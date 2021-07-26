The Sanford Saddles and Spurs 4-H Club held their local roundup on June 26, 2021 at the Warren County Fair Grounds.
This show is an opportunity for the club members to compete and understand rules and expectations that will be necessary for the upcoming Warren County Roundup. It will be held at the Warren County Fair Grounds on July 30 and 31.
Members are required to compete in the grooming and showmanship class at the club level, which is a requirement for completing the 4-H year. Members are expected to dress in appropriate attire and groom and show their horse, and/or rabbit, to the best of their ability.
This is a good opportunity for leaders and other club members to offer tips so that all club members who choose to show in the county show qualifier can learn to show at their best, and have the opportunity to advance on to the district and state level. This local roundup is fun and members look forward to it every year. They also held a potluck style lunch.
The club held another meeting on July 13 at the Warren County Fair Grounds. At this meeting they went over planning for the Warren County 4-H Roundup and the Warren County Fair. They went over what is expected and what is required.
The year end awards banquet is going to be held on Tuesday evening at the fair. All members are required to work in the 4-H kitchen on Wednesday morning.
They also started to plan stall fair decorations. After the meeting, club members assisted with a county-wide work bee at the fair grounds, which was organized by the fair board to help get the Warren County Fair Grounds ready for the fair. Another work bee is scheduled for Tuesday, July 27 at the fair grounds to work on more improvements.
Anyone interested in joining the Sanford Saddles and Spurs 4-H Club should contact leaders Matt and Dianna Maille at (814) 436-7778.
Upcoming events
— The Warren County Fair is Aug. 10-14. Diamond Rio plays at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 10. On Aug. 11, there will be a 4-H Fun Show at 5:50 p.m. The woodsmen’s contest is Aug. 12 at 6:30. The Modified Tractor Pulls are at 8 p.m. on Aug. 13. Stock car football is Aug. 14 at 7 p.m. and the fair finishes off with fireworks at 10.
— The Grand Valley 12 & under Fun Horse Show is Aug. 29 at 9 a.m. The show will be at the Grand Valley show ring. Contact Connie Tenney at (814) 827-9462 for more information.
— The Spartansburg Comummity Fair is Sept 5-11. The Princess Pageant is Sept. 5 at 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 6 at 9 a.m. is the ATV Rodeo and that evening is the Bullride Mania Rodeo at 6:30. A parade will be held at 11 a.m on Sept. 11. Other events that day include Bingo at 1 p.m., the Demolition Derby at 5:30 and fireworks at 10. Visit spartansburgcommunityfair.com for more information.
— The Pennsylvania State Fishing Tournament will be held in Tidioute from Sept. 23-26.
Birth
TC and Amber Wright welcomed the birth of their son Jebediah Edgar Wright.
Jebediah was born at 8:19 a.m. on Monday, July 12 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
At birth, he weighed 10 pounds, 1 ounce, and measured 20.5 inches long.
Jebediah has two older siblings, Annabelle Marie Staub and Calvin Ross Wright. The family resides in Grand Valley.
The maternal grandparents are Lewis Staub, of Cherrytree and Bonnie Staub, of Erie. The paternal grandparents are Tony and Annie Wright, of Grand Valley.
Groups/clubs
— Eldred Township meetings will be held on the second Wednesday of every month. The township will hold its next meeting in-person. Contact Eldred Township at (814) 436-7654 for more information.
— The Grand Valley Volunteer Fire Department is in need of ambulance and fire personnel, as well as social members to help with work bees and fundraisers.
There are work bees on Tuesday nights at 6.
Monthly meetings are held on the first Thursday of every month at 7 p.m.
— The Grand Valley Desperados next meeting is the first Monday in October. Kenzie Gates is the only member going to the Warren County Fair. The club plans on going to the Spartansburg Community Fair for the whole week as a group. If anyone is interested in finding out more about the Desperados’ 4-H Club, contact leaders Sam Greer or Connie Tenney at (814) 827-9462.
Church news
The Evergreen Charge Churches consist of Grand Valley UM, Sanford UM and Enterprise UM. Livestreaming of the service will be posted to the Grand Valley United Methodist Facebook page on Sundays at 9 a.m.
— Grand Valley United Methodist Church Sunday worship is at 11 a.m.
— Sanford United Methodist Church Sunday worship is at 10 a.m.
— Enterprise United Methodist meets at 9 a.m. for worship.
— Bible study takes place on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at the Enterprise Church. All are welcome to attend.
Contact Pastor Penny Helmbold at (814) 657-3132 for more information or questions.
— Sanford Kid’s Club meets every first and third Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Sanford Church. Anyone age 3 to 5th grade is welcome to attend. New this year will be a Bible study for the parents upstairs during club sessions. Contact Amanda Ongley at (814) 873-7483 for more information.
— If you know of someone in need during this time, reach out to G&S Helping Hands or Pastor Penny Helmbold at (814) 436-7409 or at pastorpenny12@yahoo.com.
Birthdays
TC Wright (July 25)
Contact me
All are welcome to contribute with any local events, club news, seasonal activities, reunions, births, marriages, get-togethers, family recipes and any other Grand Valley happenings. Please submit information by noon on Thursday so I can get it into Friday’s column. Thank you.
Savitz can be reached at grandvalleyvoice@gmail.com.
