tidioute Car Show noon - 2 p.m. Registration is from 9 a.m. until noon.
— June 5: Grand Valley 12 & Under Horse Show.
— Sept 17: Cashette, a night out for the ladies! Cash bash, purse raffle, dinner & drinks ... more information to come
— Sept 25: Fall Fun Horse Show.
— Oct 15: Grand Valley VFD’s Fall Turkey Party.
— Oct 22: Pleasantville VFD Gun Bash.
Groups/clubs
— Eldred Township meetings are held on the second Wednesday of every month. Contact Eldred Township at (814) 436-7654 for more information.
— Southwest Township meetings are held on the first Monday of every month. Contact Southwest Township at (814) 589-7551 for more information.
— The Grand Valley Volunteer Fire Department is in need of ambulance and fire personnel, as well as social members to help with work bees and fundraisers.
There are work bees on Tuesday nights at 6.
Monthly meetings are held on the first Thursday of every month at 7 p.m.
— Sanford Cemetery Association’s annual meeting is tomorrow at 11 a.m. The meeting will take place at 945 Sanford Road.
— The Grand Valley Desperados next meeting is April 11 at the Grand Valley firehall. They anticipate planning a spring clinic and doing something special for Spartansburg Fair’s 100th year in September. Dustin Rose’s family will host the Club Roundup in late June. A lunch and trail ride will take place after the judging of all the animals and members.
If anyone is interested in finding out more about the Desperados’ 4-H Club, contact leaders Sam Greer or Connie Tenney at (814) 827-9462.
— The Sanford Saddles & Spurs next meeting is April 10 at Warren County Fair Grounds 4-H Center. Members will be selling stromboli and pies soon to help pay for their trip to Frontier Town in July.
If anyone is interested in joining the Sanford Saddles and Spurs 4-H Club, please contact leaders Matt and Dianna Maille at (814) 436-7778.
Church news
The Evergreen Charge Churches consist of Grand Valley UM, Sanford UM and Enterprise UM. Livestreaming of the service will be posted to the Grand Valley United Methodist Facebook page on Sundays at 9 a.m.
— This year’s Women of the Church dinner will take place at Coal Oil Johnny’s on May 12. Dinner is at 5 p.m. in the downstairs room. The choices for the banquet menu that have been mentioned are Swiss steak, stuffed pork chop, or roast turkey. The choice needs to be narrowed down to two selections. There is a signup sheet at church or email Anne Logan at annelogan02@gmail.com your reservation and choice. The meals come with potato, salad, vegetable, bread and dessert. They will try to collect the cost before the date to avoid multiple dinner bills. There is also a kids menu. Family and friends are welcome to join.
— Grand Valley United Methodist Church Sunday worship is at 11 a.m.
— Sanford United Methodist Church Sunday worship is at 10 a.m.
— Enterprise United Methodist meets at 9 a.m. for worship.
— Bible study takes place on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at the Enterprise Church. All are welcome to attend.
— YOUth Group is at the Grand Valley parsonage. Meetings are every Sunday at 6 p.m. Grades 6-12 are all welcome to join and bring a friend.
— Sanford Kid’s Club meets every first and third Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Sanford Church. Anyone age 3 to fifth grade is welcome to attend. New this year will be a Bible study for the parents upstairs during club sessions. Contact Amanda Ongley at (814) 873-7483 for more information.
— If you know of someone in need during this time, reach out to G&S Helping Hands or Pastor Penny Helmbold at (814) 436-7409 or at pastorpenny12@yahoo.com.
Recipe
There isn’t nearly enough recipes with chickpeas. Most of them are hummus or thrown in with a mix of other beans. The chickpea is the star of this salad being roasted all crispy with seasonings.
Roasted Chickpea Salad
Ingredients:
— 6 packed cups of greens of choice
— 1 large avocado, sliced and drizzled with fresh lemon juice
— 2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved
— 2 tablespoons avocado oil, or olive oil
— 1 medium red onion, sliced thinly
— 1/3 cup pitted olives
— 1/3 cup crumbled Feta cheese
— 4 hard-boiled eggs, peeled and chopped
— 2 (15oz.) cans chickpeas, drained and rinsed well, allowed to air dry a bit
— 2 teaspoons chili powder
— 2 teaspoons smoked paprika
— 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
— 1 teaspoon garlic salt
— 1/4 teaspoon pepper
Dressing:
— 1 large fresh lemon, juiced
— 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
— 1 teaspoon dried oregano
— 2 cloves fresh garlic, minced
— salt and pepper, to taste
Directions:
Preheat your oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and line a large flat rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.
Add the chickpeas to the tray and sprinkle with chili powder, paprika, cumin, garlic salt and pepper.
Drizzle with oil and toss well to get them all nicely coated.
Arrange the chickpeas in a single layer and roast for 25-30 minutes, until dark golden brown and crispy, tossing once or twice during roasting time.
Meanwhile, in a small jar, add all dressing ingredients and shake vigorously, or whisk dressing ingredients together in a small bowl.
Set aside.
Place your choice of favorite greens into a large bowl and top nicely with crispy chickpeas, cherry tomatoes, onions, avocado, olives, feta, and hard boiled eggs; or divide ingredients evenly between 4 separate serving bowls.
Drizzle with the homemade dressing and enjoy!
Birthdays
Amanda Thompson (April 3)
Laurie Pierce-Santillanes (April 4)
Christina Rhodes (April 4)
Anniversary
Amber & TC Wright
(April 1)
Note
Yard sale season is coming up and the Grand Valley/Sanford area hasn’t had community yard sales in a few years. I would like to organize sale days for Spring/early Summer. Spaces could also be rented out at the firehall if you live out of town. Contact me if you would be interested in having a sale.
Contact me
All are welcome to contribute with any local events, club news, seasonal activities, reunions, births, marriages, get-togethers, family recipes and any other Grand Valley happenings.
Alissa Savitz can be reached at grandvalleyvoice@gmail.com.
