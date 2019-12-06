Upcoming events
— Tonight, a Christmas auction will take place at 6 p.m. at the fire hall. Doors open at 5 p.m. The kitchen will be open during the event.
— The fire department is in need of ambulance and fire personnel, as well as social members to help with work bees and fundraisers.
The department has work bees on Tuesday nights at 6.
Monthly meetings are held on the first Thursday of every month, at 7 p.m.
Church schedules
— Grand Valley United Methodist Church Sunday school is at 10 a.m.; worship is at 11; youth group is at 6 p.m. (in the parsonage basement); Bible studies are held on Wednesdays at 6 p.m.
G&S Helping Hands meet the first Wednesday of every month at Grand Valley United Methodist Church, at 4 p.m.
No youth group this Sunday.
Play practice: Dress rehearsal will take place Sunday, at 6:30pm at Grand Valley UM.
— Sanford Church Sunday worship is at 10 a.m.
The Sanford/Grand Valley Christmas Program is Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Sanford UM Church. The children, youth, and adults have been working very hard on the play and hope many in the community will come see them perform.
— On Dec. 15, Grand Valley Church Christmas Dinner for lunch will take place after service
— On Dec. 24, Christmas Eve Services, Grand Valley UM (7:30 p.m.) Sanford UM (4 p.m.)
4-H
— The Grand Valley Desperados elected officers at their meeting on Monday. Officer are as follows: president, Mackenzie Gates; vice president, Samatha Greer; secretary, Isabella Greer; treasurer, Audrey Miller; scrapbook, Sara Acel; newsreporter, Dustin Rose; Sergeant of arms, Dalton Greer.
If anyone is interested in finding out more about the Grand Valley Desperados 4-H Club contact leaders, Sam Greer or Connie Tenney for any questions, at 827-9462.
— The Sanford Saddles & Spurs 4H group’s next meeting is this Sunday at 3 p.m. at Grand Valley UM Church. They will be having their Christmas party and exchanging gifts. The group is also going to donate items to the Anna Shelter.
If anyone is interested in finding out more about the Sanford Saddles and Spurs 4-H Club, they can contact leaders Matt and Diana Maille, at (814) 436-7778.
Local School
Christmas Programs
TCCS
— Grades 7-12
Dec. 17, 6:30 p.m.
— Grades K4-6
Dec. 18, 6:30 p.m.
TASD
— Dec. 9: Hydetown
@ THS 6:30 and 7:15 p.m.
— Dec 12: Main Street
@ THS 6:30 and 7:15 p.m.
— Dec 16: Pleasantville
@ THS 6:30 and 7:15 p.m.
— Dec 17: TMS choral concert at 7 p.m.
— Dec 19: THS choral concert at 7 p.m.
— Jan. 14: TMS band concert at 7 p.m.
Birthdays
Happy birthday to...
Linda Confer (Dec. 6)
Kristie Paden (Dec. 9)
Recipe
My mother loves to bake and makes these Christmas cookies all throughout the month of December. We eat them as quickly as she can make them. They are fun for kids to join in and help with too.
Peanut butter blossoms
Ingredients:
— 1 3/4 cup flour
— 1 teaspoon baking soda
— 1/2 teaspoon salt
— 1/2 cup shortening
— 1/2 cup peanut butter
— 1/2 cup white sugar
— 1/2 cup brown sugar
— 1 egg
— 2 tablespoon milk
— 1 teaspoon vanilla
— 1 cup sugar (for rolling cookies in prior to baking)
— 1 package Hershey’s chocolate kisses unwrapped
Directions:
Preheat oven to 375º. Combine shortening, sugars and peanut butter. Add egg and vanilla. Mix in dry ingredients (flour, baking soda, salt). Form batter into one inch balls. Coat the balls in white sugar and place on an cookie sheet.
Bake at 375º for eight minutes. Remove from oven and place chocolate kisses in their centers. This recipe should make approximately three dozen cookies.
Contact me
All are welcome to contribute with any local events, club news, seasonal activities, reunions, births, marriages, get-togethers, family recipes and any other Grand Valley happenings. I appreciate any and all feedback from the community.
Please submit information by noon on Thursday so I can get into Fridays’ column. Thank you.
Alissa Savitz can be reached by phone, at (814) 964-7453, or by email, at grandvalleyvoice@gmail.com.
